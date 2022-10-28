Do you hear that? That faint noise off in the distance that keeps getting a little louder and a little louder each week. It's the sound of the playoffs barreling toward us. It's hard to believe it's already Week 10, but here we are. It seems like every year that Week 1 hits, and then I blink, and the regular-season finale is here.

SLIDELL, LA ・ 2 HOURS AGO