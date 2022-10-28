ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jean Lafitte, LA

NOLA.com

Celebration in the Oaks tickets on sale for light spectacular in City Park

A New Orleans tradition that lights up the holidays returns in full fashion with tickets on sale now for Celebration in the Oaks. New Orleans City Park twinkles and shines with more than a million lights along a 2.25-mile driving tour. A reimagined walking tour, plus options to see the Botanical Garden and hop on the Amusement Park's rides are also available.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Fest at A Studio in the Woods, Camp Parapet Day, and more metro area community news

FORESTIVAL: A Studio in the Woods will present "FORESTival: A Celebration of Art and Nature" from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12, at 13401 Patterson Road, in Lower Algiers. Shamarr Allen, Sabine McCalla and Wayne Singleton & Same Ol’ 2 Step will perform. Tulane University scientists will lead walks in the woods. FORESTival is the only time that A Studio in the Woods is open to the public. Suggested donation is $15 per adult. www.astudiointhewoods.org.
KENNER, LA
NOLA.com

Anne Rice memorial second-line parade draws hundreds of vampire-loving horror fans

The corner of Prytania Street and Washington Avenue was crowded with hundreds of fanged, black-clad, glassy eyed folk on Sunday afternoon, all awaited the start of the Anne Rice memorial second-line parade. It was the first time that horror fans had gotten a chance to publicly mourn the passing of the writer, who — for many — was a life-changing inspiration.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Blake Pontchartrain: Back in the day at the Bud's Broiler near UNO

We are trying to locate information about a former Bud’s Broiler location that we would walk to from UNO in the early 1970s. Would you have any info?. Alfred “Bud” Saunders opened the first Bud’s Broiler in 1952 on Airline Drive in Metairie, offering charcoal-broiled hamburgers and hot dogs (with or without chili and hickory smoke sauce). He opened a second location at 500 City Park Ave. (near Delgado Community College) in 1956. Other locations on Calhoun Street and Banks Street followed.
METAIRIE, LA
NOLA.com

$50,000 Powerball ticket sold in New Orleans metro; see where

A Powerball ticket worth $50,000 in Monday's drawing was sold in Marrero, Louisiana Lottery officials said. The ticket was sold at Greg Food Mart at 2551 Ames Boulevard in Marrero. It matched four of the five numbers for Monday's drawing, plus the Powerball. The winning numbers on Monday were 13,...
MARRERO, LA
NOLA.com

Man shot in French Quarter near Mississippi River during Halloween weekend, NOPD says

A 25-year-old man was shot multiple times in the French Quarter during Halloween weekend, New Orleans police said Monday. The shooting was reported around 8:30 p.m. Sunday on St. Peter Street and the Mississippi River (map). It's a popular stretch of the river that's along Oscar Dunn Park, which is the former Washington Artillery Park, and across from Jackson Square.
WASHINGTON, LA
NOLA.com

Farmer Football 5: Special performances highlight Week 9

Do you hear that? That faint noise off in the distance that keeps getting a little louder and a little louder each week. It's the sound of the playoffs barreling toward us. It's hard to believe it's already Week 10, but here we are. It seems like every year that Week 1 hits, and then I blink, and the regular-season finale is here.
SLIDELL, LA
NOLA.com

Letters: New Orleans charter schools are a success story

As the leader of Firstline Schools, I was disappointed in J. Celeste Lay’s op-ed about our city’s schools, which doesn’t reflect the experience of the thousands of students and families that I see daily. I’m a proud former teacher and New Orleans principal. If Ms. Lay has experience in our city’s schools, she doesn’t mention it. I get to see the hard work of our students and teachers up close. Lay’s claims, made from a distance and without specific data, don’t reflect the reality I see.
NEW ORLEANS, LA

