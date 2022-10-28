Read full article on original website
4 Great Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Jazzland/ Six Flags in New Orleans, a lost treasureTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Saints crush Raiders, dominating the game to win 24-0Tina Howell
New Orleans Saints Dennis Allen gets revenge with a 24-0 shutout of the Raiders; Kamara breaks out with 3 TouchdownsJames PatrickNew Orleans, LA
3 Great Burger Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Celebration in the Oaks tickets on sale for light spectacular in City Park
A New Orleans tradition that lights up the holidays returns in full fashion with tickets on sale now for Celebration in the Oaks. New Orleans City Park twinkles and shines with more than a million lights along a 2.25-mile driving tour. A reimagined walking tour, plus options to see the Botanical Garden and hop on the Amusement Park's rides are also available.
‘Thriller’ flash mob materializes on Jackson Square for Halloween dance
A little before noon on Monday, ghouls began clustering in front of the Presbytere building on Jackson Square. True, it WAS Halloween, but it still seemed a little early in the day for a ghoul cluster. Then Michael Jackson, or someone who looked very much like the late King of...
Fest at A Studio in the Woods, Camp Parapet Day, and more metro area community news
FORESTIVAL: A Studio in the Woods will present "FORESTival: A Celebration of Art and Nature" from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12, at 13401 Patterson Road, in Lower Algiers. Shamarr Allen, Sabine McCalla and Wayne Singleton & Same Ol’ 2 Step will perform. Tulane University scientists will lead walks in the woods. FORESTival is the only time that A Studio in the Woods is open to the public. Suggested donation is $15 per adult. www.astudiointhewoods.org.
From barbecue to vegan, wild po-boys meet classics as Po-Boy Fest returns to New Orleans
You mess with New Orleans food traditions at your peril. See any attempt by big brands to make gumbo more “healthy” (especially the richly reviled Disney recipe with quinoa and kale). But here’s a counterpoint: It matters greatly who’s doing the messing around, and why. Oak...
Anne Rice memorial second-line parade draws hundreds of vampire-loving horror fans
The corner of Prytania Street and Washington Avenue was crowded with hundreds of fanged, black-clad, glassy eyed folk on Sunday afternoon, all awaited the start of the Anne Rice memorial second-line parade. It was the first time that horror fans had gotten a chance to publicly mourn the passing of the writer, who — for many — was a life-changing inspiration.
Blake Pontchartrain: Back in the day at the Bud's Broiler near UNO
We are trying to locate information about a former Bud’s Broiler location that we would walk to from UNO in the early 1970s. Would you have any info?. Alfred “Bud” Saunders opened the first Bud’s Broiler in 1952 on Airline Drive in Metairie, offering charcoal-broiled hamburgers and hot dogs (with or without chili and hickory smoke sauce). He opened a second location at 500 City Park Ave. (near Delgado Community College) in 1956. Other locations on Calhoun Street and Banks Street followed.
Twisty, crunchy CheeWees, created in 1936 at Elmer's on Magazine St., hold a place in snack-food history
It came before Cheetos. It came before Cheese Puffs. It came before Cheez Balls, Cheez Doodles and Cheesy Poofs. It is the almighty CheeWee, the original cheese curl, a crunchy treat that launched an entire segment of the snack food industry when it first rolled off the line at the Magazine Street factory where it was originally produced.
New Orleans-shot ‘Causeway’ packs an emotional punch with Jennifer Lawrence starring
Oftentimes, a film will look good on paper — whether because of its intriguing story, a dynamite cast or some other perceived X-factor — but then fumble things when it comes to execution. The result is almost always a big-screen disappointment. Jennifer Lawrence’s New Orleans-shot drama “Causeway” is...
Audubon Charter Fall Fete, Cabrini principal honored, and other metro schools news
AUDUBON CHARTER SCHOOL: The Fall Fête fair and fundraiser returns from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5, to the Live Oak campus of Audubon Charter School, 3128 Constance St., New Orleans. Activities will include le poulet poop, a dunk tank and an art market. Admission is free. For information, visit www.audubonfallfete.org.
Luxury condos planned for downtown New Orleans after Tulane Ave. building sells for $38M
A group of Covington-based investors has purchased a 166-unit apartment building in the Central Business District for $38 million, with plans to convert it into luxury condominiums that could also be used as short-term rental properties. The deal for the 10-story California Building, located at 1111 Tulane Ave. near Duncan...
Talking business: Paul Flower says Four Seasons project 'overreached' a bit, but it will pay off.
Paul Flower is the president and CEO of Woodward Design+Build, a nearly century-old company that has developed hotels, hospitals, office buildings, apartment complexes and retail centers across the Gulf South. Flower has also had a hand in of some of New Orleans' highest-profile projects, including, most recently, The Four Seasons...
$50,000 Powerball ticket sold in New Orleans metro; see where
A Powerball ticket worth $50,000 in Monday's drawing was sold in Marrero, Louisiana Lottery officials said. The ticket was sold at Greg Food Mart at 2551 Ames Boulevard in Marrero. It matched four of the five numbers for Monday's drawing, plus the Powerball. The winning numbers on Monday were 13,...
Man shot in French Quarter near Mississippi River during Halloween weekend, NOPD says
A 25-year-old man was shot multiple times in the French Quarter during Halloween weekend, New Orleans police said Monday. The shooting was reported around 8:30 p.m. Sunday on St. Peter Street and the Mississippi River (map). It's a popular stretch of the river that's along Oscar Dunn Park, which is the former Washington Artillery Park, and across from Jackson Square.
Farmer Football 5: Special performances highlight Week 9
Do you hear that? That faint noise off in the distance that keeps getting a little louder and a little louder each week. It's the sound of the playoffs barreling toward us. It's hard to believe it's already Week 10, but here we are. It seems like every year that Week 1 hits, and then I blink, and the regular-season finale is here.
Did a disgruntled Thoth fan hack an Uptown road work warning sign to prank City Hall?
New Orleans drivers are certainly familiar with lighted roadway warning signs, the sort that notify us of upcoming blockages, detours and delays. But the 4-by-8-foot glowing sign on Henry Clay Avenue near the corner of Laurel Street has a secondary agenda. In addition to alerting drivers that “Magazine (is) closed...
Three veteran challengers face Kirk Lepine in race for Plaquemines Parish President
Last year, the eastern side of Hurricane Ida walloped Plaquemines Parish, pushing 8 feet of water over levees in some places, flooding many others and leaving a widespread damage along the parish's ribbon of land at the lower end of the Mississippi River. The storm did more than just disturb...
Gulf's first two zones for offshore wind farms selected off Louisiana, Texas
The federal government has selected the first two areas for offshore wind development in the Gulf of Mexico, clearing the way for a process that could have windmills spinning over the waves near Louisiana by the decade’s end. The U.S. Bureau of Ocean Energy Management on Monday finalized the...
Who was the best prep football player in the New Orleans area in Week 9? Vote now.
Week 9 of the high school football campaign again provided some outstanding performances across the New Orleans area. Here's your chance to make your vote count and choose the NOLA.com Player of the Week. The poll will wrap up at noon on Thursday, and the winner will be recognized on the NOLA.com Prep Sports Facebook page.
Letters: New Orleans charter schools are a success story
As the leader of Firstline Schools, I was disappointed in J. Celeste Lay’s op-ed about our city’s schools, which doesn’t reflect the experience of the thousands of students and families that I see daily. I’m a proud former teacher and New Orleans principal. If Ms. Lay has experience in our city’s schools, she doesn’t mention it. I get to see the hard work of our students and teachers up close. Lay’s claims, made from a distance and without specific data, don’t reflect the reality I see.
These local schools can earn a bye through the first round of the prep football playoffs
Destrehan earned itself something more than a district championship last week. The Wildcats, after their 48-7 victory over East St. John, might have also put themselves one round deeper in the playoffs. The four highest seeds in the four nonselect playoff brackets to be released by the LHSAA on Sunday...
