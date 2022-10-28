Chipotle is losing guests to McDonald’s. Will the burrito chain discount to bring them back?

Read full article on original website
KFC is bringing back a fan-favorite menu item
Kentucky Fried Chicken is bringing back a fan favorite after a nearly decade-long hiatus.
2 simple ways to save on your McDonald’s order
A television commercial from 1969 shows a well-to-do-looking man being served a McDonald’s meal on a silver platter. Fine dining for a cheap price. “When you pay for two hamburgers, French fries and a Coke, you get change back from your dollar,” the narrator says as the butler drops the change on the table.
I tried McDonald's new adult Happy Meal—here's why I won't be getting it again
As a 28-year-old man, I am objectively too old to be ordering a Happy Meal at McDonald's. But when I learned last week that the fast food giant was running a limited-time promotion to bring an adult-oriented Happy Meal to its restaurants, I was intrigued. The Happy Meal and I...
McDonald's Is Now Officially Selling Krispy Kreme Doughnuts
McDonald's may have started as a burger restaurant, but these days, the chain seems almost as famous for its Egg McMuffins and hashbrowns as it is for the lunch and dinner items on the menu. McDonald's breakfast items have become modern classics, and back in 2015, the chain even started serving breakfast all day (via USA Today), though unfortunately for dinnertime McGriddles fans, McDonald's suspended its all-day breakfast in 2020.
Woman disgusted at McDonald's after being 'given cheeseburger without the burger'
A McDonald's customer says she was left hungry and let down after ordering a late night snack from the fast-food giant. The woman claims to have ordered the £1.19 burger last night (October 11). While she was initially looking forward to the treat, her mood quickly changed when she...
Woman Gets Turned Away At Restaurant For Attempting To Dine Alone
Dining alone is a polarizing topic. Some people have no problem, others like to make sure that they have a friend who can go with them. This woman recently decided that she would go out to eat by herself and she never could have expected what would happen next. Our heart goes out to her, as this one seems more than a little unfair to us.
Six popular McDonald's menu items are being cut from next week
Six McDonald's foods are being removed from its menu this week. But fans will be thrilled that it's to make way for some new choices. There will be four new menu items, to go alongside the return of the first permanent chicken burger in 15 years. New choices are Potato Waffles, Twirl McFlurry and the BBQ Bacon Stack on Wednesday, October 19. Nacho Cheese Wedges will also be joining the menu from October 26.
McDonald’s fans angry as Halloween Pails are missing key feature – I picked one up myself and was disappointed too
AS McDonald's brings back its long-awaited Halloween Happy Meal Pails, fans noticed that it's missing one major component - the lid. The fan-favorite pails first hit the spooky scene in 1986 coming in three styles: the McPunk’n with a traditional jack-o-lantern face, one with a ghostly face called McBoo, and the McGoblin.
Legendary Pizza Restaurant Forced to Close
It's going to be a little harder finding that perfect slice of pizza.Sahand Hoseini/Unsplash. No publicity is bad publicity is a commonly uttered phrase in business. While that may not always prove accurate, for one local Phoenix restaurant, it’s been nothing but fantastic publicity. In fact, in the culinary world, it would be difficult to surpass the kind of attention and accolades received over the past six months. And yet, the restaurants are struggling, with difficult times ahead and are now forced to close down shop for multiple days a week.
Taco Bell Is Bringing Back One of Its Most-Requested Menu Items
And the results are in. After pitting two of Taco Bell's most-requested menu items—the Double Decker Taco and Enchirito—against each other for a chance at a comeback, America has decided. The Enchirito, which originally left menus in 2013, is making its triumphant return to menus after fans voted...
I tried Olive Garden's Never Ending Pasta Bowl promotion. I'll never order it again.
While the Never Ending Pasta Bowl sounds like a good deal, its new high price makes it nearly impossible to eat enough pasta to make it worthwhile.
You’ve heard of the ‘banana trick’ – now experts warn the ‘double scan’ could mean trouble for Walmart and Kroger
RETAIL bosses have coined a new lingo that describes the tactics shoplifters use at the self-checkout. Shoppers may be already familiar with the phrase “banana trick” – which refers to a customer who would scan an expensive item with a code for a cheaper product as they try to save money.
"It Often Has The Biggest Markup On The Menu": Restaurant And Fast Food Workers Are Spilling Insider Secrets That Customers Would Probably Never Guess
"At virtually all fast food places, it's the only thing that is fresh and 'healthy' — aka not premade, bagged, and/or frozen."
This Texas Eatery Ranked Among The Best Fried Chicken Restaurants In The US
You can find some of the country's best fried chicken right here in Texas.
Why Texas Roadhouse could soon be the country’s biggest casual-dining chain
Texas Roadhouse is charting a path to becoming the biggest casual-dining chain in the country. The 607-unit steakhouse chain on Thursday raised its expectations for how big it can be, setting its sights on 900 U.S. restaurants, up from a previous range of 700 or 800. That growth trajectory combined...
Subway Introduces New Menu Items For Fall—And They’re Not Sandwiches!
Along with pumpkin spice-flavored everything and warm apple cider, the start of fall undoubtedly also kicks off the beginning of soup season. Subway caught onto this, and just announced three new and revamped bowl options that customers can take adva...
Kroger confirms it has discontinued popular drink – baffling shoppers after admitting it was one of their favorites too
KROGER has officially confirmed to its customers that some of its most popular drinks are indefinitely discontinued, and they're even sad about it. The company replied to a message on Twitter from a user that goes by the handle JustFletch, who pleaded for the company to tell him that the 'Fizz & Co. Seltzers' weren't discontinued.
Bobby Flay's Burger Restaurant Coming Soon
Grab an original Bobby Flay burger.Jonathan Borba/Unsplash. When it comes to celebrity chefs and food personalities, fewer icons are bigger than Bobby Flay. The king of the grill typically has at least one programming appearance on Food Network at least once a day, and with everything from competitions to hosting to sharing his recipes, it’s possible to catch him just about at all hours somewhere on cable programming (or on demand via any number of favorite streaming apps). Of course, while showing off his mug and traveling around with Giada De Laurentiis might be fun, his first culinary passion has always been working in restaurants. And now, one of his own namesakes is making its way to Phoenix.
3 Things You Should Never Buy At The Grocery Store Because They’re So Bad For Your Overall Health
Whether you show up at the grocery store with a list on hand or not, it seems like things never go exactly according to plan. You forget to buy the butter, you splurge on an expensive bottle of wine… or you come home with bags filled with snacks and processed foods you hadn’t planned on buying. Unfortunately, many of those unexpected add-ons we throw into our cart on a grocery trip can have serious consequences on our health, which is why it’s so important to shop mindfully and be aware of the items that may take a toll on your body.
The Unexpected Food A Customer Supposedly Ordered At McDonald's
Big Macs and fries are typically what usual patrons associate with McDonald's, but this customer in Louisville, Kentucky ordered something that wasn't only unusual, but it wasn't even on the menu. In the past, there have been instances where McDonald's locations have received some pretty interesting preparation requests. Some include burgers without any of their ingredients and half-cut fries (via Business Insider).
