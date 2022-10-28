Read full article on original website
thesungazette.com
Some Visalia voters receive third ballot correction
On Oct. 28, the Tulare County Registrar of Voters Office announced that voter ballots were reissued for a third time this month after a geographical error caused by recent redistricting in Visalia. When the printing company working with the elections office was printing the second batch of ballots, there was confusion on the vendor’s behalf, resulting in 122 of the re-printed ballots still showing mistakes, according to Tulare County elections officer Michelle Baldwin. The misprints occurred just over a week before election day.
Why 200 vacancies at Clovis Unified spells a ‘terrifying proposition’
CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Instructional assistants play a critical role in the education of students that require extra support and services to be successful in school – and Clovis Unified School District (CUSD) has over 200 vacancies. It is a huge concern for the Association of Clovis Educators (ACE) which says not having these instructional […]
Fresno election officials investigating claims of voter fraud ahead of midterms
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – With election day just eight days away, the Fresno County clerk’s office is warning against voter intimidation and fraud. Local election officials are rolling out plans to crack down on voter intimidation and ballot fraud ahead of the midterms. “We do have several cases that we’re investigating right now in conjunction […]
GV Wire
New Clovis College Leader Set to Make Big Move from Small Arkansas Campus
Dr. Kim Armstrong, a vice chancellor with Arkansas State University Three Rivers, is on track to becoming the next president of Clovis Community College. The State Center Community College Board of Trustees is scheduled to vote on approving Armstrong appointment and her contract at Tuesday’s board meeting. Armstrong would...
KMPH.com
Mayor, council members looking at city taking over electricity delivery in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Councilmember Garry Bredefeld, Council Vice President Tyler Maxwell and Mayor Jerry Dyer will be holding a press conference regarding the 10:00 item on this week’s Council Agenda (sponsored by Bredefeld, Maxwell and Dyer) which seeks to hire a consultant to perform a feasibility study for the City of Fresno so that it can provide electricity to its residents in response to Pacific Gas and Electric’s on-going failures to timely energize facilities in the city. PG&E’s failures continue to adversely affect residents, the business community, schools and agriculture. The consultant will provide all options including the possibility of the City of Fresno forming its own District as is done in some other cities in California.
thesungazette.com
Residents voice thoughts, concerns over future housing in Visalia
VISALIA – As the city works to meet state mandates to bringing affordable housing to Visalia, city staff looked toward the community to understand resident expectations. On Oct. 26, the city of Visalia held its first virtual workshop on updates to the city’s housing and general plan for the housing element, a state-mandated policy addressing housing issues in California. The workshop was hosted by the city’s community development director Ryan Lester, who conducted a community poll among participants so the city can better understand the community’s experience with housing in Visalia and take steps to improve it.
Hundreds of Visalia students can be automatically admitted to UC Merced, here's how
A partnership between Visalia Unified School District and UC Merced will allow hundreds of students to be automatically admitted if they meet specific criteria by graduation.
Fresno organization asks for shoe donations for local kids
A Fresno organization is taking action to make sure kids have all the essentials for school. The group Boys 2 Men-Girls 2 Women, is hosting its first-ever shoe drive
thesungazette.com
Reyes’ spread the ‘dilla’ brand beyond the Valley, California
VISALIA – Quesadilla lovers across the country should be excited as Quesadilla Gorilla begins their journey of spreading peace love and dillas throughout the states one store at a time. The locally loved Quesadilla Gorilla has officially announced they launched their franchise program. They are looking to expand in...
thesungazette.com
Texas Roadhouse brings texas-sized job opportunities to Visalia
VISALIA – Business continues to grow in Tulare County’s most populated city, bringing job opportunities and potential to lessen unemployment in the county, which has gone up since it hit an all-time low in spring. One of the newest additions to Visalia’s growing supply of businesses, an American...
$38M to help convert former Fresno hotel to homeless shelter
FRESNO, CALIF. (KSEE/KGPE) – The County of Fresno announced Thursday its Crossroads Village housing site is the recipient of a $38,338,375 grant, to help people experiencing homelessness. According to Fresno County, the funds will allow for renovations to transform the 165-unit housing site which was formerly the Hotel Fresno/Smugglers Inn located on the southwest corner […]
Winning Powerball ticket for nearly $800,000 sold at Visalia gas station
Check your tickets! According to the California Lottery, a winning ticket worth $790,446 was sold at a gas station in Visalia.
Kern County and CalFresh are expanding food access for low-income people
The Kern County Board of Supervisors' decision will help two different kinds of seniors; both those on SSI and those about to graduate from college.
elkhornmediagroup.com
Cocooning complete for Hanford reactor
RICHLAND, Washington – Workers with Hanford Site contractor, Central Plateau Cleanup Company recently completed construction of a protective enclosure over the former K East Reactor building. The cocoon, which is a huge steel structure, is more than 120 feet tall and 150 feet wide. The interim safe storage structure...
Clovis man uses Halloween decorations to bring attention to mental health
This year, Michael Gallego is handing out more than candy. He's also providing literature from the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI).
Who won last night’s debate, Kevin McCarthy or Marisa Wood?
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — With less than two weeks to go until November’s midterm election, the two candidates vying for the Central Valley’s 20th Congressional district took the debate stage in the 17 News studio last night. In an hour-long debate Republican Kevin McCarthy and Democrat Marisa Wood clashed over immigration, poverty and January 6, […]
KMPH.com
Family in Lindsay say they haven't had A/C because American Home Shield won't fix it
A nightmare turned into reality as a family in Lindsay has been suffering without air conditioning for months, they say it's because American Home Shield won't fix their machine. Uncomfortable and frustrated doesn't even describe the feeling the Lewis family has gone through at the record-breaking temperatures during the summer...
KMPH.com
Police put an end to active sideshow in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Fresno Police put an end to an active sideshow in Fresno. Officers were patrolling through the area of Butler Avenue and Hazelwood Saturday night. Police located an active sideshow and stopped many vehicles for participating. Officials say they impounded and charged the drivers with multiple...
thesungazette.com
Farmersville charges toward new electric vehicle ordinance
FARMERSVILLE – The city of Farmersville is revving up to implement a new electric charging station ordinance. After January businesses lining Highway 198 in the city will be able to cut through the red tape to install stations for travelers and residents. The city of Farmersville is establishing an...
KMPH.com
2 officers with Tulare PD arrested following party in Visalia
VISALIA, Calif. — It’s not every day that law enforcement arrests two of its own. The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office can confirm they have arrested two officers with the Tulare Police Department on Saturday night shortly after midnight. Deputies were called to North Visalia due to complaints...
