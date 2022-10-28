ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
torquenews.com

The 10 Best Cars For Winter Driving - 2 Subaru SUVs And One Unlikely Model

Who makes the best all-wheel-drive vehicles for winter driving? A new U.S. News ranking says Subaru has more models on the list than any automaker. Check out the top ten picks. Does Subaru make the best all-wheel-drive vehicles for winter commutes? A new U.S. News report says of the ten...
torquenews.com

Fake Oil Filter Caused Toyota Engine Damage

Here’s a warning to car and truck owners about counterfeit parts you need to be aware of with this example of a Toyota that wound up damaged because of a faked part common to all vehicles. Plus, find out where you really have to go to get Toyota parts.
MotorTrend Magazine

Chevy’s 427 Aluminum “Better Mousetrap”

It all began in 1965 ... well, 1961. At that time, Chevrolet called it the Z-11. Some people called it the "Mystery Engine," and later they called it the offshoot that produced the 348 "truck" engine. But now it really doesn't matter, for in keeping with their continuing series of "Z" engines, Chevrolet Division is pulling the wraps off their newest offering: the ZL-1. No, it isn't just a revamped L-88. Yes, it has an all-aluminum block. And no, Chevrolet wouldn't permit us to divulge exact power levels ... but 625 from a single 4-bbl gasoline "consumer" is probably more than you'll see sprouting out of your neighbor's Rider-Mower. (And it's about 160 pounds lighter than its cast iron brother.)
MotorBiscuit

How Much Is a Fully Loaded 2023 Subaru Legacy?

A fully loaded 2023 Subaru Legacy is a solid option for shoppers who want an alternative to a Honda Accord. The AWD Subaru is affordable and safe. The post How Much Is a Fully Loaded 2023 Subaru Legacy? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
topgear.com

These two widebody VW buses want to steal the show at SEMA 2022

Kenny Pfitzer Designs has unveiled its Southern Californian-inspired Vegas offerings. Like?. Skip 14 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Turn on Javascript to see all the available pictures. Kenny Pfitzer Designs is hoping to steal the show at SEMA with two custom-built widebody VW vans, designed in collaboration...
lexusenthusiast.com

2023 Lexus ES Sedan Gets an Interior Update

The 2023 Lexus ES sedan will be getting a redesigned interior center console. In the press release, Lexus mentions “a new sunglass holder, new cup holder location and available wireless charger” — the touchscreen itself will also have a higher resolution display, better anti-glare glass, and Lexus Interface.
MotorBiscuit

Not 1 Toyota Compact Crossover SUV Is a Consumer Guide 2022 Best Buy

The 2022 Toyota RAV4 is a seriously popular fan favorite. But according to Consumer Guide, it isn't one of the best. In fact, not one Toyota SUV made the list for Best Buy compact crossover SUVs of 2022. The post Not 1 Toyota Compact Crossover SUV Is a Consumer Guide 2022 Best Buy appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Consumer Reports.org

Best Home Standby Generators From Consumer Reports' Tests

A home standby generator is a luxury, and for some people a necessity. Also known as whole-house generators or stationary generators, these units cost about $2,000 to $5,000. And the professional installation they require can set you back thousands more. Nonetheless, the peace of mind a home standby generator can...
Consumer Reports.org

Top Picks in Tech for 2022

Consumer Reports evaluates thousands of products each year, many of them an impressive mix of performance, reliability, and value. So what makes the tech selections below worth the spotlight? These products are the very best of the best. They’re the models that aced our rigorous tests or offer something extra. Read on for our experts’ Top Picks in tech for 2022, the products they would recommend to you, and, in some cases, that they love owning themselves.
MotorBiscuit

1 Hybrid Car Has the Lowest 10-Year Maintenance Costs

Maintenance costs are an important aspect of car ownership. It is essential to the car's longevity. This car has the lowest 10-year maintenance costs. The post 1 Hybrid Car Has the Lowest 10-Year Maintenance Costs appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
MotorBiscuit

Only 2 Hyundais Are Hybrid and AWD for 2022

Here's a look at the Tuscon and Santa Fe SUVs, the only two models from the Hyundai catalog that offer both a hybrid powertrain and all-wheel drive (AWD). The post Only 2 Hyundais Are Hybrid and AWD for 2022 appeared first on MotorBiscuit.

