Nida Manzoor’s action-comedy Polite Society will open in theaters on April 28, 2023, following its U.K. debut April 7, Focus Features and Working Title announced Tuesday. Focus Features will distribute the film domestically, while Universal Pictures will handle international duties.More from The Hollywood ReporterBox Office: 'Black Adam' Leads So-So Halloween Weekend With $27.7M'Avatar: The Way of Water' Runtime Sails Past Three HoursBox Office: 'Black Adam' Blazes With $67M Opening, 'Ticket to Paradise' Flies to $16.3M The film marks the first feature directed by Manzoor, creator of the critically acclaimed series We Are Lady Parts. Working Title’s Tim Bevan and Eric Fellner are...

16 MINUTES AGO