Akron, Ohio – The Akron volleyball team fell 3-0 to the visiting Chippewas from Central Michigan on Friday night at James A. Rhodes Arena. CMU claimed the match by scores of 25-18, 25-23 and 25-22 as the Zips' offense was paced by senior Teagan Ochaya with 11 kills. Junior Faith Johnson followed with 10 kills, while sophomores Matalasi Danielson and Genevieve Hara added six kills each.

AKRON, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO