The University of Zurich’s Forschungszentrum öffentlichkeit und Gesellschaft (Fög) has published the Media Quality Yearbook 2022, which also features the study on the media market in the Swiss Italian-speaking region, co-edited by Colin Porlezza , professor at USI Faculty of Communication, Culture and Society , and Linards Udris , researcher and lecturer at the University of Zurich.

1 DAY AGO