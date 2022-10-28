ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

myscience.org

Media Quality Yearbook 2022 - The evolution of the media landscape in the Swiss Italian speaking region

The University of Zurich’s Forschungszentrum öffentlichkeit und Gesellschaft (Fög) has published the Media Quality Yearbook 2022, which also features the study on the media market in the Swiss Italian-speaking region, co-edited by Colin Porlezza , professor at USI Faculty of Communication, Culture and Society , and Linards Udris , researcher and lecturer at the University of Zurich.
myscience.org

Two Imperial academics win ERC Advanced Grants for ’cutting-edge’ research

Two Imperial academics have won European Research Council grants to accelerate their ground-breaking research into materials and chemical engineering. ERC Advanced Grants - worth up to €2.5million each - are designed to support excellent scientists with a recognised track record of research achievements. President of the ERC Professor Maria...

