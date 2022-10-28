Read full article on original website
Related
Asian benchmarks higher as markets await Fed rate moves
Asian shares are mostly higher ahead of a decision by the U.S. Federal Reserve on an interest rate increase to curb inflation
Tiger seizures up in parts of Asia despite conservation efforts -report
KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Wildlife authorities in some Asian countries are seeing an increase in seizures of tigers and tiger parts despite efforts by conservationists to protect the endangered animal, according to a report by wildlife trade watchdog TRAFFIC.
Netanyahu set for comeback, says on brink of "big" election win
JERUSALEM, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Israel's former premier Benjamin Netanyahu appeared set to return to power on Wednesday, saying his right-wing camp was on the cusp of a great election win, after exit polls predicted his bloc gaining a slim parliamentary majority.
Nile is in mortal danger, from its source to the sea
The pharaohs worshipped it as a god, the eternal bringer of life. "The Nile is a gift of God given to us for Ethiopians to make use of it," Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed insisted in August.
myscience.org
Media Quality Yearbook 2022 - The evolution of the media landscape in the Swiss Italian speaking region
The University of Zurich’s Forschungszentrum öffentlichkeit und Gesellschaft (Fög) has published the Media Quality Yearbook 2022, which also features the study on the media market in the Swiss Italian-speaking region, co-edited by Colin Porlezza , professor at USI Faculty of Communication, Culture and Society , and Linards Udris , researcher and lecturer at the University of Zurich.
myscience.org
Two Imperial academics win ERC Advanced Grants for ’cutting-edge’ research
Two Imperial academics have won European Research Council grants to accelerate their ground-breaking research into materials and chemical engineering. ERC Advanced Grants - worth up to €2.5million each - are designed to support excellent scientists with a recognised track record of research achievements. President of the ERC Professor Maria...
Comments / 0