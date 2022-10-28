Read full article on original website
foxwilmington.com
Greene, Soles running for Columbus County Sheriff in 2022 General Election
COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) – Two candidates who previously served in the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office are running for the top job in the 2022 General Election. Jody Greene, a republican who won the office in 2018 but resigned last month, is seeking a second term against democrat Jason Soles.
foxwilmington.com
Bladenboro police investigating after man is allegedly assaulted, left in a ditch
BLADENBORO, N.C. (WECT) – The Bladenboro Police Department is investigating after a man was allegedly assaulted and left in a ditch on Saturday, October 29. According to a statement from Bladenboro Mayor David Hales, Waddell Davis was assaulted and left in a ditch close to Spaulding Monroe Middle School on that Saturday night. He stated that the reward for information that helps find the perpetrator is over $2,000.
foxwilmington.com
McVicker, Brown face off again in 2022 election for Bladen County Sheriff
BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) – The 2022 race for Sheriff in Bladen County features the same two candidates who faced off in 2018: incumbent republican James McVicker and democratic challenger Hakeem Brown. McVicker won his second four-year term in that 2018 election, defeating Brown by a 55% – 45% margin. Both men easily won this year’s primary elections to set up this second general election meeting.
foxwilmington.com
“I hate to see bad things happen to good people:” Community offers reward for information after resident is assaulted
BLADENBORO, N.C. (WECT) – Willie Wallide “Waddell” Davis has lived in Bladenboro for decades and has been a fixture in the community for just as long. His neighbors know him as a friendly face from his time working at local businesses and, more recently, riding his bike around town.
foxwilmington.com
Commissioner on former sheriff’s candidacy: ‘He will never serve another day.’ Board of Commissioners responds in press release
COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) – Commissioners have largely remained silent on allegations against former sheriff Jody Greene, though one now says he does not see a future with the Sheriff’s Office under Greene’s leadership. “He’s continued to run but he will never serve another day as sheriff...
foxwilmington.com
New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office launches new app
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) – The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office released their new app today, allowing them to get the latest updates to the community more efficiently. They aren’t the first law enforcement group in the area to have an app, but the sheriff’s office says...
foxwilmington.com
Incumbent McMahon, challenger Rhodes meet in 2022 race for Sheriff in New Hanover County
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) – Voters in New Hanover County will decide whether to give current Sheriff Ed McMahon a fourth full term in office when they go to the polls in the 2022 General Election. McMahon is running for reelection against republican challenger Matt Rhodes. McMahon has...
foxwilmington.com
Man charged for gunshot fired at high school football game
WALLACE ROSE HILL, N.C. (WITN) – Duplin County Sheriff deputies arrested a man they believe is responsible for a shooting at a high school football game. Sunday, detectives said they arrested Rajon Jarmel Faison, from Warsaw, on multiple counts including discharging a firearm, inciting a riot, carrying a concealed firearm on school property and disorderly conduct.
foxwilmington.com
Brunswick County encourages residents and businesses to shine green lights in support of veterans
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) – Brunswick County residents are encouraged to light their homes green in support of military veterans during “Operation Green Light.”. “We want to make sure our veterans and their families know that their service mattered, that we are grateful for their sacrifices, and that it is now our turn to make sure they are served by their county government and our community,” said Brunswick County Chairman Randy Thompson.
foxwilmington.com
Halloween display becomes a tradition for one Wrightsville Beach homeowner
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – From chainsaws to pumpkins, one Wrightsville Beach house on Live Oak Drive is the definition of Halloween. What makes it so unique is that the owners’ decorations are not store-bought, but are handmade. Walt Laughlin, the man behind the magic, says the spookiness takes...
foxwilmington.com
9th annual Taste of Wrightsville Beach to bring food, spirits and live music
WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) – The Bluewater Waterfront Grill will host the 9th annual Taste of Wrightsville Beach on Saturday, November 5. Weekend Meals on Wheels of New Hanover County is organizing the event and raising money for their work to provide meals to homebound seniors. “The festival will...
