ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
foxwilmington.com

Bladenboro police investigating after man is allegedly assaulted, left in a ditch

BLADENBORO, N.C. (WECT) – The Bladenboro Police Department is investigating after a man was allegedly assaulted and left in a ditch on Saturday, October 29. According to a statement from Bladenboro Mayor David Hales, Waddell Davis was assaulted and left in a ditch close to Spaulding Monroe Middle School on that Saturday night. He stated that the reward for information that helps find the perpetrator is over $2,000.
BLADENBORO, NC
foxwilmington.com

McVicker, Brown face off again in 2022 election for Bladen County Sheriff

BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) – The 2022 race for Sheriff in Bladen County features the same two candidates who faced off in 2018: incumbent republican James McVicker and democratic challenger Hakeem Brown. McVicker won his second four-year term in that 2018 election, defeating Brown by a 55% – 45% margin. Both men easily won this year’s primary elections to set up this second general election meeting.
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
foxwilmington.com

Commissioner on former sheriff’s candidacy: ‘He will never serve another day.’ Board of Commissioners responds in press release

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) – Commissioners have largely remained silent on allegations against former sheriff Jody Greene, though one now says he does not see a future with the Sheriff’s Office under Greene’s leadership. “He’s continued to run but he will never serve another day as sheriff...
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
foxwilmington.com

New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office launches new app

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) – The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office released their new app today, allowing them to get the latest updates to the community more efficiently. They aren’t the first law enforcement group in the area to have an app, but the sheriff’s office says...
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC
foxwilmington.com

Man charged for gunshot fired at high school football game

WALLACE ROSE HILL, N.C. (WITN) – Duplin County Sheriff deputies arrested a man they believe is responsible for a shooting at a high school football game. Sunday, detectives said they arrested Rajon Jarmel Faison, from Warsaw, on multiple counts including discharging a firearm, inciting a riot, carrying a concealed firearm on school property and disorderly conduct.
DUPLIN COUNTY, NC
foxwilmington.com

Brunswick County encourages residents and businesses to shine green lights in support of veterans

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) – Brunswick County residents are encouraged to light their homes green in support of military veterans during “Operation Green Light.”. “We want to make sure our veterans and their families know that their service mattered, that we are grateful for their sacrifices, and that it is now our turn to make sure they are served by their county government and our community,” said Brunswick County Chairman Randy Thompson.
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy