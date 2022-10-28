ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, NC

foxwilmington.com

Brunswick County encourages residents and businesses to shine green lights in support of veterans

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) – Brunswick County residents are encouraged to light their homes green in support of military veterans during “Operation Green Light.”. “We want to make sure our veterans and their families know that their service mattered, that we are grateful for their sacrifices, and that it is now our turn to make sure they are served by their county government and our community,” said Brunswick County Chairman Randy Thompson.
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC
foxwilmington.com

Wilmington City Council approves use of over $1.4 million in ARPA funding

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – The Wilmington City Council unanimously approved the use of $1,450,000 in funding from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) at its meeting on Nov. 1. The city council stated that Wilmington has allocated $25.9 million in ARPA funding, referred to as the Coronavirus State and...
WILMINGTON, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Sharks Spotted Off Carolina Coast

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – It’s a good thing beach season is over, because scientists have spotted a big shark off the Carolina coast. On Halloween, a nine-foot great white shark pinged off Carolina Beach in North Carolina. Another surfaced two days earlier near Southport. The two sharks are among...
CAROLINA BEACH, NC
carolinajournal.com

Treasurer focuses on eastern NC towns in Tuesday press conference

N.C. State Treasurer Dale Folwell discussed issues surrounding several towns in the state Tuesday during his monthly “Ask Me Anything” virtual press conference. Folwell said he had concerns about Winnabow, Brunswick County, wanting to be incorporated as a town. “Winnabow did make an application to the Local Government...
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

New strand of businesses coming to Leland next month

LELAND, NC (WWAY)– “Ploof Road Business Park” is under construction and located on Ploof Road in Leland. It includes 19 standalone warehouse and office buildings. Each offer 5,000 square feet of space. Each property will have its own paved and fenced in storage yard. Laurence Nadeau, Commercial...
LELAND, NC
WITN

Jacksonville dentist office collects Halloween candy for a good cause

Jacksonville, N.C. (WITN) - A local dentist office is pulling a reverse trick or treat for a good cause. Lesan Family Dentistry in Jacksonville will be collecting candy on Tuesday, November 1st to support the NC Packs for Patriots non-profit. Pack for Patriots collects candy donations from local dentist offices...
JACKSONVILLE, NC
WHYY

I-95 to close in Wilmington this weekend

Workers are making lots of progress on the Restore the Corridor project, an overhaul of I-95 through the city of Wilmington. That progress will cause some headaches for drivers trying to travel through the city this weekend. Starting at 9 p.m. Friday through the early hours of Monday morning, all...
WILMINGTON, NC
foxwilmington.com

McVicker, Brown face off again in 2022 election for Bladen County Sheriff

BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) – The 2022 race for Sheriff in Bladen County features the same two candidates who faced off in 2018: incumbent republican James McVicker and democratic challenger Hakeem Brown. McVicker won his second four-year term in that 2018 election, defeating Brown by a 55% – 45% margin. Both men easily won this year’s primary elections to set up this second general election meeting.
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
bladenonline.com

Setting the Record Straight

I once heard a question asked, “How Many Times Must a Lie be Told before it Becomes the Truth?” Well, the fact is that a lie will always be a lie and the truth will always be the truth. I am writing you today to set the record straight & to tell you the truth exposing a lie that is being propagated around our county by those trying to discredit me personally and professionally.
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
foxwilmington.com

Bladenboro police investigating after man is allegedly assaulted, left in a ditch

BLADENBORO, N.C. (WECT) – The Bladenboro Police Department is investigating after a man was allegedly assaulted and left in a ditch on Saturday, October 29. According to a statement from Bladenboro Mayor David Hales, Waddell Davis was assaulted and left in a ditch close to Spaulding Monroe Middle School on that Saturday night. He stated that the reward for information that helps find the perpetrator is over $2,000.
BLADENBORO, NC
WITN

Police arrest men for assault of Beaufort County restaurant owner

AURORA, N.C. (WITN) - Two men have been arrested after a restaurant owner was robbed and assaulted when he showed up to open for business on Monday, October 24th. The owner of Frank and Shirley’s was able to describe the men who attacked him with security camera footage and assistance from the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office. Investigators were able to arrest and charge the men responsible.
BEAUFORT COUNTY, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Doctors warn against ‘triple threat’ of respiratory viruses

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — There’s a triple threat against your immune system this season. Doctors are warning against surges of COVID-19, the flu, and RSV. RSV is a common respiratory virus that usually causes mild, cold-like symptoms. Novant Health Clinics have reported a significant uptick in RSV cases lately.

