foxwilmington.com
9th annual Taste of Wrightsville Beach to bring food, spirits and live music
WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) – The Bluewater Waterfront Grill will host the 9th annual Taste of Wrightsville Beach on Saturday, November 5. Weekend Meals on Wheels of New Hanover County is organizing the event and raising money for their work to provide meals to homebound seniors. “The festival will...
foxwilmington.com
Halloween display becomes a tradition for one Wrightsville Beach homeowner
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – From chainsaws to pumpkins, one Wrightsville Beach house on Live Oak Drive is the definition of Halloween. What makes it so unique is that the owners’ decorations are not store-bought, but are handmade. Walt Laughlin, the man behind the magic, says the spookiness takes...
foxwilmington.com
Brunswick County encourages residents and businesses to shine green lights in support of veterans
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) – Brunswick County residents are encouraged to light their homes green in support of military veterans during “Operation Green Light.”. “We want to make sure our veterans and their families know that their service mattered, that we are grateful for their sacrifices, and that it is now our turn to make sure they are served by their county government and our community,” said Brunswick County Chairman Randy Thompson.
foxwilmington.com
Wilmington City Council approves use of over $1.4 million in ARPA funding
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – The Wilmington City Council unanimously approved the use of $1,450,000 in funding from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) at its meeting on Nov. 1. The city council stated that Wilmington has allocated $25.9 million in ARPA funding, referred to as the Coronavirus State and...
wccbcharlotte.com
Sharks Spotted Off Carolina Coast
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – It’s a good thing beach season is over, because scientists have spotted a big shark off the Carolina coast. On Halloween, a nine-foot great white shark pinged off Carolina Beach in North Carolina. Another surfaced two days earlier near Southport. The two sharks are among...
carolinajournal.com
Treasurer focuses on eastern NC towns in Tuesday press conference
N.C. State Treasurer Dale Folwell discussed issues surrounding several towns in the state Tuesday during his monthly “Ask Me Anything” virtual press conference. Folwell said he had concerns about Winnabow, Brunswick County, wanting to be incorporated as a town. “Winnabow did make an application to the Local Government...
This Is North Carolina's Most Haunted Restaurant
Food Network found the most "spirited" eateries around the country.
This Is The Creepiest Urban Legend In North Carolina
Insider found the most unnerving legend in each state.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
New strand of businesses coming to Leland next month
LELAND, NC (WWAY)– “Ploof Road Business Park” is under construction and located on Ploof Road in Leland. It includes 19 standalone warehouse and office buildings. Each offer 5,000 square feet of space. Each property will have its own paved and fenced in storage yard. Laurence Nadeau, Commercial...
WITN
Jacksonville dentist office collects Halloween candy for a good cause
Jacksonville, N.C. (WITN) - A local dentist office is pulling a reverse trick or treat for a good cause. Lesan Family Dentistry in Jacksonville will be collecting candy on Tuesday, November 1st to support the NC Packs for Patriots non-profit. Pack for Patriots collects candy donations from local dentist offices...
foxwilmington.com
Incumbent McMahon, challenger Rhodes meet in 2022 race for Sheriff in New Hanover County
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) – Voters in New Hanover County will decide whether to give current Sheriff Ed McMahon a fourth full term in office when they go to the polls in the 2022 General Election. McMahon is running for reelection against republican challenger Matt Rhodes. McMahon has...
I-95 to close in Wilmington this weekend
Workers are making lots of progress on the Restore the Corridor project, an overhaul of I-95 through the city of Wilmington. That progress will cause some headaches for drivers trying to travel through the city this weekend. Starting at 9 p.m. Friday through the early hours of Monday morning, all...
foxwilmington.com
New Hanover County Board of Education votes to end use of seclusion rooms
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – After a unanimous vote from the Board of Education, a new policy is going into effect for New Hanover County Schools, ending the use of seclusion rooms. “We’re only using seclusion in emergency situations at the end of this school year,” said board chairperson Stephanie...
foxwilmington.com
Greene, Soles running for Columbus County Sheriff in 2022 General Election
COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) – Two candidates who previously served in the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office are running for the top job in the 2022 General Election. Jody Greene, a republican who won the office in 2018 but resigned last month, is seeking a second term against democrat Jason Soles.
foxwilmington.com
McVicker, Brown face off again in 2022 election for Bladen County Sheriff
BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) – The 2022 race for Sheriff in Bladen County features the same two candidates who faced off in 2018: incumbent republican James McVicker and democratic challenger Hakeem Brown. McVicker won his second four-year term in that 2018 election, defeating Brown by a 55% – 45% margin. Both men easily won this year’s primary elections to set up this second general election meeting.
WECT
Man charged in PNC Bank robbery appears in court, bond increased to $2 million
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A man accused of robbing a New Hanover County bank on Oct. 29 appeared in court Monday. Elijah Muhammad McFarland, 38, wanted to represent himself, but the court appointed Bud Widrem to his case. McFarland once filed an insanity defense for a previous bank robbery case.
bladenonline.com
Setting the Record Straight
I once heard a question asked, “How Many Times Must a Lie be Told before it Becomes the Truth?” Well, the fact is that a lie will always be a lie and the truth will always be the truth. I am writing you today to set the record straight & to tell you the truth exposing a lie that is being propagated around our county by those trying to discredit me personally and professionally.
foxwilmington.com
Bladenboro police investigating after man is allegedly assaulted, left in a ditch
BLADENBORO, N.C. (WECT) – The Bladenboro Police Department is investigating after a man was allegedly assaulted and left in a ditch on Saturday, October 29. According to a statement from Bladenboro Mayor David Hales, Waddell Davis was assaulted and left in a ditch close to Spaulding Monroe Middle School on that Saturday night. He stated that the reward for information that helps find the perpetrator is over $2,000.
WITN
Police arrest men for assault of Beaufort County restaurant owner
AURORA, N.C. (WITN) - Two men have been arrested after a restaurant owner was robbed and assaulted when he showed up to open for business on Monday, October 24th. The owner of Frank and Shirley’s was able to describe the men who attacked him with security camera footage and assistance from the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office. Investigators were able to arrest and charge the men responsible.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Doctors warn against ‘triple threat’ of respiratory viruses
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — There’s a triple threat against your immune system this season. Doctors are warning against surges of COVID-19, the flu, and RSV. RSV is a common respiratory virus that usually causes mild, cold-like symptoms. Novant Health Clinics have reported a significant uptick in RSV cases lately.
