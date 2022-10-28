Read full article on original website
Jeff Wilson Jr. sees limited work in Week 8; totals 35 yards
Jeff Wilson Jr. rushed four times for 14 yards and caught both of his targets for 21 yards in San Francisco's Week 8 victory versus the Los Angeles Rams. Wilson was ultimately out-touched 26-6 by Christian McCaffrey, as the 49ers made a point to get the latter more significantly involved in his second week on the team. It is quite possible that Wilson has played his final snap with San Francisco, as he could be traded by November 1st. If he remains with the 49ers, his workload will likely be further minimized once Elijah Mitchell is healthy enough to return to the field.
Derek Carr brutal as Saints shut out Raiders on Sunday
Derek Carr completed 15 of 26 pass attempts for 101 yards with no TDs and an INT on Sunday. The Saints sacked him three times, and he averaged only 3.9 yards per attempt. Woof, this was bad. Carr couldn't do anything against a Saints' defense that had been struggling and didn't have Marshon Lattimore. The Raiders' offense has revolved around Josh Jacobs this season, and this performance will no doubt reinforce that strategy in Josh McDaniels' mind. Carr doesn't look like a viable fantasy starter outside of two QB formats going forward.
Colts release OC Marcus Brady following Week 8 loss
Colts' owner Jim Irsay announced that the team has fired offensive coordinator Marcus Brady following their 17-16 loss to the Commanders on Sunday. (Jim Irsay on Twitter) This move hardly comes as a shocker, as the Colts have been one of the worst offenses in the NFL all season and Brady now becomes the newest fall guy for Irsay and company. Whoever steps in to call plays for the team next will have to deal with inexperienced Sam Ehlinger under center, as he is expected to start for the remainder of the year. HC Frank Reich needs to be firmly considered on the hot seat, as it is clear Irsay is becoming more and more impatient with his underachieving team.
Derrick Henry carries offense in Week 8 win over Texans
Derrick Henry carried the Titans offense Sunday, carrying the call 32 times for 219 yards and two touchdowns while also hauling in his lone target in a 17-10 Week 8 win over the Texans. Fantasy Impact:. Henry was called upon early and often on a day head coach Mike Vrabel...
Davante Adams (illness) expected to play Week 8
Adams has been battling the flu recently, which knocked him out of practice for almost the entire week. He is reportedly feeling better now and should be good to go for Sunday. The veteran is unlikely to face any restrictions and will be a must-start in a matchup against the Saints.
Fantasy Football Week 9 Early Waiver Wire Pickups (2022)
In this episode of bye-mageddon, we’re staring down the barrel of six teams on byes in week 10. Here are some players getting my attention after today’s early slate of games, many of whom could be serviceable in the next couple of weeks. Desmond Ridder (QB – ATL):...
Green Bay Packers defense gets two interceptions in Week 8
After getting rolled over by Josh Allen and the Bills in the first half, the Packers' defense stepped up in the second half including picking off Allen twice. They added a pair of sacks in the 27-17 loss. Fantasy Impact:. The Packers' defense actually had one of their better performances...
Tyler Higbee heads to locker room in first quarter
Tyler Higbee was taken to the locker room following a hit in the first quarter of the Rams' Week 8 game against the 49ers. (Andrew Siciliano on Twitter) Higbee reeled in the 10-yard catch prior to his exit. In his absence, Brycen Hopkins will presumably take over tight end duties. We will update you when we have more information.
T.J. Hockenson is traded to the Minnesota Vikings
According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, TE T.J. Hockenson has been traded from the Detroit Lions to the Minnesota Vikings ahead of the NFL’s trade deadline. (Tom Pelissero on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. Hockenson adds yet another weapon for the Minnesota Viking’s passing attack. TE Irv Smith Jr. suffered...
Chase Claypool Traded to Chicago Bears: Fantasy Football Takeaways & Implications (2022)
In a surprising move, the Chicago Bears traded for Steelers WR Chase Claypool ahead of Tuesday’s NFL trade deadline. The Bears previously shipped off edge rush rusher Robert Quinn to the Eagles and LB Roquan Smith to the Ravens in exchange for draft pick compensation, but they turned around on Tuesday and traded one of their many 2023 draft picks to acquire a WR for QB Justin Fields.
Rashod Bateman expected to miss multiple weeks
Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said that WR Rashod Bateman's foot injury is worse than originally anticipated, and he is expected to miss multiple weeks, according to The Athletic's Jeff Zrebiec. (Jeff Zrebiec on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. Bateman missed multiple weeks of action before returning, but he got injured...
CJ McCollum leads Pelicans with 22 points in win Sunday
CJ McCollum scored 22 points (9-19 FG, 4-8 3P, 0-0 FT) with five rebounds, three assists, and one steal across 32 minutes in New Orleans’ 112-91 win against the Clippers on Sunday. Fantasy Impact:. McCollum lead New Orleans in scoring in Sunday’s win and sank a season-high four three-pointers....
Roquan Smith traded to the Baltimore Ravens
According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, LB Roquan Smith has been traded from the Chicago Bears to the Baltimore Ravens. (Ian Rapoport on Twitter) The Ravens, as they often have, add to their front seven, strengthening their defensive unit. Smith was unhappy over the offseason and had asked to be moved. The Bears have now moved on from both Smith and edge rusher Robert Quinn before the trade deadline, signaling a new age under new management. Smith has 83 tackles and 2.5 sacks this season with two interceptions, another do-it-all defensive playmaker in Baltimore. The Bears have received a second- and fifth-round pick, both in 2023, in exchange.
Zack Moss traded to Indianapolis Colts
Moss got traded to Indianapolis as part of a big trade that also sent Nyheim Hines to Buffalo ahead of the NFL's trade deadline Tuesday. Moss, who was a third-round selection for the Bills in 2020's draft, has been underwhelming in his tenure with the team and has been needing a change in scenery. He will now battle for the RB2 spot in Indianapolis behind Jonathan Taylor, and he may end up having fantasy value as a handcuff or weekly streamer in deeper leagues.
Erickson’s Top Fantasy Football Takeaways: Running Backs (2022)
Here are my top takeaways from Week 8 and the fantasy football stats you need to know as you prepare for Week 9. You can find my full Usage Report here. If you want to dive deeper into fantasy football, be sure to check out our award-winning slate of Fantasy Football Tools as you navigate your season. From our Start/Sit Assistant – which provides your optimal lineup, based on accurate consensus projections – to our Waiver Wire Assistant – which allows you to quickly see which available players will improve your team and by how much – we’ve got you covered this fantasy football season.
DK Metcalf expected to play vs. Giants
WR DK Metcalf is expected to play in Week 8 against the New York Giants despite being carted off with a patella tendon injury last week, according to a report from ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter. (Adam Schefter on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. As Schefter mentions in his report, most suspected...
Aaron Rodgers tosses two touchdowns in Week 8
Aaron Rodgers completed 19 of his 30 passes for 203 yards and two touchdown passes against the Bills. He was picked off once on a deflected pass and ran for 11 yards in the loss. Fantasy Impact:. The Packers went with a run-heavy approach against the Bills on Sunday night...
Fantasy Football Waiver Wire: Tight End Streamers (Week 9)
The tight-end position matters greatly in fantasy football. They are not as flashy as their blazing-fast, route-running counterparts at wide receiver. They do not get the same volume of touches as fantasy-relevant running backs. That can sometimes lead to them being overlooked or treated as an afterthought. Do not make that mistake.
FantasyPros Football Podcast: Week 9 Waiver Wire Pickups: Why Justin Fields Is a Must-Start QB w/ Bob Harris
Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | SoundCloud | TuneIn | RSS | YouTube. Welcome to the latest episode of the FantasyPros Football Podcast. The show is hosted by Joe Pisapia (@JoePisapia17) and Derek Brown (@DBro_FFB). Together, they offer insight to help your squads. Joey P.,...
Chase Young (knee) to return to practice Wednesday
Young has missed all of this season and most of last season thanks to a brutal knee injury he suffered early last year, but it looks like his return may finally be on the horizon. He will open his 21-day practice window on Wednesday, and that means we should expect him on the field in the next few weeks. If he is actually healthy, he will provide a major boost to a lacking Washington defense.
