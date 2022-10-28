Colts' owner Jim Irsay announced that the team has fired offensive coordinator Marcus Brady following their 17-16 loss to the Commanders on Sunday. (Jim Irsay on Twitter) This move hardly comes as a shocker, as the Colts have been one of the worst offenses in the NFL all season and Brady now becomes the newest fall guy for Irsay and company. Whoever steps in to call plays for the team next will have to deal with inexperienced Sam Ehlinger under center, as he is expected to start for the remainder of the year. HC Frank Reich needs to be firmly considered on the hot seat, as it is clear Irsay is becoming more and more impatient with his underachieving team.

10 HOURS AGO