Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Detailed Results of a Houston Poll on Who They Would Vote for Texas Governor.Tom HandyTexas State
TakeOff Video Funny Moments and Rare PhotosSiloamHouston, TX
3 Great Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
H-E-B Announces 2 New Stores In TexasBryan DijkhuizenHouston, TX
Actor Will Ferrell door knocked in Houston to encourage votes for BetoAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Related
World Series: Harper powers Game 3 win, Phillies take 2-1 lead on Astros
Bryce Harper hit the first of five Philadelphia Phillies home runs to propel a 7-0 shutout victory over the Houston Astros in Game 3 of the World Series on Tuesday at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia.
World Series Game 3: Fans wear Mummer costumes, show off 'Philly Rob' tattoos
Fans from Philadelphia to the suburbs showed out in force to watch Game 3 of the World Series Tuesday night.
Yardbarker
MLB Commissioner All But Confirms An Upcoming Move
The Oakland Athletics may not be called the Oakland Athletics for much longer. That’s at least what MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred is predicting. After years of speculation that the A’s may be on their way out and headed for Las Vegas, Manfred stated that he did not believe that the team would be staying in Oakland.
Sixers get painful Joel Embiid blow ahead of game vs. Wizards
After returning last Saturday following a one-game absence, Joel Embiid is out for the Philadelphia 76ers once again. Head coach Dc Rivers confirmed he won’t suit up Monday when they play the Washington Wizards. Embiid has been ruled out due to a non-COVID-19 illness. According to Noah Levick of...
nbcsportsedge.com
NBC Sports EDGE's NFL Week 9 Content Hub
It's NFL season and that means you've got a chance at $100,000 with Sunday Night 7. Predict what will happen on Sunday Night Football and watch along to see if you'll be the next big winner. Click here to get started with the NBC Sports Predictor app. Week 8 was...
nbcsportsedge.com
How to bet the Lions vs Packers, Bills vs Jets and Colts vs Patriots
Packers (-3) at Lions: O/U 49.5. Will you continue to fade the Green Bay Packers on a four-game losing streak or are you buying into Aaron Rodgers' words?. Well, you should know that in the last 10 meetings between the Lions and Packers, Detroit has covered eight times!. Whenever they...
nbcsportsedge.com
32 Fantasy Stats that Defined Week 8
It’s NFL season and that means you’ve got a chance at $100,000 with Sunday Night 7. Predict what will happen on Sunday Night Football and watch along to see if you’ll be the next big winner. Click here to get started with the NBC Sports Predictor app.
nbcsportsedge.com
MLB Team Roundup: Boston Red Sox
Editor’s Note: Now, all our premium tools for Fantasy, DFS and Betting are included in one subscription at one low price. Customers can subscribe to NBC Sports EDGE+ monthly for $9.99. Click here to learn more!. Boston Red Sox. 2022 Record: 78-84 Fifth place, AL East. Team ERA: 4.53...
nbcsportsedge.com
Waiver Wire Week 9: Fields Is Finally Fun
Fantasy football guru Matthew Berry has joined the team and his two shows have you covered all season long. Spend weekdays at noon with the Fantasy Football Happy Hour and then, every Sunday at 11am getting ready for kickoff with the Fantasy Football Pregame. Watch both shows live on Peacock and catch replays for the weekday show on the NFL on NBC YouTube channel.
Shock, Gladiators stay alive in Overwatch League playoffs
The second-seeded San Francisco Shock and third-seeded Los Angeles Gladiators kept their seasons alive by winning lower-bracket, first-round matches on
Lions HC Dan Campbell explains shaking up Detroit coaching staff
The Detroit Lions held a 14-point lead over the Miami Dolphins on Sunday. However, their defense imploded, and the Lions lost their fifth straight game. On Monday, Detroit made a change to their defensive coaching staff. The Lions fired defensive backs coach Aubrey Pleasant, head coach Dan Campbell confirmed in...
nbcsportsedge.com
How to bet the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals MNF matchup
Bengals (-3.5) at Browns: O/U 45.5. The Cleveland Browns have lost four straight versus the Falcons, Chargers, Patriots and Ravens. Those four teams combine for a 17-14 record, but all are in thick of their divisional playoff races. The Bengals are 4-3 with the four wins coming in the past...
Woj drops truth bomb on why teams are holding back on former Spurs guard Josh Primo signing despite ‘significant interest’
Former San Antonio Spurs lottery pick Josh Primo has officially cleared the free agency waiver as of Monday night. At this point, however, no team in the league has decided to claim the troubled 19-year-old off the wire, which means that he remains without a team for the time being.
nbcsportsedge.com
Berry's Boost: Josh Allen to Lead the Bills to a Big Night
Looking to place a player prop bet on this week's NFL game? New users receive a risk-free bet up to $1,000: Sign up here and bet now with code BERRY. Prior to the season, the majority if not all of America would have pegged this weekend's matchup on Sunday Night Football between Green Bay and Buffalo as a realistic preview of Super Bowl LVII. Aaron Rodgers and Josh Allen, two of the elite quarterbacks in the nation, facing off against superior defenses. These two teams were expected to offer us a taste here in Week 8 of what their match-up on the ultimate stage would look like. Buffalo has held up their end of the bargain. The Packers on the other hand…not so much.
NBA roundup: Nets fall to Bulls after firing coach
November 2 - Zach LaVine scored 20 of his season-high 29 points in the fourth quarter as the Chicago Bulls rallied down the stretch for a 108-99 victory over the struggling Brooklyn Nets in New York.
nbcsportsedge.com
NHL Projections and Bets for October 31
A quiet three-game Monday kicks off the week in the National Hockey League, with the Red Wings taking on the Sabres in Buffalo, the Caps taking on the Canes in Raleigh, and the Kings taking on the Blues in St. Louis. Below you will find my projections for each of...
nbcsportsedge.com
Week 8 MNF, Trick Or Treat Teams; NBA Outlook
On the latest episode of Bet the Edge, Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick preview what to expect in the Week 8 MNF game between the Cincinnati Bengals (-3) and Cleveland Browns. The pair also break down their biggest "trick or treat" NFL teams for the rest of the season. Jay...
nbcsportsedge.com
Joel Embiid, Ja Morant among those dealing with illnesses
Editor's Note: Now, all our premium tools for Fantasy, DFS, and Betting are included in one subscription at one low price. Customers can subscribe to NBC Sports EDGE+ monthly for $9.99. Click here to learn more!. While the calendar flips to November this week, the 2022-23 NBA season still isn't...
Comments / 0