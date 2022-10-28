Looking to place a player prop bet on this week's NFL game? New users receive a risk-free bet up to $1,000: Sign up here and bet now with code BERRY. Prior to the season, the majority if not all of America would have pegged this weekend's matchup on Sunday Night Football between Green Bay and Buffalo as a realistic preview of Super Bowl LVII. Aaron Rodgers and Josh Allen, two of the elite quarterbacks in the nation, facing off against superior defenses. These two teams were expected to offer us a taste here in Week 8 of what their match-up on the ultimate stage would look like. Buffalo has held up their end of the bargain. The Packers on the other hand…not so much.

GREEN BAY, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO