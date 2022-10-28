Read full article on original website
"A big part of my passion now is to encourage boys and girls to be comfortable in themselves" - Barty opens up about body image struggles in new book
Retired Australian tennis star Ashleigh Barty opened up about dealing with the body image issues in her book. Barty, a former three-time Grand Slam champion, announced a shock retirement from tennis earlier this year at the age of 25. In her book entitled 'My Dream Time: A Memoir of Tennis...
"The best way to do that is to get stronger and have someone around you more consistently" - Murray believes Raducanu needs strict fitness regime to reduce injury worries
Andy Murray shared his thoughts about Raducanu's injury woes explaining that a strict fitness regime should help. Emma Raducanu dealt with many injuries this year that prevented her from playing a lot of events and more importantly, playing consistent tennis. She only posted a 17-19 record this year which is far away from her 25-9 record she posted last year.
'A lot of factors' involved in GOAT debate discussion according to Djokovic: "I am very motivated to make the history of our sport"
Novak Djokovic is considered by many to be the frontrunner in finishing as the tennis greatest of all time but he is motivated by that. The Serbian generally avoids discussing the topic but he briefly touched upon it in a recent interview with RMC Sport. Asked about the whole premise of the greatest of all-time debate, Djokovic responded that there are many factors that go into it:
"I'm like, ‘Oh, what footwork!’ I wish to have this speed and this timing and reading the direction of the ball" - Kasatkina takes inspiration from Alcaraz and Auger-Aliassime instead of fellow WTA pros
Ahead of her debut at the WTA Finals, Daria Kasatkina admitted she mostly looks to ATP players for inspiration when it comes to tennis struggling to do so for WTA players. The reason why that is rather simple. The Russian competes daily against her fellow WTA players and spends hours picking apart their games and finding flaws which make it hard for her to find something she likes:
Gilles Simon set to end career at Paris Masters with fitting final opponent
Gilles Simon will say goodbye to tennis at the Paris Masters with Andy Murray perhaps his final career opponent. The French player gave many years to tennis and some of them were quite successful. While he never won a grand slam, he was ranked inside the top 100 and played some amazing matches against some of the best. His final opponent might be Andy Murray who is his round-one opponent at the Paris Masters but if Simon wins, he'll still play one more match.
"It seems unfair" - Norrie voices frustration at Djokovic gaining ATP Finals qualification through Wimbledon
Cameron Norrie is not thrilled with Djokovic qualifying for the ATP Finals due to the grand slam qualification rule. Cameron Norrie lost to Djokovic in the Wimbledon semi-final and while neither won points for the event, Djokovic was able to win the event which gave him a huge chance to find himself in Turin. He only needed to finish in the top 20 of the race due to winning a grand slam as opposed to finishing in the top 8 of the Race like non-grand slam champions have to:
"To be clear, I will not fight anymore to be No. 1" - Nadal not looking at specific goal on return at Paris Masters
Rafael Nadal doesn't have a specific goal in mind ahead of the Paris Masters wanting to just be competitive in every event he plays. Nadal never really hyped himself up opting for the more measured and humble approach which is in line with how he is off the court as well. He has a chance to snatch number one away from Alcaraz but admitted that it's not a goal of his:
Video: Ons Jabeur plays creepy Halloween prank on Iga Swiatek and Caroline Garcia, scares the duo ahead of WTA Finals
Tunisian tennis star Ons Jabeur, who is currently contesting at the WTA Finals in Fort Worth, Texas, along with Iga Swiatek, Caroline Garcia and five other top-8 players, recently decided to pull a scare prank on the two on the occasion of Halloween. The World No. 2 brought out her...
Gauff on qualifying for first WTA Finals: "I think it just shows that I'm progressing"
Coco Gauff was really happy about qualifying for her first WTA Finals where she'll play in both the singles and doubles. That's something quite rare in modern-day tennis even though we saw it last year as well. Barbora Krejcikova was there last year playing both the singles and doubles and she actually won the doubles event. Coco Gauff will make her debut at the event this year and she said it's a sign that she's progressing:
Sakkari gains revenge over Pegula after Guadalajara defeat: "I had to do things different than last time, last week was exhausting"
Maria Sakkari was able to defeat Jessica Pegula at the WTA Finals getting revenge for the defeat in the Guadalajara final. Sakkari played a much better match in this one attacking fiercely and playing far more consistently than Pegula. The Greek player was very focused on the match wanting to do much better than before and she did it:
Shriver asks Djokovic for help after viral video of father assaulting daughter
Former doubles number one Pam Shriver asked Novak Djokovic to get involved after a viral video of a father beating his daughter on a tennis court goes viral. A viral video showing a father brutally beating his daughter on a tennis court was first shared online by Serbian activist Igor Juric who has spearheaded several campaigns in his native Serbia. Shriver was one of many in the tennis community to react to the video and she asked Djokovic to get involved.
Alcaraz on US Open effect ahead of season ender at Paris Masters: "My dream came true, but of course it was unexpected"
Carlos Alcaraz won the 2022 US Open but for him, it was a rather unexpected thing despite it being a dream come true. Nick Kyrgios made headlines when he predicted Carlos Alcaraz to win the US Open days before the event even started and he was right. Whether it was just an educated guess or whether he saw something behind the scenes remains unknown but the Spaniard won the event in stellar fashion and became world number one.
Navratilova on Swiatek and Jabeur at WTA Finals: "One has nothing to prove and the other one might be the hungriest of all time"
Martina Navratilova provided tennis fans around the world with her thoughts on how Swiatke and Jabeur will do at the WTA Finals. The legendary player had quite different takes on the players in the sense that ones has many things to prove while the other has nothing to prove. Swiatek is the one that has nothing to prove as she proved plenty this year with her incredible level winning multiple trophies:
"That's horrible" - Stan Wawrinka and others react to viral video of father beating daughter on tennis court
A video of a father beating his daughter in a tennis centre in Serbia went viral with many tennis players reacting to it. The video shows a father brutally beating his daughter and it was first posted online by a Serbian activist who was sent the video. He was prompted to find out who the person in question was and the individual was arrested by Serbian authorities.
Pegula not expecting similar result against Sakkari at WTA Finals: "The courts, surface and balls are totally different"
Jessica Pegula is not expecting an easy win over Maria Sakkari in her WTA Finals opener as the situation is completely different. They played in the Guadalajara final just a week ago with Pegula winning in two easy sets. She doesn't expect the same thing in Forth Worth as everything from the surface, to the conditions and the balls is quite different.
New rules set to be tested again at ATP Next Gen Finals in Milan
The ATP Next Gen Finals have been introducing new rules every year as it's a great event to test out some innovative things. The ATP Next Gen Finals have traditionally been an event where tennis tests out new rules. Some of those rules have become permanent in tennis. Coaching was trialled at this event and then brought to the main Tour as well as electronic line calling.
"This year I was fighting with myself, which is a completely different fight" - Sabalenka looks back on tough season ahead of WTA Finals
Aryna Sbalenka will play at the WTA Finals despite having a very tough year which she mentioned in her pre-event conference in Forth Worth. The WTA Finals this year will be held in Forth Worth and Aryna Sabalenka will once again be present. It's not something she experienced earlier in the year with very poor results and serving issues that saw her commit up to 20 double faults per match.
Kyrgios and Kokkinakis confirmed for ATP Finals despite prior doubts
Nick Kyrgios and Thanasi Kokkinakis will be playing at the ATP Finals in Turin from November 13th till November 20th. The Australian pairing started the year off with some amazing performances taking down several notable doubles pairings en route to the Australian Open triumph. They followed it up with several other great performances and a couple of more trophies which proved enough to find themselves in Turin as one of the best doubles pairings in the world.
Evert shares congratulations with Wozniacki after becoming a mother again
Caroline Wozniacki recently became a mother for the second time as she and her husband welcomed a baby boy. The former player has been out of tennis for a few years and is now a mother to two children which take up most of her time. Chris Evert, a mother herself, took to social media to congratulate the former world number one on becoming a mother once more.
