Gilles Simon will say goodbye to tennis at the Paris Masters with Andy Murray perhaps his final career opponent. The French player gave many years to tennis and some of them were quite successful. While he never won a grand slam, he was ranked inside the top 100 and played some amazing matches against some of the best. His final opponent might be Andy Murray who is his round-one opponent at the Paris Masters but if Simon wins, he'll still play one more match.

2 DAYS AGO