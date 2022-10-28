If you’re reading this article, chances are you’re already familiar with industrial engineering. After a bachelor’s degree and some time in the field, you’ve cultivated skills to thrive in this role. You also know how rewarding this field can be, even in an entry-level position. It’s gratifying to watch ideas come to life! Not to mention the pay—according to the BLS, the median pay for industrial engineers in 2021 was over $95,000. But if you’ve spent some time in the field or have big ambitions coming off the heels of a bachelor’s degree, you may encounter one more question: What’s next? If you want better job opportunities and pay without straining your lifestyle, the answer is an industrial engineering master’s online.

