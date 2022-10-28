Read full article on original website
Jerry Lee Lewis Is Alive, Despite Earlier Reports Of His Death
Jerry Lee Lewis, 87, is alive at his home in Memphis, Tennessee.
Popculture
Jerry Lee Lewis Dies at 87, Rep Confirms, After Previous Erroneous Death Report
Legendary rock and roll musician Jerry Lee Lewis has died, following a previous erroneous death report from TMZ. In a statement from one of Lewis's reps — sent to PopCulture.com by email — the singer's death was announced, writing, "Somewhere in the world, in a mean little honky-tonk or big music hall or church basement rec room, someone is playing a Jerry Lee Lewis song. Wherever there is a piano, someone is shouting... 'You shake my nerves and you rattle my brain. Too much love drives a man insane...'"
Jerry Lee Lewis obituary
Founding father of rock’n’roll who took the world by storm with Great Balls of Fire and Whole Lotta Shakin’ Goin’ On
Rock ‘n’ roll icon Jerry Lee Lewis not dead, rep confirms
Rock ‘n’ roll icon Jerry Lee Lewis has not died, Page Six can confirm. The “Great Balls of Fire” singer’s rep told Page Six on Wednesday, “He’s alive. TMZ reported erroneously off of a bulls–t anonymous tip.” TMZ incorrectly broke the news that Lewis passed away at his home in Memphis on Wednesday. The beloved musician had been dealing with health issues recently, which likely lead to the speculation. A Facebook post from his official page showed Lewis looking frail while dealing with the “flu.” The Oct. 19 post read, “On Sunday, Jerry Lee Lewis was finally inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame....
Jerry Lee Lewis’ Kids: Everything To Know About The Late Star’s Six Children
Jerry Lee Lewis was a recording artist known for his hit song “Great Balls of Fire.”. During his 87 years of life Jerry welcomed six kids into his life. His most recent marriage was to Judith Brown. Jerry died on Oct. 28, 2022, at the age of 87 years...
Jerry Lee Lewis Through the Years [Pictures]
Rock 'n' roll and country music legend Jerry Lee Lewis — otherwise known as "The Killer" — died on Friday, Oct. 28 ,2022, at the age of 87 at his home in Mississippi. According to his publicity team, the singer had recently been dealing with a bout of the flu, which forced him to miss his Country Music Hall of Fame induction ceremony in Nashville earlier this month.
15 of Jerry Lee Lewis’ Greatest and Most ‘Breathless’ Musical Moments
Elvis Presley might have been the King, but Jerry Lee Lewis — the controversial American singer, songwriter and pianist who passed away Friday at his Mississippi home at the age of 87 — was something far more dangerous: the Killer. With that sobriquet, the wildest of O.G. rock and rollers could attack the eighty-eights with a passionate abandon, whether through the hilly traditions of honky-tonk or the fury of the then-bourgeoning field of rockabilly. As for his handsomely expressive vocals, they could be yelping, hot and incendiary or icily distant, whether it was his slowest of songs or his rapier-fast...
Pioneering rocker Jerry Lee Lewis dead at 87
Jerry Lee Lewis, a scandal-generating kingpin of 1950s American rock and roll who played a pivotal role in shaping the genre's sound, died on Friday. When they met in the early 1970s, John Lennon knelt down to kiss Lewis' feet, telling him: "You are the man who made it possible for me to be a star in rock-n-roll music."
