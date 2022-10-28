Read full article on original website
Robert Henson
4d ago
Republican or Democrat, you can't possibly condone this. This is supposedly a nation that stands by the rule of law.
Reply(9)
8
Robert Henson
3d ago
Note if you will that Utahs politicians are placing the blame where it belongs which is on the criminal and they are all hoping for him to recover. I'd like to see how this would play out if Sen. Lee's family were attacked. Oh wait I have already seen it every time a conservative is attacked the larger part of the liberals cheer and demand that the criminal be released.
Reply(2)
2
Related
New evidence points to motives behind Paul Pelosi attacks, FBI reveals
The FBI is revealing new evidence it believes points to the intent behind the brutal attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband Paul. NBC News’ Miguel Almaguer speaks with San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins in an exclusive interview.Oct. 31, 2022.
Hear details from Paul Pelosi's coded 911 call that led to his rescue
CNN's John Miller shares details from the 911 call made by Paul Pelosi, husband to Nancy Pelosi, when an intruder broke into the couple's San Francisco home. According to a source, the intruder had been looking for the House Speaker when he attacked Paul with a hammer.
What frightens George Conway most about attack on Pelosi's husband
Conservative lawyer George Conway tells CNN's Wolf Blitzer why he's concerned about more attacks on lawmakers after Nancy Pelosi's husband, Paul Pelosi, was assaulted in their home. According to a source, the intruder had been looking for the House Speaker when he attacked Paul with a hammer.
Nancy Pelosi's husband bought at least $1 million in Alphabet stock days before House leadership proposed a congressional stock trading ban
Speaker Nancy Pelosi recently disclosed that her husband exercised Alphabet stock call options in September. The options were exercised just over a week before House leadership unveiled a bill that would ban members and their spouses from trading individual stocks. Pelosi's husband also sold call options in NVIDIA and Micron...
‘Do you believe this?’: New video shows how Nancy Pelosi took charge in Capitol riot
House speaker continued to try to find a way for House and Senate to reconvene despite turmoil
Tucker Carlson Is Furious Someone Called His Son A Nepotism Baby
Fox News host Tucker Carlson is raging at the suggestion that his son, 25-year-old Buckley Carlson, could be benefiting from nepotism. According to a report from Axios, Carlson lashed out Rep. Tom Emmer (R-Minn.) after an anonymous source told the Daily Beast that Emmer’s potential rival for GOP leadership positions, Rep. Jim Banks (R-Ind.), hired Buckley Carlson as his communications director in an effort to “be liked by the Establishment.” Carlson allegedly accused Emmer’s office of having planted the quote, and demanded that either he reveal who on his staff was responsible for the dig against Buckley, or Carlson would...
Rand Paul calls for disqualification of a Democratic Senate candidate over past jokes about the Kentucky Republican's broken rib from a violent neighbor
GOP Sen. Rand Paul calls Iowa Senate hopeful Mike Franken 'disgusting' for mocking a 2017 attack on him, saying advocating violence is disqualifying.
"Not a random act": Details emerge in attack on Paul Pelosi
Paul Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, underwent surgery to repair a scull fracture after he was beaten with a hammer inside his San Francisco home Friday. Law enforcement sources told CBS News the intruder shouted "Where is Nancy?" and planned to detain Paul Pelosi until she got home. Police wouldn't comment on a motive, but said this was "not a random act," and that it was targeted and "wrong."With the attacker in the house, police say Paul Pelosi was able to make an open-line 911 call around 2 a.m. Friday. The dispatcher could hear what sounded like someone...
Arizona governor candidate Kari Lake jokes about Paul Pelosi attack
Kari Lake, the Republican nominee for governor of Arizona, made light Monday of the violent assault against Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D-Calif.) husband on Friday. “It is not impossible to protect our kids at school. They act like it is,” Lake said at a campaign stop along her “Ask Me Anything” tour.
Trump spent the day complaining on social media while lawmakers of both parties condemned the assault on Pelosi's husband
Politicians on both sides of the aisle rushed to condemn the attack on Pelosi's husband. But Trump spent the day posting on social media, including complaints about his legal woes. The suspect reportedly posted conspiracy theories online, including about the 2020 election. As top politicians on both sides of the...
Intruder attacks Pelosi’s husband, calling, ‘Where is Nancy’
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was attacked and severely beaten with a hammer by an assailant who broke into the couple’s San Francisco home early Friday, searching for the Democratic leader and shouting, “Where is Nancy, where is Nancy?”. The assault...
Accused Pelosi attacker David DePape spread QAnon, other far-right, bigoted conspiracies
David DePape, 42, has been arrested in connection with a violent attack on U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband, Paul Pelosi.
Pelosi attack suspect David DePape embraced hate speech, multiple conspiracy theories
SAN FRANCISCO -- The suspect in the attack on Paul Pelosi, husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, appears to have been an active online participant in multiple conspiracy theories, railing against perceived censorship and government control, and engaging in hate speech and antisemitism.San Francisco police identified the suspect as 42-year-old David Wayne DePape, a Berkeley resident. DePape allegedly assaulted Paul Pelosi with a hammer early Friday during a home invasion of the couple's Pacific Heights residence. A source briefed on the attack told CBS News that before the assault occurred, the intruder confronted Mr. Pelosi shouting, "Where is Nancy? Where...
AOC slams Kevin McCarthy for saying ‘nothing’ about violent hammer attack on Paul Pelosi
Rep Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has blasted House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy for saying “nothing” in the wake of the violent hammer attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband.The New York Democrat hit out at her Republican counterpart on social media on Saturday, comparing Mr McCarthy’s silence over the assault on Paul Pelosi to his refusal to take action last year when a GOP lawmaker shared a video of her being assassinated.“Last year, a GOP Congressman shared a depiction of himself killing me. When the House rose to censure, @GOPLeader defended him,” AOC tweeted on Saturday.“Yesterday, a man sharing that member’s...
Opinion: The attack on Paul Pelosi was not an isolated incident
This episode is the latest in a series of escalating attacks and confrontations against politicians, and women politicians in particular -- many of whom face unacceptable hatred on the Internet that spills over into physical threats or violence, writes Kara Alaimo.
Kari Lake Jokes About Nancy Pelosi’s ‘Lack Of Protection’ As Paul Pelosi Recovers In ICU
The Trump-backed GOP nominee for Arizona governor made the joke days after Pelosi's husband was attacked by an intruder searching for the House speaker.
Jan 6 rioter who said she wanted to shoot Nancy Pelosi ‘in the brain’ to be released this week
The rioter who declared in a video that she would murder House Speaker Nancy Pelosi if she found the Democratic leader during the January 6 attack on the US Capitol is due to be released from prison this week.Dawn Bancroft was sentenced to 60 days incarceration and three years of probation for her role in the January 6 attack. During her departure, she made her intentions clear in a selfie-style video during which she declared that she wanted “to shoot her in the fricking brain”, referring to the House leader whom she had named seconds earlier.News of her impending...
'An attempted assassination': Utah senate candidate condemns Pelosi attack
Independent Evan McMullin tells Amanpour political violence in America is increasing and poses a grave threat to democracy.
Remember This Guy? Nancy Pelosi Has A Special Message Just For Him.
The House Speaker puts one of the most infamous Jan. 6 rioters on blast.
Trump weighs in on Paul Pelosi attack: ‘a terrible thing’
Former President Trump on Sunday weighed in on the brutal hammer attack targeting Paul Pelosi, husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, at their San Francisco residence early Friday morning. In a Sunday interview with the conservative Spanish-language network, Americano Media, Trump called the attack a "terrible thing." "With Paul Pelosi,...
Comments / 21