San Antonio, TX

AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

Suns backup centers Biyombo, Landale stepped up big in Ayton's absence to rout Pelicans

Deandre Ayton only needed to say three motivational words — "pick me up" — to backup centers Jock Landale and Bismack Biyombo before their solid performances that helped the Suns beat New Orleans 124-111 Friday night. "He said, ‘Make sure you carry this team through the five spot. I think he said that to 'Bisy' (Biyombo) as well," Landale told the Republic about Ayton's message to them when he left the game in the first quarter with a left ankle...
PHOENIX, AZ
KENS 5

Spurs 107, Timberwolves 98: What they said after the game

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs picked up their second-straight win, beating the Minnesota Timberwolves, 107-98. The Spurs are 2-1 against the Wolves this season. Keldon Johnson had 25 points and six rebounds to lead the team while Doug McDermott added 23 points off the bench. Tre Jones finished with 10 points, and Keita Bates-Diop recorded 18 points.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
The Commercial Appeal

Memphis Grizzlies score vs. Utah Jazz: live updates

The injury and illness bugs have bitten the Memphis Grizzlies again ahead of Saturday's road game against the Utah Jazz. Dillon Brooks missed the first three games, John Konchar missed Thursday against the Sacramento Kings and now Ja Morant is listed as doubtful (non-covid illness) against the Jazz. Not to mention, Ziaire Williams, Jaren Jackson Jr. and Danny Green haven't played a regular season minute.
MEMPHIS, TN
Yardbarker

De’Anthony Melton is finding his role with Sixers

On draft night, the Philadelphia 76ers got their offseason rolling with a draft night trade to begin retooling their roster. The Sixers traded Danny Green and the rights to the 23rd pick in the 2022 draft in exchange for De’Anthony Melton. An athletic 6’2 combo guard, De’Anthony Melton was...
Yardbarker

Suns Vs. Rockets- Game Recap

The Phoenix Suns hosted the Houston Rockets at Footprint Center during their homestay. While the Suns had the Rockets in experience, the hustling and peskiness of Houston made them a challenge throughout the contest. Luckily, the Suns were able to walk away with a 124-109 win over the Rockets, improving...
HOUSTON, TX
ESPN

Utah plays Memphis, looks for 4th straight home win

Memphis Grizzlies (4-2, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Utah Jazz (5-2, third in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Utah hosts Memphis trying to extend its three-game home winning streak. Utah finished 33-19 in Western Conference games and 29-12 at home during the 2021-22 season. The Jazz gave up 104.7...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Yardbarker

Mikal Bridges nets 27 as Suns dump ailing Pelicans

Mikal Bridges scored 27 points on 10-of-13 shooting to lead the host Phoenix Suns to a 124-111 victory over the injury-depleted New Orleans Pelicans on Friday night. Devin Booker and Cameron Johnson added 16 points apiece and Torrey Craig had 13 on 6-of-6 shooting off the bench as the Suns won their third straight game.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NBA

Behind the Numbers: Pelicans at Clippers (10/30/22)

A look at three key numbers related to Sunday’s game at Crypto.com Arena between New Orleans and the LA Clippers (2 p.m. Central, Bally Sports New Orleans, WRNO 99.5 FM):. 3, 29: Rank among the 30 NBA teams in offensive efficiency through five games each for New Orleans and the LA Clippers, respectively. These Western Conference teams are only separated by a game in the standings, but a significant early-season gap between the Pelicans and Clippers has come on the offensive end. New Orleans has performed at an elite level (117.5 points per 100 possessions), despite playing without three starters (Brandon Ingram, Zion Williamson, Herb Jones) in each of the past two games, while LA has tried to overcome missing Kawhi Leonard for three games and Paul George for one. The Clippers have scored 102.2 points per 100 possessions, a rate better than only that of their city rivals, the winless Lakers (96.2). Among the Clippers’ four leading scorers (George, John Wall, Marcus Morris, Leonard), none have appeared in all five games. Meanwhile, five of the Pelicans’ seven leading scorers have appeared in all five of NOLA’s contests.
LOS ANGELES, CA

