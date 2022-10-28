ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
okcfox.com

Pawnee County hero dies saving family from house fire

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A Pawnee County man made the ultimate sacrifice after saving his family from a house fire. It’s not a term to thrown around lightly, but David Badgwell is a hero. The Cleveland native served two tours of Iraq in the U.S. Army, but he gave his life on October 23rd in the place he felt the safest.
Silver Alert canceled after 80-year-old Muskogee woman found safe

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — UPDATE: The Silver Alert has been canceled after Carolyn Maines was found safe. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol has issued a Silver Alert on behalf of the Muskogee Police Department for 80-year-old Carolyn Manies. Maines was last seen on October 31 around 3:30 p.m. in Muskogee.
17 additional burials found at Oaklawn Cemetery during second excavation

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The 1921 Graves Facebook page offered an update on the second excavation process at Oaklawn Cemetery. State Archaeologist of Oklahoma Kary Stackelbeck spoke on the details. Stackelbeck says the excavation process has been expanded west and south. In this process, an additional 16 fully exposed...
12-year-old girl in critical condition after falling off hayride

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A 12-year-old girl was transported to the hospital in critical condition after falling off a hayride in Delaware County, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Around 7 p.m. Saturday night, troopers said 15 kids were sitting on a hayride when the 12-year-old fell off the...
Oklahoma's 988 Mental Health Lifeline ranks in top 10 across nation

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Just three months following the launch of Oklahoma's 988 Mental Health Lifeline in mid-July this year, the call center reports it is seeing high levels of response and assistance. According to the call center's dashboard, the state currently operates at a 99.9% answer rate with...
