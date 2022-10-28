The City of Gillette is seeking volunteers to serve on its Citizen Advisory Boards. Applications are available online and in the Administration Office on the 3rd Floor of City Hall, located at 201 E. 5th Street in Gillette. Completed applications can be returned to City Hall in person or via email at admn@gillettewy.gov. Applications must be received by Friday, December 2, 2022 at 4:00 p.m.

GILLETTE, WY ・ 18 HOURS AGO