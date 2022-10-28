Read full article on original website
Cheryl L Long obituary 1949~2022
Mrs. Cheryl L Long of Welsh Run, Pennsylvania died Friday, October 21, 2022 at her home on Cool Hollow Road. She was the wife of James H. Long for 51 years. Cheryl was born June 16, 1949 in Spring grove, PA. She was the daughter of the late Lester and Ruth (Miller) Ferrence.
Elmer L “Eggie” Cornwell 1949~2022
Elmer L “Eggie” Cornwell, Jr., 73, Fairfield PA passed away at the Gettysburg Hospital on Thursday, October 27, 2022. He was born April 29, 1949 in Baltimore, MD the son of the late Elmer L. Cornwell, Sr. and Hattie Mae Haines. Eggie is survived by his wife, Marie Deavers Cornwell.
Record Crowd Gathers for Third ArkanSTOL Competition
How fast can you go slow? It’s a question that was answered during the third annual ArkanSTOL (Arkansas Short Takeoff and Landing) competition held in September in the Ozarks before the largest turnout to date. ArkanSTOL—Arkansas’ only backcountry flying competition held in the Ozark mountains at Byrd’s Adventure Center...
