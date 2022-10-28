Fresh off a two-night run in Boston, Ween arrived in New York City on Halloween night to kick off a two-night stand at the famed Beacon Theatre. Getting in the spirit of the holiday, Gene Ween (Aaron Freeman), Dean Ween (Mickey Melchiondo), Dave Dreiwitz, Glenn McClelland, and Claude Coleman Jr. took the stage soon after 8:00 p.m. in furry, full-body squirrel suits complete with mascot-quality headpieces and detachable nuts. Deaner was quick to toss his nuts into an audience well-dressed in all manner of costumes, but Gener donned his proudly at crotch-level as he pranced through an opening rendition of “I’m Dancing In The Show Tonight”.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 10 HOURS AGO