He wasn’t playing golf 18 months ago. Now this pro leads a PGA Tour event
Ben Griffin has a chance to start his rookie PGA Tour season with a bang. In the fourth start of his debut season, the 26-year-old is tied for the lead heading into the final round of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship with Seamus Power at 18 under. He had mixed results in his first three starts of the season, missing the cut at the Fortinet Championship, but then tied for 24th in Jackson and tied for 60th in Las Vegas. He did make the most of a start at the end of the 2022 season, finishing fourth at the Wyndham Championship in August, having already secured his PGA Tour card for this season through his play on the Korn Ferry Tour.
LIV Golf: Cameron Smith sinks seven-foot birdie putt to knockout Phil Mickelson's team in Miami quarter-finals
Cameron Smith holed a seven-foot birdie putt on the final hole to earn his team Punch victory in the LIV Golf Team Championship-Miami and eliminate Phil Mickelson’s Hy Flyers. Smith, the British Open champion, ensured Punch progressed to Saturday's matchplay semi-finals at Trump National Doral at the Hy Flyers'...
'My hands were not real steady': Dustin Johnson makes final putt, leads 4Aces to win LIV Golf Team Championship in Miami and claim $16 million prize
DORAL, Fla. — Four teams were left standing for Sunday’s final round of the LIV Golf Team Championship and it was Dustin Johnson’s 4Aces GC who came out on top. Louis Oosthuizen’s Stinger GC were out of the picture for the majority of the day, leaving the battle for the top three to the 4Aces, Cameron Smith’s Punch GC and Brooks Koepka’s Smash GC. The latter fell off later in the round, leaving a two-way race to the finish.
The British Open Will Remain Open, Including for LIV Golf Players
The CEO of the R&A, which runs golf's oldest major, said 'we're not banning anyone' in regards to players in the Saudi-backed league, which includes reigning champion Cam Smith.
