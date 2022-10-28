Ben Griffin has a chance to start his rookie PGA Tour season with a bang. In the fourth start of his debut season, the 26-year-old is tied for the lead heading into the final round of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship with Seamus Power at 18 under. He had mixed results in his first three starts of the season, missing the cut at the Fortinet Championship, but then tied for 24th in Jackson and tied for 60th in Las Vegas. He did make the most of a start at the end of the 2022 season, finishing fourth at the Wyndham Championship in August, having already secured his PGA Tour card for this season through his play on the Korn Ferry Tour.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO