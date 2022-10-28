ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

He wasn’t playing golf 18 months ago. Now this pro leads a PGA Tour event

Ben Griffin has a chance to start his rookie PGA Tour season with a bang. In the fourth start of his debut season, the 26-year-old is tied for the lead heading into the final round of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship with Seamus Power at 18 under. He had mixed results in his first three starts of the season, missing the cut at the Fortinet Championship, but then tied for 24th in Jackson and tied for 60th in Las Vegas. He did make the most of a start at the end of the 2022 season, finishing fourth at the Wyndham Championship in August, having already secured his PGA Tour card for this season through his play on the Korn Ferry Tour.
PGA Tour sponsors "concerned and upset" about new Elevated Event schedule

Some sponsors on the PGA Tour are "concerned and upset" about the 2023 schedule in which four tournaments have become new Elevated Events. According to Golf Digest, some sponsors of non-Elevated Events are unhappy and uncertain about how the new setup will impact their tournaments and charity work. The memo,...

