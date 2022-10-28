Read full article on original website
Golf.com
He wasn’t playing golf 18 months ago. Now this pro leads a PGA Tour event
Ben Griffin has a chance to start his rookie PGA Tour season with a bang. In the fourth start of his debut season, the 26-year-old is tied for the lead heading into the final round of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship with Seamus Power at 18 under. He had mixed results in his first three starts of the season, missing the cut at the Fortinet Championship, but then tied for 24th in Jackson and tied for 60th in Las Vegas. He did make the most of a start at the end of the 2022 season, finishing fourth at the Wyndham Championship in August, having already secured his PGA Tour card for this season through his play on the Korn Ferry Tour.
2024 defensive back Austin Alexander commits to Wisconsin
The Wisconsin football team secures their first verbal commitment in the 2024 recruiting class with Austin Alexander announcing his decision on Monday morning.
golfmagic.com
PGA Tour sponsors "concerned and upset" about new Elevated Event schedule
Some sponsors on the PGA Tour are "concerned and upset" about the 2023 schedule in which four tournaments have become new Elevated Events. According to Golf Digest, some sponsors of non-Elevated Events are unhappy and uncertain about how the new setup will impact their tournaments and charity work. The memo,...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Peter Uihlein says he’s ‘freer, happier’ since joining LIV Golf Series. And much, much richer
DORAL, Fla. — Peter Uihlein had been grinding for more than a decade on the PGA Tour when he decided to reach out to Greg Norman. Though winless, Uihlein made a very comfortable living. But for an ultra-competitive professional athlete, frustration had set in. “In reality is I wish...
Lydia Ko, instructor Sean Foley part ways after successful two-year run
Lydia Ko parted ways last month with instructor Sean Foley. The former world No. 1 took to Instagram to make the announcement, noting that they decided to go their own ways as a coach and player for “logistical reasons,” but that Foley will always remain a close friend and mentor.
Dustin Johnson not satisfied with banking $35.6 million and sweeping LIV Golf's triple crown
Dustin Johnson topped the money leaders list, won the individual championship and captained 4 Aces to the team title in LIV Golf's inaugural season.
Maroon 5, Walker Hayes kick off 2023 WM Phoenix Open week with Concert in the Coliseum at 16th hole at TPC Scottsdale
The 2023 WM Phoenix Open keeps getting bigger. The tournament at TPC Scottsdale, long held on the same weekend as the Super Bowl, will coincide with Arizona hosting the big game for the fourth time in February. The event was recently granted elevated status by the PGA Tour for next...
