SkySports
Mexico City GP: Lewis Hamilton questions Mercedes strategy as team-mate George Russell reflects on first-lap battle
Lewis Hamilton bemoaned Mercedes' decision not to split his and team-mate George Russell's strategies, after finishing second to Max Verstappen at the Mexico City Grand Prix. Pole-sitter Verstappen and his team-mate Perez, along with most of the grid, started on soft tyres at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez on Sunday, while both Hamilton and Russell began on mediums.
Lewis Hamilton says it was 'awkward' being BOOED 'all day' by fans at Mexican Grand Prix amid mounting tensions over Red Bull cost cap breach... but home favourite Sergio Perez shakes finger in disgust at treatment of Mercedes star
Lewis Hamilton said it was 'awkward' to be booed by the Mexican Grand Prix crowd after he finished runner-up to Max Verstappen. Verstappen claimed his 14th win of the season to move ahead of Michael Schumacher and Sebastian Vettel and stand on his own as the Formula One driver with the most victories in a single campaign.
F1 LIVE: Lewis Hamilton responds to Red Bull’s boycott of Sky Sports at Mexican GP
Lewis Hamilton said “we should all come off social media”, describing the online platforms as increasingly toxic.The seven-time world champion, who has more than 30 million followers on Instagram and almost eight million on Twitter, made the claim following Red Bull’s Sky boycott at the Mexican Grand Prix.Max Verstappen and his entire Red Bull team – including Christian Horner – refused to speak to the broadcaster on Sunday, a week after pit-lane reporter Ted Kravitz said Hamilton was “robbed” of an eighth world championship at last year’s much-debated season finale in Abu Dhabi.“Social media is a very toxic place...
Max Verstappen overtakes Michael Schumacher as record-breaking season continues
Max Verstappen earned an unprecedented 14th race win in a Formula One season with Sunday’s victory in Mexico.The 25-year-old Dutchman broke the record previously held by Michael Schumacher and Sebastian Vettel, albeit in a longer season.Schumacher won 13 races out of 18 in the 2004 season and Vettel 13 of 19 in 2013, with Verstappen matching the latter by winning the United States Grand Prix a week ago before moving out on his own on Sunday.With Sao Paulo and Abu Dhabi still to come, he can still get up to 16 wins this season.It is notable that he has...
Autoweek.com
Most Dominant F1 Season Ever? Max Verstappen Wins F1 Mexican Grand Prix
Formula 1’s Mexico City Grand Prix started with promise but fizzled out into a drab encounter, as World Champion Max Verstappen made history with win number 14 of his championship season. Max-ico again!. Verstappen was undoubtedly the favorite heading into the weekend in Mexico, having taken three victories in...
F1 Mexican Grand Prix RESULT: Max Verstappen makes history while Lewis Hamilton comes second again
Max Verstappen put Red Bull’s off-track dramas to one side to win the Mexican Grand Prix and claim the record of most victories in a Formula One season.Forty-eight hours after Red Bull were fined £6million for breaking the sport’s financial rules – before the team went on to boycott Sky Sports’ coverage – Verstappen claimed his 14th win of the year.Michael Schumacher won 13 of the 18 races staged in 2004. Sebastian Vettel recorded the same number of wins from 19 rounds in 2013. But Verstappen now stands alone as the driver with the most wins in a single...
Hamilton Seemingly Responds to Alonso’s Titles Comment With Cryptic Tweet
After Alonso’s remarks about Hamilton, Michael Schumacher and Max Verstappen’s titles were published, the Spaniard clarified his comments on Twitter.
F1 fans go wild for Aussie star Daniel Ricciardo's cheeky hand gesture to rival just before overtaking him during amazing run to finish seventh at the Mexican Grand Prix
Daniel Ricciardo has delighted Formula One fans by proving he's got his swagger back with a cheeky gesture as he staged a series of stunning overtakes at the Mexico Grand Prix. The Honey Badger showed vintage form at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez to surge from as far back as 13th...
racer.com
Verstappen sets single season win record with Mexico GP victory
Max Verstappen dominated old rival Lewis Hamilton to win the Mexico City Grand Prix and break the record for most wins in a season. The Dutchman got the perfect start from pole to hold the lead through the first three turns from George Russell and Hamilton, who started second and third but squabbled between themselves in the Red Bull’s slipstream.
racer.com
BBC
Mexico City Grand Prix: Max Verstappen becomes a truly dominant champion
Max Verstappen says he is not interested in statistics - but he knows enough about them to understand the magnitude of what he achieved in the Mexico City Grand Prix on Sunday. Verstappen's 14th victory of a year that has simply rolled over and surrendered to him and his Red...
tennisuptodate.com
racer.com
The Martinsville rimshot heard round the world - driver reactions
Ross Chastain’s shocking last-lap move at Martinsville Speedway left his peers complimenting his ingenuity but wondering if a Pandora’s box had been opened. The Trackhouse Racing driver went full throttle into Turn 3 and rode the outside wall to the finish, picking up five spots in the process. It was what Chastain needed to do to advance in the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs, as Denny Hamlin was running well ahead of him.
racer.com
OPINION: Red Bull bites back
It’s hardly been a quiet spell to be in charge of Red Bull, has it?. I’m not sure there’s ever been a quiet spell, to be fair. It entered the sport as a disruptor in 2005, started winning races in 2009 and titles a year later. Then from 2014 onwards it struggled while hamstrung by the Renault V6 power unit, and was left fighting with its engine supplier before making the switch to Honda in 2019.
racer.com
Max Verstappen ‘incredibly proud’ of F1 season race wins record
Max Verstappen admits he is “incredibly proud” after breaking Michael Schumacher and Sebastian Vettel’s record for the most wins in an F1 season. In cruising to a 14th victory of the season in Mexico City on Sunday, Verstappen overtook the German duo to make history - and can stretch that haul of wins to 16 with victory at the remaining races in Brazil and Abu Dhabi. It is another milestone in a historic year for the 25-year-old, who has strolled to the World Championship a year after claiming his maiden crown in controversial fashion in a thrilling title battle...
racer.com
Aston Martin signs Vandoorne as test and reserve driver
Aston Martin has signed Formula E champion Stoffel Vandoorne as a test and reserve driver for the 2023 season, opening up vacancies at Mercedes. Vandoorne raced for McLaren in 2017 and 2018 before joining Mercedes as a reserve while racing for its Formula E team. Vandoorne won this year’s title but will move to DS Penske for 2022/23, and at the same time has a new Formula 1 team who can call on him as a reserve if required as he joins Felipe Drugovich as Aston Martin back-ups.
Autoweek.com
F1 Mexican Grand Prix Leftovers: Paddock Overcrowding, Hamilton Takes Dig at Alonso
Fans didn't notice, but Formula 1 drivers have had enough with overcrowded conditions in the paddock in Mexico City. That, along with American Logan Sargeant falling just one lap shy of a Super License point lead the day-after leftovers from a busy F1 Mexican Grand Prix. Autoweek rounds up some...
