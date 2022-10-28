Read full article on original website
Saints ride Kamara's 3 TDs, defense to 24-0 win over Raiders
NEW ORLEANS -- - Saints running back Alvin Kamara has his teammates' attention as he explores the bounds of his leadership in his first season wearing a captain's "C" on his jersey. The sixth-year running back demanded better from everyone in a speech to the team following a mistake-filled Oct....
NFL Week 9 Power Rankings 2022: 1-32 poll, reason for hope
Welcome toWeek 9 of the NFL regular season. Our power panel -- a group of more than 80 writers, editors and TV personalities -- evaluated how teams are stacking up through eight weeks. There was movement in our top 10, but the top three remain unchanged. The Seattle Seahawks and...
Las Vegas Raiders look to regroup after 'embarrassing' loss
NEW ORLEANS -- First-yearRaiderscoach Josh McDaniels, fresh from a lengthy postgame meeting with team owner Mark Davis after Las Vegas' first shutout loss in nearly eight years, was only five words into his media conference when the room went dark. Someone had leaned on a light switch. The lights going...
Deion Sanders, JSU lift College Gameday to big numbers
College Gameday took a trip to Jackson, MS to check out Deion Sanders and the HBCU pulled in big numbers for ESPN. The post Deion Sanders, JSU lift College Gameday to big numbers appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
Former Cardinals star Larry Fitzgerald leads class of Arizona Sports Hall of Fame inductees
Sunday afternoon, Larry Fitzgerald was in his native Minnesota watching the Vikings hand his former team, the Arizona Cardinals, a 34-26 defeat. Tuesday night found Fitzgerald back in the Phoenix area, graciously accepting his induction into the Arizona Sports Hall of Fame. Fitzgerald, the face of the Cardinals for many...
