Washington State

Saints ride Kamara's 3 TDs, defense to 24-0 win over Raiders

NEW ORLEANS -- - Saints running back Alvin Kamara has his teammates' attention as he explores the bounds of his leadership in his first season wearing a captain's "C" on his jersey. The sixth-year running back demanded better from everyone in a speech to the team following a mistake-filled Oct....
NFL Week 9 Power Rankings 2022: 1-32 poll, reason for hope

Welcome toWeek 9 of the NFL regular season. Our power panel -- a group of more than 80 writers, editors and TV personalities -- evaluated how teams are stacking up through eight weeks. There was movement in our top 10, but the top three remain unchanged. The Seattle Seahawks and...
Las Vegas Raiders look to regroup after 'embarrassing' loss

NEW ORLEANS -- First-yearRaiderscoach Josh McDaniels, fresh from a lengthy postgame meeting with team owner Mark Davis after Las Vegas' first shutout loss in nearly eight years, was only five words into his media conference when the room went dark. Someone had leaned on a light switch. The lights going...
