UNI women's basketball downs Cornell in exhibition game
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa -- The Panthers showed off a new lineup against the Cornell Rams in a 97-46 win Tuesday night. UNI had their only exhibition game of the season at the McLeod Center to kick off November. The Panthers shot over 50% from the floor and at the free throw line in their first full game of the 2022-23 season while having multiple contributions from the bench. After a close first half, a 30+ point third quarter sealed the game for UNI mostly with players from the bench.
unipanthers.com
UNI women's golf: Mallow sinks two birdies on day one of Ozarks National Invitational
HOLLISTER, Mo. –-- UNI women's golf opened its final tournament of the fall schedule on Monday morning with the first round of the Ozarks National Invitational, hosted by Missouri State. The Panthers sit in a tie for 6th place after the opening round of play after carding a team...
unipanthers.com
UNI football faces off with top-ranked South Dakota State in home finale
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa --- UNI football's Saturday matchup against No. 1 South Dakota State gives Panther kicker Matthew Cook the chance at two UNI records. Cook needs just one more successful field goal to take sole possession of the UNI and MVFC records for the most made career field goals. He would overtake former Panther Billy Hallgren's mark of 64.
unipanthers.com
UNI soccer wins in penalty kicks against UIC to make MVC semifinals
CHICAGO – The Panthers took it down to the wire but prevailed in penalty kicks over UIC 1-1 in the Missouri Valley Conference (MVC) Tournament. Four straight scored penalty kicks lifted UNI soccer to victory over the UIC Flames in a nail biter on Sunday afternoon. Despite trailing in shots, corner kicks, and possession time, the Panthers found the back of the goal when it mattered most. With Sunday's win, UNI has won two straight MVC Tournament games for the first time since 2017.
unipanthers.com
UNI football: Theo Day earns first national honor of career
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa --- UNI quarterback Theo Day has been selected as College Football Performance's (CFPA) Co-FCS National Performer of the Week, as announced on Sunday. Day shares the honor with Holy Cross quarterback Matthew Sluka. Other nominees this week included Bailey Fisher (QB, Gardner-Webb), Cole Doyle (QB, Saint Francis), Trazon Connley (QB, Prairie View A&M) and Miles Hastings (QB, UC Davis).
unipanthers.com
Former UNI Athletic Director Bob Bowlsby to be inducted into National Wrestling Hall of Fame
STILLWATER, Okla. --- Bob Bowlsby, former UNI Director of Athletics and former commissioner of the Big 12 Conference, has been announced as a member of the National Wrestling Hall of Fame's induction class of 2023, as made public by the Hall of Fame on Tuesday morning. Bowlsby will be inducted...
