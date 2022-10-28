ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

FOX Sports

For Dolphins, the Tua-and-Tyreek show is starting to roll

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — It’s been nearly four decades since the Miami Dolphins finished a season with the highest-rated passer in the NFL. And they’ve never had a receiver lead the league in yards. Hello, Tua Tagovailoa. Hello, Tyreek Hill. There was a now-infamous video that...
FOX Sports

Vikings' Peterson, Hicks get their revenge against Cardinals

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — As soon as Minnesota's Harrison Smith began his interception return, Patrick Peterson turned to the Arizona sideline with his arms in the air and his legs dancing to celebrate. Sunday was personal for the former Arizona cornerback. Peterson celebrated several big plays, often jawing with the...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
FOX Sports

Panthers' QB situation could get interesting moving forward

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Carolina Panthers interim coach Steve Wilks is sticking with P.J. Walker as the team’s starting quarterback Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals. That's not a surprise considering the spark Walker has brought to the offense the last two weeks. But Wilks could have a tricky...
CHARLOTTE, NC
FOX Sports

AP source: Bears acquire WR Claypool from Steelers

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Wide receiver Chase Claypool is heading to the Chicago Bears. A person with knowledge of the deal tells The Associated Press the Pittsburgh Steelers have traded Claypool to Chicago for a second-round pick in the 2023 draft. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the deal was not official.
CHICAGO, IL
FOX Sports

Aaron Rodgers, Davante Adams continue to struggle in separate cities

It appears official: Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams have proven that they're better together than apart. The Packers are coming off a consequential NFL offseason. After signing Rodgers to a new three-year, $150.8 million deal, the team traded Adams to the Raiders for a first- and second-round draft pick. Adams signed a five-year, $140 million deal with Las Vegas, reuniting him with quarterback Derek Carr, his teammate at Fresno State.
GREEN BAY, WI
FOX Sports

For Bears GM Poles, trading star LB Smith stings a day later

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — Ryan Poles thought he inherited a potential cornerstone player for the defense in linebacker Roquan Smith when the Chicago Bears hired him as their general manager in January. A contract standoff that heated up during training camp led to a trade demand and ultimately...
CHICAGO, IL
FOX Sports

Kamara, Saints eager to build on dominant Week 8 showing

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Saints running back and offensive captain Alvin Kamara is eager to see whether a dominant Week 8 victory over Las Vegas represented an important first step toward salvaging a season that looked in danger of slipping away. Kamara emphasized that he wants to see consistency,...
ATLANTA, LA
FOX Sports

NFL odds Week 9: How to bet Dolphins-Bears, pick

The Miami Dolphins head to Illinois to take on the Chicago Bears in a Week 9 NFL matchup. The Dolphins are coming off a 31-27 win over the Detroit Lions, while the Bears are reeling after a 49-29 loss to the Dallas Cowboys. Here's everything you need from a betting...
CHICAGO, IL
FOX Sports

NFL RB rankings: Derrick Henry remains king; where do other elite backs land?

The running back position has changed a great deal over the past few decades of NFL history. There were teams that built their identities around one workhorse back running into the middle of an offensive line over and over. There were many that deployed fullbacks as essential cogs of their offense. A steady four-yard average per play was rarely a bad thing; the goal was moving the chains.
TENNESSEE STATE
FOX Sports

Why the Bradley Chubb trade makes perfect sense for Dolphins

The Miami Dolphins are not a bad pass-rushing football team. But that's where they went for broke at the NFL trade deadline on Tuesday, with the blockbuster acquisition of edge rusher Bradley Chubb, a Dolphins source told FOX Sports. The move doesn't just have sound logic to it. It makes...
DENVER, CO
FOX Sports

Russell Wilson strikes back, leads struggling Broncos past Jaguars

It feels like the whole NFL world has gotten its jokes off about the Denver Broncos, especially Russell Wilson. When the nine-time Pro Bowl quarterback — in the worst stretch of his career — told reporters earlier this week how he was doing high knees on the plane ride overseas while teammates slept, Twitter had a field day.
DENVER, CO
FOX Sports

Bears LB Roquan Smith traded to Ravens for two draft picks

The Chicago Bears agreed to trade linebacker Roquan Smith to the Baltimore Ravens on Monday, FOX Sports NFL insider Jay Glazer reported. In exchange for the star defender, Baltimore is sending 2023 second- and fifth-round picks and linebacker A.J. Klein to Chicago, NFL Network reported. Smith, the NFL leader in...
BALTIMORE, MD
FOX Sports

What are the Cowboys' chances to win the NFC?

The Dallas Cowboys improved to 6-2 on the season after dominating the Chicago Bears 49-29 on Sunday. Dak Prescott completed 77.8% of his passes for 250 yards and two touchdowns and added one rushing score. Third-year running back Tony Pollard started in place of an injured Ezekiel Elliott, popping off for 131 rushing yards and three touchdowns. Three of Dallas' six victories have been by double digits.
DALLAS, TX
FOX Sports

Top Auburn coaching candidates: Deion Sanders, Lane Kiffin, and more

The coaching carousel can often get a little off-axis and spin in wildly different directions over the course of a college football season. That’s what leads to surprises like Wisconsin letting go of Paul Chryst mid-season, or TCU showing the door to Gary Patterson in the middle of last year.
AUBURN, AL
FOX Sports

NFL Trade Deadline Tracker: Hockenson to Vikings, Claypool to Bears

The annual NFL trade deadline sees a number of teams make moves in an effort to propel themselves into Super Bowl contention — this year, or in future years. Stay up to date with each trade that goes down on Tuesday across the league:. Hockenson traded in-division. You rarely...
CHICAGO, IL
FOX Sports

Vikings acquire tight end TJ Hockenson in trade with Lions

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings acquired tight end T.J. Hockenson from the division rival Detroit Lions a few hours before the NFL trade deadline on Tuesday, giving the NFC North leader another skill-position standout for a high-caliber offense. The Vikings simply downgraded two draft picks with no net...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
FOX Sports

College football odds Week 10: How to bet Alabama-LSU

Alabama and LSU will face off in Baton Rouge for a college football battle between SEC West foes in Week 10. The Crimson Tide come into his contest with a 7-1 record and on the heels of a 30-6 victory over Mississippi State in Week 8. The Tigers are 6-2 on the season and are on a two-game winning streak that includes victories over Florida and Ole Miss.
TUSCALOOSA, AL

