PROVO — An old propane heater, with loose fittings ultimately led to a deadly explosion in Provo, according to Capt. Jeanie Atherton of Provo Fire and Rescue. "He was going out to winterize his shed and I believe he had turned (the propane heater) on because it was chilly that morning and wanted to generate some heat," said Atherton.

PROVO, UT ・ 1 DAY AGO