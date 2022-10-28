ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mystery over Brit kayaker found in Channel after he disappeared from hospital — amid row over how long his ordeal lasted

By Nick Parker
 4 days ago

A KAYAKER found clinging to a Channel buoy vanished from hospital yesterday — amid a row over just how long his ordeal lasted.

Ryan Ball, 28, insisted he had survived for 12 days by drinking rainwater and eating sea grass growing on the underside of the 3ft wide floating platform.

Ryan was finally spotted by fishermen on board Dutch ship De Madelaine Credit: EMK-vissers
Ryan was finally spotted by fishermen on board Dutch ship De Madelaine Credit: EMK-vissers
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hvvIq_0iqjwbSF00
Ryan sought refuge on the buoy while carrying just a rucksack with a few clothes and a shopping bag Credit: EMK-vissers
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KTKz0_0iqjwbSF00
Jobless welder Ryan had been fishing for mackerel in his inflatable 12 miles out to sea Credit: ARGOS

But authorities in France, where he was taken by rescuers on Thursday, said he could not have survived the cold more than 48 hours in his swimming trunks.

Jobless welder Ryan, an ex-squaddie, had been fishing for mackerel when strong currents swept his inflatable 12 miles out to sea.

He sought refuge on the buoy while carrying just a rucksack with a few clothes and a shopping bag.

Speaking from his hospital bed in Boulogne, Ryan, from Oldham, told The Sun: “I get about a bit and I was down in Dover camping.

“I’d been at sea for about six hours when I was swept out. I saw the buoy and grabbed it.

“I dragged my kayak on to it but it was punctured.

“In the end it sank. It had cost me £150 from Argos.

“The waves were 25 or 30ft. I just thought I had to keep going. At night to sleep I tied myself to the post with my jumper.

“I saw hundreds of ships passing by, but they never saw or heard me. I must have looked tiny.”

Ryan, suffering hypothermia and dehydration, was finally spotted by fishermen on board Dutch ship De Madelaine.

He said: “They were fantastic. I drank five bottles of water, three cans Fanta and one Coke straight down.

“Now all I need is a kebab and a pint.”

Skipper Teunis de Boer said: “It’s quite a story. It’s almost a boy’s book.”

Ryan was due to spend two weeks in hospital but ­discharged himself against medical advice yesterday ­afternoon. It was unclear whether he had sufficient cash, clothing or a passport.

Comments / 2

