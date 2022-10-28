Read full article on original website
North Carolina boasts 3 of the most remote work-friendly cities in America, according to studyEllen EastwoodCharlotte, NC
2022 N.C. Music Hall of Fame induction Ceremony Features Grammy-winning artistsAlexus BrownKannapolis, NC
3 Great Seafood Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasHarrisburg, NC
Duck Donuts opens 3rd location in Charlotte, NCTyler Mc.Charlotte, NC
Police dispel rumor of serial killer targeting women in Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Rumors circulating social media regarding a serial killer targeting women in Charlotte are “inaccurate,” according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. CMPD said officers were made aware of posts linking several death investigations. Police said the posts contained “inaccurate details” and are spreading “misinformation.” Authorities said some of the cases […]
Raleigh News & Observer
York County wants $81M stake in Panthers site bankruptcy. Judge could decide today
A federal judge is expected to rule today on how much of a voting claim York County will have in the bankruptcy battle over the failed Carolina Panthers Rock Hill site. York County’s lawyers claimed in a court hearing Friday in Delaware bankruptcy court it’s owed $81 million in lost tax money a David Tepper company should have used on road improvements as well as lost future tax revenue after the project collapsed. York County wants $81 million worth of voting rights in the bankruptcy confirmation set for November.
WATCH: White Biker Shouts Racial Slurs At Black Driver In North Carolina
The motorcyclist repeatedly called the driver an 'idiot' and then the N-word twice.
cbs19news
North Carolina man arrested for fatal shooting on Downtown Mall
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Charlottesville Police Department says a person has been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting on the Downtown Mall. According to police, the incident occurred on Oct. 23 near the 200 block of West Main Street. Officers responded to the area of Lucky Blue’s...
Catawba County man convicted for molesting girl
CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. — Editor's Note: This story discusses domestic violence, which may include descriptions of violent acts. Reader discretion is advised. Additionally, WCNC Charlotte has chosen not to name the man convicted of this crime to protect the victim. Because the victim is related to the convicted person, identifying the guilty party could lead to the victim also being identified. WCNC Charlotte does not identify survivors of sexual assault unless they choose to share their stories with us.
Video shows motorcycle rider shouting racial slurs at driver in Gastonia
GASTONIA, N.C. — A social media influencer from Charlotte posted a video on TikTok that shows a motorcycle rider yelling and spewing racial slurs at a driver in Gastonia. The video shot on East Franklin Boulevard got about 250,000 views. In the video at the top of this webpage,...
Law enforcement agencies dealing with staffing shortages
YORK, S.C. — A Halloween meme is highlighting a very real issue. You may have seen a post on your social media pages that reads: “Due to a nationwide staffing shortage, any kid dressed like a cop on Halloween will be required to pick up a shift." The...
3 hospitalized in crash on I-77 North near Arrowood Road
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Three people were hurt in a crash that caused significant delays on northbound Interstate 77 in south Charlotte Tuesday morning, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. NCDOT said three of four lanes were initially closed near Exit 3 for Arrowood Road. All lanes were reopened by 11 […]
Man at the center of Loomis Fargo heist 25 years ago now a ‘normal guy’ living in Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — This month marked 25 years since one of the biggest armored car heists in U.S. history. It all went down in Charlotte, North Carolina, and the man at the center of that heist, David Scott Ghantt, now lives in Jacksonville. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE...
wach.com
Chester funeral home owner charged with tax evasion
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — South Carolina Department of Revenue agents arrested a Chester funeral home owner on Monday and charged him with three counts of tax evasion. Brandon Lorenzo Frederick, 37, of Chester, was the owner and operator of BL Frederick Memorial Center in Chester County, a funeral home, and was responsible for all aspects of the business, according to arrest warrants.
WCNC
Lancaster County school employee suspended after being charged with assault
LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. — An employee of Lancaster County School District has been suspended after being charged and accused of committing an assault on school grounds, the school district announced Monday. The employee, whose name was not publicly released, has been placed on paid suspension, according to the school...
All lanes of I-77 back open after crash in southwest Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — All northbound lanes of Interstate 77 are back open after a crash caused major delays in southwest Charlotte Tuesday morning. Multiple crews responded to a crash in the northbound lanes of I-77 near Arrowood Road (Exit 3) around 9:30 a.m. North Carolina DOT said the three left lanes of I-77 are closed due to the crash. One person was rushed to Atrium Health's Carolinas Medical Center with serious injuries, Medic confirmed. Two others suffered minor injuries in the crash.
Two juveniles hurt after shooting in north Charlotte, police say
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a shooting that left two juveniles hurt in north Charlotte Saturday night. Officers responded to the incident along Reagan Drive, just off West Sugar Creek Road where they found two juveniles shot. Both victims were taken to the hospital with...
WRAL
'Genocide' abortion demonstration stirs controversy on UNC Charlotte's campus
A group calling abortion genocide has stirred controversy at the University of North Carolina at Charlotte. Students were shocked to see posters of aborted fetuses. Many students wanted the images removed from campus as soon as possible. A group calling abortion genocide has stirred controversy at the University of North...
Morganton man convicted after killing long-time friend in 2020
MORGANTON, N.C. — A man from Morganton was convicted of second-degree murder this past week after shooting his friend in the chest with a shotgun back in December of 2020. According to the 36th District Attorney’s Office, George Lee Allison was found guilty on Friday for the killing of Brandon Adams.
Convicted killer confesses to 1991 murder of Union County woman who vanished in Florida
UNION COUNTY, N.C. — A suspected serial killer serving time confessed to the murder of a Union County woman who disappeared in 1991 in Florida. Michael Little said his mother, Linda Little, who grew up in Marshville, was working in Daytona Beach when she vanished. The Little family has...
1 hurt in shooting outside University City apartment complex, MEDIC confirms
CHARLOTTE — One person was hurt in a shooting outside an apartment complex in University City on Sunday night, MEDIC said. It happened around 10:30 p.m. Sunday at the East Village apartments along University City Boulevard. The area is near the University of North Carolina at Charlotte. Paramedics confirmed...
Local high school marching band needs help getting to Peach Bowl
HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — Hopewell High School’s marching band has been invited to play the 2022 Peach Bowl in Atlanta that is set to be held Dec. 31. Curtis Bell, the band director, said that it is the band’s first time being invited and the chance of a lifetime.
wccbcharlotte.com
Cleveland County Man Buys Second Lottery Ticket Ever, Wins $250,000
SHELBY, NC (News Release) – For only the second time, Billy Pruett of Shelby decided to try his luck playing the lottery, bought a $5 scratch-off, and won a $250,000 prize. “My heart went into my feet,” Pruett said. “I couldn’t sleep all night.”. Pruett, 56,...
wpde.com
'The burning:' Parent threw bleach in NC school bus driver's face
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. (WSOC, CNN NEWSOURCE) — A North Carolina school bus driver who had bleach thrown on her spoke out about the attack that left her with chemical burns. The 72-year-old woman asked not to be identified for safety concerns. "I am concerned for my safety, I truly...
