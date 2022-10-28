Read full article on original website
Related
hotnewhiphop.com
Air Jordan 12 “25 Years In China” Drops Soon
This Air Jordan 12 contains a familiar motif. Over the past couple of weeks, Nike has been showing off some sneakers from their upcoming “25 Years In China” collection. This is meant to be a capsule that celebrates how the brand has been operating in the country for about two and a half decades now. One of the shoes that will be part of the collection is this Air Jordan 12, which can be found down below.
2023 Nissan GT-R Arrives Starting From $113,540
The current Nissan GT-R has been around since 2008. Back then, the car had an MSRP of $76,840, which made it the performance bargain of the century. You could embarrass almost every supercar on sale for $10k less than what BMW charged for a V10 M5. The trouble is that...
Only 1 Plug-in Hybrid (PHEV) Has an Electric Driving Range Over 60 Miles
Choosing the right plug-in hybrid can be a difficult situation as they grow in popularity. Here is the only plug-in hybrid (PHEV) with an electric driving range of over 60 miles. The post Only 1 Plug-in Hybrid (PHEV) Has an Electric Driving Range Over 60 Miles appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
‘World’s fastest shoes’ increase walking speed by 250% OLD
Robotics engineers have invented what they claim to be the “world’s fastest shoes,” capable of boosting a wearer’s walking speed by up to 250 per cent.Shift Robotics, a spin-off from Carnegie Mellon University in the US, developed the strap-on Moonwalkers footwear in an effort to revolutionise the way people walk.The shoes use a 300-watt electric motor connected to eight rollerblade wheels, which delivers a top speed of 11kph (7mph) and a range of 10km.Artificial intelligence also assists with the drivetrain to adapt to different walking gaits and make walking appear natural, according to Moonwalkers’ creators.Shift Robotics founder Xunjie Zhang said...
RideApart
Yoshimura Gets Nostalgic With New Exhaust System For The Z650RS
It goes without saying that the recently released Kawasaki Z650RS is one of the most dapper models in the entirety of Kawasaki's model range. Following in the footsteps of its bigger brother, the Z900RS, the Z650RS draws inspiration from Kawasaki's iconic Z1. Surely, any neo-retro offering from the big four manufacturers is sure to be a hit, and the Z650RS is no exception. As such, aftermarket support for this bike is growing rapidly.
Carscoops
Bentley Continental GT Convertible Mulliner Riviera Collection Is Designed For The Yacht Club Crowd
Bentley owners likely own a yacht or two, so it comes as little surprise the company has introduced the nautical-themed Mulliner Riviera Collection. Designed to “celebrate the elegant world of the yachting industry,” the Mulliner Riviera Collection is based on the Continental GT Convertible and will be available exclusively through Bentley Monaco.
RideApart
Here’s A Peek Inside Ducati’s Production Facility In Italy
This is where all the magic happens for Ducati, in Borgo Panigale, Bologna, Italy, and YouTube Channel, FRAME, has got their cameras out once again to give us a video tour of how Ducati makes its Superleggera V4. FRAME’s video starts out with the Ducati V4 engine, where you see...
RideApart
New Ola S1 Air Makes Going Electric Even Cheaper
The S1 Air, Ola's entry-level electric scooter, has just been launched in India and is priced at Rs 79,999, equating to $973 USD. This promotional pricing will be valid until October 24, after which the scooter will be offered at a still reasonable Rs 84,999 ($1,034 USD). The S1 Air is the most basic of Ola Electric's S1 scooters, with fewer riding options than its more expensive S1 and S1 Pro siblings.
Traveler Shares Biggest Letdown on the 'Longest Flight in the World'
The trip takes a whopping 19 hours.
RideApart
Just How Fast Is A 372 Horsepower Supercharged Hayabusa At A Drag Strip?
Back in August, 2022, we told you about the absolutely bonkers, 372-horsepower TTS SuperBusa built by U.K. supercharger specialist TTS Performance. Bodywork was designed by Kar Lee, and modifications were handled by TTS Performance, which is building 40 of these bikes for customers to purchase as an extremely limited-edition item.
RideApart
YouTuber Teaches Viewers How To Make A Working LEGO Tachometer
LEGO builders these days need to chill. Back in the day, I was under the impression that completing a 4,000-piece set was the pinnacle of brick block engineering. Whether building a Star Wars ship or the Lion Knights’ Castle, I fully believed my finished products rivaled only that of architects and spacecraft designers. Apparently, that’s chump change to today’s LEGO builders.
RideApart
CAKE Inks Deal With Goldwin For Expansion Into Japanese Market
In recent years, CAKE has won a lot of accolades for both its exceptional design and its efforts to improve the community. We’ve seen the deployment of CAKE bikes to defend animals in Africa, where rangers repelled poachers with Kalk bikes. The brand has also teamed up with The World Bee Project for environmental preservation efforts. CAKE is one of the fastest growing LEV companies, and it appears that it will soon be expanding to the east.
RideApart
2022 Australian Postie Bike Grand Prix To Run In Cessnock This November
Ask many a rider, and they’ll tell you that it’s more fun to ride a slow bike fast than it is to ride a fast bike slow. Chances are excellent that if you’re nodding your head in agreement with that statement, you’ll probably want to learn more about the Australian Postie Bike Grand Prix 2022. After a three-year hiatus due to the global COVID pandemic, the event is back on for its seventh-ever outing in beautiful Cessnock, New South Wales, Australia.
RideApart
MotoGP Commentator Simon Crafer Breaks Down Slipper Clutch Tech
There are certain motorcycle features that you try once and never go without again. For some, that’s heated grips. For others, it’s a bi-directional quickshifter. While cruiser riders and vintage fans may scoff at slipper clutches, the component is practically irreplaceable for the sporty crowd, and MotoGP riders are chief among them.
RideApart
REV’IT! Reveals Fall And Winter 2022 Gloves Lineup
Dutch gear maker REV’IT! knows that rain, snow, and sleet keep many motorcycles off the road come the winter months. While such conditions warrant storing your bike during the cold season, riders in more temperate climates have no excuse for not braving chiller temps, especially when REV’IT!’s latest Fall/Winter Gloves line offers a little something for everyone.
Road & Track
Ringbrothers Brings Four Epic Custom Builds to SEMA
Ringbrothers is leaving nothing on the table this year for SEMA. The Wisconsin-based custom car builder has arrived with no fewer than four custom one-off builds for the tuner show, each more epic than the last. Our favorite of the bunch has to be the Enyo 1948 Chevy Super Truck....
iPhone 15 will see a pressing change in design according to report
This well-respected industry insider says changes are coming to the iPhone 15 in terms of volume and power buttons
RideApart
Husqvarna Australia Is Giving Away A 2023 San Diego Supercross Trip
Do you have a special kid in your family who would absolutely love the chance to experience San Diego Supercross live and in person? If that’s you, and you live in Australia, then Husqvarna has a contest in 2022 that you may want to learn more about. If you’re...
RideApart
The 2023 Suzuki V-Strom 250 Storms Into The Philippines
In the Asian market, small displacement adventure bikes are proliferating like crazy. Honda’s CB150X has proven to be a force to be reckoned with, and of course, models like the Kawasaki Versys X300 and KTM 390 Adventure have made their presence felt even in the U.S. and Europe. Indeed, bikes like these prove that you don’t really need big power and displacement to have a good time both on and off road.
RideApart
SEMA 2022 Hosts Motorcycle Industry Council's Ride WIth Us Program
The SEMA (Specialty Equipment Market Association) Show will take over the Las Vegas Convention Center on November 1-4, 2022. The annual trade show allows attendees to rub shoulders with automotive manufacturers and aftermarket parts specialists, appealing to gearheads from all walks of life. SEMA doesn’t skimp on education either, with more than 70 free educational sessions offered throughout the week.
Comments / 0