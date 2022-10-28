Read full article on original website
Nebraska regulator's cold weather rule now in effect for gas companies
Current weather conditions aside, Tuesday begins what the Nebraska Public Service Commission calls its "cold weather rule." The rule, which stays in effect until March 31, prevents Black Hills Energy and NorthWestern Energy, the two privately owned natural gas companies regulated by the commission, from shutting off service to customers struggling to pay their bills without allowing them an additional 30 days to pay.
High Speed Rail Authority lists all projects completed in 2022
California's High-Speed Rail Authority has posted a new video detailing each of the projects completed throughout the course of 2022. The Fall 2022 Construction Update listed three major grade separations throughout the Central Valley. The 15-1/2 Avenue Grade Separation in Madera County was completed in August. Two grade separations were...
Nebraska's COVID cases increase for second week
The number of COVID-19 cases jumped 25% in Nebraska last week, a sign that the virus may be embarking on another winter surge. Nebraska recorded 1,405 new cases — up from 1,127 the prior week — marking the second straight weekly increase, according to data from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Emergency statewide COVID orders end, hospitals still face staff shortages
SPOKANE, Wash. - The end of Washington's state of emergency due to COVID-19 doesn't mean the virus has gone away. Right now, health officials warning of a potential "triple-demic" as COVID, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) cases continue to climb. As the usual flu season hits, hospital systems are...
Despite 2-spot drop, Minnesota retains ‘B’ in financial health ranking
(The Center Square) – Minnesota ranks 13th in Truth in Accounting’s latest Financial State of the States report. TIA examined states’ latest annual financial and retirement plan report and gave each state a grade plus a price tag for what it would cost each state to pay off its bills. TIA’s calculations excluded restricted or capital assets.
Life jackets are mandatory on Pennsylvania waterways starting today
Harrisburg, Pa. — Life Jackets are now mandatory on Pennsylvania waterways from today until April 30, 2023 as mandated by the PA Fish and Boat Commission. A U.S. Coast Guard approved life jacket is required to be worn on all boats less than 16 feet long or on any kayaks, canoes, or paddleboards. Jackets must be on when the craft is in motion or anchored.
Pa. to begin Crow Dispersal Program with whistling devices, exploding shells at Capitol Complex
The Pennsylvania Department of General Services on Tuesday announced it will begin its annual Crow Dispersal Program at the Capitol Complex. Pennsylvania Capitol Police will use the U.S. Department of Agriculture-approved method of discharging exploding shells and whistling devices to deter crows from roosting at the complex, according to the department. General Services said the use of these methods is nonlethal and not harmful to the environment, people, crows or other animals.
Inside California’s quiet housing policy revolution
In the fast-changing landscape of housing policy, what was radical five years ago has become the norm today. In 2018, state Senator Scott Wiener introduced a bill that rocked the housing world. SB 827 would have torn up local zoning codes across California, allowing apartment buildings up to 85 feet...
Decline in Nebraska tax-incentive deals continues during pandemic
The number of companies seeking tax incentives from the state of Nebraska has continued to fall. According to the Nebraska Tax Incentives Annual Report released Monday by the Nebraska Department of Revenue, the state signed only 47 Nebraska Advantage Act agreements between Jan. 1, 2021, and June 30 of this year.
Louisiana lawmakers began studying state’s taxes
BATON ROUGE, La. - With no personal income tax and booming economies, Texas, Florida and Tennessee are once again drawing attention from Louisiana lawmakers who are wondering if eliminating income tax could create the same boom in their state. During a House Ways and Means Committee meeting in September, lawmakers...
Idaho Secretary of State’s office working to find source of ‘Don’t Vote’ signs
Originally published Nov. 1 on IdahoCapitalSun.com.The Idaho Secretary of State’s office is working to determine the source of signs posted around the Treasure Valley with a message that says, “Don’t Vote” and a QR code that redirects to the campaign website for Ammon Bundy, who is running as an independent candidate for governor.
Report: New Hampshire poorly prepared for recession
(The Center Square) – New Hampshire is among a handful of states that are poorly prepared financially for the impact of a moderate recession, according to a recent report. The review by Moody's Analytics shows that New Hampshire is among seven states that have significantly smaller cash balances than would be needed to weather a recession, and would have to resort to spending cuts or tax increases of more than 5% of their budgets.
Report: New Jersey prepared for moderate recession
(The Center Square) – New Jersey is better positioned financially to weather the impact of a moderate recession than many other states in the Northeast, according to a recent report. The report by Moody's Analytics shows New Jersey is among a majority of states that have cash balances large...
Pennsylvania 33rd in business taxes, could struggle if recession hits
(The Center Square) – Pennsylvania lawmakers patted themselves on the back for lowering a corporate income tax, but a recent ranking shows the state’s business taxes are still a burden for businesses. An annual ranking of state business tax climates by the Tax Foundation placed Pennsylvania at 33rd...
Dixon narrows polling gap with Whitmer, notches significant statewide endorsement
(The Center Square) – One week before Election Day, Michigan Republican gubernatorial candidate Tudor Dixon received two pieces of good news on Tuesday. First, her poll rankings against Democratic incumbent Gov. Gretchen Whitmer have tilted significantly in Dixon’s favor. Second, she garnered the endorsement of the Michigan Chamber of Commerce.
Report outlines recommendations to aid state's small businesses
ATLANTA — Gov. Brian Kemp joined the Department of Administrative Services Tuesday in announcing the release of the Small Business and Supplier Diversity Initiative Report, mandated by Executive Order 07.13.22.01. The report outlines several recommendations to further access to Georgia’s procurement process and resources for small, minority-owned, woman-owned, and veteran-owned businesses.
DeJear votes early, Reynolds makes closing pitch to voters
CEDAR RAPIDS — Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds hit on consistent, familiar themes Tuesday while on a campaign bus tour making her closing pitch to voters a week out from the Nov. 8 election. She touted Iowa’s fiscal health; her pledge to support law enforcement; three rounds of tax cuts...
Schools leader releases latest plan to revamp high schools, 'We can't continue to wait'
BATON ROUGE, La. - Ahead of a key vote, state Superintendent of Education Cade Brumley said Tuesday his revised plan to toughen how high schools are graded and other changes deserves approval from Louisiana's top school board despite criticism from local superintendents. "We can't continue to wait, especially in a...
Indiana's first family celebrates Halloween as 'A Christmas Story' characters
A little bit of Hohman, also known as Hammond, was on display at the Governor's Residence for Halloween this year as Gov. Eric Holcomb and Janet Holcomb costumed themselves as characters from "A Christmas Story." The governor dressed in Ralphie's pink onesie while Indiana's first lady was the "fragile" leg...
PG&E files first documents with NRC seeking process for relicensing Diablo Canyon
Pacific Gas and Electric Co. on Monday filed its first licensing action with the Nuclear Regulatory Commission in the company’s quest to continue operating Diablo Canyon Power Plant’s twin reactors beyond 2024 and 2025, when their current licenses will expire. PG&E asked the NRC to designate the appropriate...
