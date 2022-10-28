ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lewis County, WA

Comments / 0

Related
KPVI Newschannel 6

Nebraska regulator's cold weather rule now in effect for gas companies

Current weather conditions aside, Tuesday begins what the Nebraska Public Service Commission calls its "cold weather rule." The rule, which stays in effect until March 31, prevents Black Hills Energy and NorthWestern Energy, the two privately owned natural gas companies regulated by the commission, from shutting off service to customers struggling to pay their bills without allowing them an additional 30 days to pay.
NEBRASKA STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

High Speed Rail Authority lists all projects completed in 2022

California's High-Speed Rail Authority has posted a new video detailing each of the projects completed throughout the course of 2022. The Fall 2022 Construction Update listed three major grade separations throughout the Central Valley. The 15-1/2 Avenue Grade Separation in Madera County was completed in August. Two grade separations were...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Nebraska's COVID cases increase for second week

The number of COVID-19 cases jumped 25% in Nebraska last week, a sign that the virus may be embarking on another winter surge. Nebraska recorded 1,405 new cases — up from 1,127 the prior week — marking the second straight weekly increase, according to data from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
NEBRASKA STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Emergency statewide COVID orders end, hospitals still face staff shortages

SPOKANE, Wash. - The end of Washington's state of emergency due to COVID-19 doesn't mean the virus has gone away. Right now, health officials warning of a potential "triple-demic" as COVID, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) cases continue to climb. As the usual flu season hits, hospital systems are...
WASHINGTON STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Despite 2-spot drop, Minnesota retains ‘B’ in financial health ranking

(The Center Square) – Minnesota ranks 13th in Truth in Accounting’s latest Financial State of the States report. TIA examined states’ latest annual financial and retirement plan report and gave each state a grade plus a price tag for what it would cost each state to pay off its bills. TIA’s calculations excluded restricted or capital assets.
MINNESOTA STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Life jackets are mandatory on Pennsylvania waterways starting today

Harrisburg, Pa. — Life Jackets are now mandatory on Pennsylvania waterways from today until April 30, 2023 as mandated by the PA Fish and Boat Commission. A U.S. Coast Guard approved life jacket is required to be worn on all boats less than 16 feet long or on any kayaks, canoes, or paddleboards. Jackets must be on when the craft is in motion or anchored.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Pa. to begin Crow Dispersal Program with whistling devices, exploding shells at Capitol Complex

The Pennsylvania Department of General Services on Tuesday announced it will begin its annual Crow Dispersal Program at the Capitol Complex. Pennsylvania Capitol Police will use the U.S. Department of Agriculture-approved method of discharging exploding shells and whistling devices to deter crows from roosting at the complex, according to the department. General Services said the use of these methods is nonlethal and not harmful to the environment, people, crows or other animals.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Inside California’s quiet housing policy revolution

In the fast-changing landscape of housing policy, what was radical five years ago has become the norm today. In 2018, state Senator Scott Wiener introduced a bill that rocked the housing world. SB 827 would have torn up local zoning codes across California, allowing apartment buildings up to 85 feet...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Decline in Nebraska tax-incentive deals continues during pandemic

The number of companies seeking tax incentives from the state of Nebraska has continued to fall. According to the Nebraska Tax Incentives Annual Report released Monday by the Nebraska Department of Revenue, the state signed only 47 Nebraska Advantage Act agreements between Jan. 1, 2021, and June 30 of this year.
NEBRASKA STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Louisiana lawmakers began studying state’s taxes

BATON ROUGE, La. - With no personal income tax and booming economies, Texas, Florida and Tennessee are once again drawing attention from Louisiana lawmakers who are wondering if eliminating income tax could create the same boom in their state. During a House Ways and Means Committee meeting in September, lawmakers...
LOUISIANA STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Report: New Hampshire poorly prepared for recession

(The Center Square) – New Hampshire is among a handful of states that are poorly prepared financially for the impact of a moderate recession, according to a recent report. The review by Moody's Analytics shows that New Hampshire is among seven states that have significantly smaller cash balances than would be needed to weather a recession, and would have to resort to spending cuts or tax increases of more than 5% of their budgets.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Report: New Jersey prepared for moderate recession

(The Center Square) – New Jersey is better positioned financially to weather the impact of a moderate recession than many other states in the Northeast, according to a recent report. The report by Moody's Analytics shows New Jersey is among a majority of states that have cash balances large...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Pennsylvania 33rd in business taxes, could struggle if recession hits

(The Center Square) – Pennsylvania lawmakers patted themselves on the back for lowering a corporate income tax, but a recent ranking shows the state’s business taxes are still a burden for businesses. An annual ranking of state business tax climates by the Tax Foundation placed Pennsylvania at 33rd...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Dixon narrows polling gap with Whitmer, notches significant statewide endorsement

(The Center Square) – One week before Election Day, Michigan Republican gubernatorial candidate Tudor Dixon received two pieces of good news on Tuesday. First, her poll rankings against Democratic incumbent Gov. Gretchen Whitmer have tilted significantly in Dixon’s favor. Second, she garnered the endorsement of the Michigan Chamber of Commerce.
MICHIGAN STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Report outlines recommendations to aid state's small businesses

ATLANTA — Gov. Brian Kemp joined the Department of Administrative Services Tuesday in announcing the release of the Small Business and Supplier Diversity Initiative Report, mandated by Executive Order 07.13.22.01. The report outlines several recommendations to further access to Georgia’s procurement process and resources for small, minority-owned, woman-owned, and veteran-owned businesses.
GEORGIA STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

DeJear votes early, Reynolds makes closing pitch to voters

CEDAR RAPIDS — Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds hit on consistent, familiar themes Tuesday while on a campaign bus tour making her closing pitch to voters a week out from the Nov. 8 election. She touted Iowa’s fiscal health; her pledge to support law enforcement; three rounds of tax cuts...
IOWA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy