Major Downtown Housing Project Back on City Council Agenda
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - It appears the City of Rochester is now ready to enter into exclusive negotiations with the company that has plans for a major development in downtown Rochester. The City Council is scheduled to vote Monday on a resolution authorizing the execution of an Exclusive Negotiating...
Governor candidate Jensen and running mate Birk barnstorm Minnesota, including Rochester stop
The top two candidates on Minnesota’s Republican ticket made a one-day fly-around in the Gopher State this weekend. Scott Jensen, running for governor, and running mate Matt Birk flew to several Minnesota cities with their wives on Saturday, finishing up their trip in Rochester. Jensen told reporters there that making several stops in a single day was “energizing.”
A New Way of Shopping Is Now Available at HyVee Stores in Minnesota
A New Way of Shopping Is Now Available at Hy-Vee Stores in Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, and Wisconsin. I was at Hy-Vee the other day and noticed some brand new signs up that said "Scan & Go". I had no idea what it meant or how it worked so I asked one of the cashiers in Rochester, Minnesota about it as I was checking out the old-fashioned way but she said, "I don't know what that is.".
Hy-Vee trials 'scan and go' mobile checkout at 11 Minnesota stores
Iowa-based grocery chain Hy-Vee has rolled out a "scan and go" option at 11 Minnesota stores, allowing customers to pay for their shopping without having to go to a register. The new method of shopping sees customers download the Hy-Vee app and then use their phone's camera to scan items – include produce which they weigh themselves.
Massive Construction Project on Highway-52 To Open New Lanes Soon
That massive three-year construction project on Highway 52 is taking another step forward and will open new lanes of traffic soon. If you've driven between Rochester and the Twin Cities on Highway 52 anytime in the last year and a half, you know that the Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) has been working on a huge construction project from north of Zumbrota to just south of Cannon Falls.
Bridge closure estimated for full year
The Minnesota Department of Transportation bridge safety inspectors advised Goodhue County to close the bridge on County 2 Boulevard between County 3 Boulevard and County Road 45 on the morning of Oct. 6. The Belvidere Township bridge has been closed since due to safety concerns. The MnDOT safety inspectors noted...
Best ‘Dish to Pass’ In South Dakota, Minnesota and Iowa
When it comes to casseroles everybody has a favorite. Whether it is your go-to weekday hot dish that you make for your family or a favorite that a friend makes for you. Hot dishes, in my mind, are the perfect comfort food. Multiple ingredients joined into one tasty mish-mash of flavors that really work together. A big plateful of something hot & yummy on a fall or winter day. . .that truly is the ultimate comfort.
As La Crosse’s Houska Park campground comes to end, one expert very worried what happens next to homeless
More people living on the streets in La Crosse than ever before, according to one expert who’s been working in the field since 2005. Kim Cable, the housing and community services director at Couleecap and the vice chair of the La Crosse County Board, spent an hour on La Crosse Talk PM this week discussing the homeless situation in the area, as the campground designation at Houska Park ends this weekend and those who have been staying there since spring have to leave.
Two Minnesota Motorcyclists killed in Saturday crashes
UPDATE — 10/30/2022, 6:08 P.M. FARGO, N.D. (KXNET) –The names of the individuals killed in this weekend’s crashes have been released by the North Dakota Highway Patrol (NDHP). The man who lost control of his motorcycle and struck a curb on the 3500 Block of Westrac Drive in Fargo has been identified as 38-year-old Andrew […]
Former Waukon woman receives jail, probation after Minnesota raffle swindling plea
WAUKON — A former Waukon woman has been sentenced to jail and probation for organizing an unapproved charity raffle in Minnesota. On Monday, Mindy Jo Jones, 42, also known as Mindy Riley, was sentenced to up to 21 months in prison suspended to 120 days in the Fillmore County Jail with work release and five years of supervised probation. If she successfully completes probation, she will not have to serve the prison time.
Goodhue County sheriff reports
Cohlman Rutschow reported on Oct. 19 that a trail camera was stolen on Oct. 15 from a property on 320th Street in Red Wing (value: $200). Linda O’Connor, Goodhue, reported on Oct. 18 that someone had entered their home sometime between 11:15 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. on Oct. 18. A laptop computer was found on the garage floor, it appeared to have been dropped and was damaged. O’Connor later found a TV and desktop computer tower with a monitor was missing from the residence (damage value: $1,065, theft value: $1,800).
Mayo Clinic doctors share warning signs of strokes on World Stroke Day
LA CROSSE (WKBT) – Today is World Stroke Day. Strokes are the number 2 cause of death in the world. According to the World Stroke Organization, one in four people over 25 will have a stroke at some point in their life. Doctors say that detecting strokes can be tricky and unexpected. “It happens unannounced and most people who come...
Motorcycle driver killed in Fargo crash identified
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — North Dakota Highway Patrol has also released the name of the man killed in a motorcycle crash in Fargo Saturday afternoon. Thirty-eight-year-old Andrew Burt, of Byron, Minnesota, was killed when he accelerated while driving out of a parking lot, lost control, and hit a curb.
UWEC Police investigating death near campus
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire Police Department is investigating a death near campus. In a release Friday afternoon, UWEC PD said a man’s body was found in the Putnam Park area adjacent to campus. The release stated that the man had no ties to...
Hit-and-run results in 100+ mph police pursuit in western Wisconsin
DUNN COUNTY, Wis. -- Authorities in western Wisconsin say three people were injured in a hit-and-run on Interstate 94 early Friday afternoon.Wisconsin State Patrol says they received a report of a hit-and-run crash on eastbound I-94 near mile marker 33. The report says a blue BMW with front-end damage left the crash scene.Deputies from the Dunn County Sheriff's Department say they located the BMW and attempted to stop it. The pursuit reached speeds over 100 mph.Police in Eau Claire spotted the BMW on Highway 37 where the two occupants fled on foot.Both suspects, a man and a woman, were taken into custody and are being treated at the hospital for minor injuries.The incident is under investigation.
Rural Tomah 15 Year-Old Arrested
A 15 year old was arrested Thursday night after allegedly firing shots and a nearly five hour standoff, near a rural Tomah residence. According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department, it happened around 6:00. As deputies arrived the youth fired several shots, one of which struck a neighboring residence. Crisis Negotiations Team and Tactical Team personnel from the Monroe County Combined Tactical Unit assisted at the scene. After several hours of ineffective communications, tactical team personnel delivered pepper spray into the residence and the youth surrendered without further incident.
One Person in Custody After Shooting in Northwest Rochester
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - Rochester police are investigating a shooting that occurred Saturday afternoon. A spokesperson says officers responded about 2:30 PM to reports of shots fired in the area of the 2300 block of 18 1/2 Avenue Northwest. After arriving at the scene, officers discovered multiple shots had struck a vehicle and at least one bullet hit a residence.
Viroqua man killed in rollover accident
42-year-old Eiliv Ellefson rolled his vehicle traveling west on State Highway 56 near Elm Drive, according to the Vernon County Sheriff's office. He traveled 160 yards on the side of the road before overturning and stopping on an embankment. Ellefson was ejected from the vehicle during the crash.
Homicide charges filed for two men after man dies in western Wisconsin shooting
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WFRV) – The Eau Claire Police Department has provided an update about its investigation into a homicide that took place on September 17 that left one man dead. According to a release, charges have been filed against two men for their alleged involvement in the incident...
West Salem teen in critical condition after car crash on I-90
WEST SALEM, Wis. (WKBT) – A West Salem teenager is in critical condition after a car crash on Monday. According to the State Patrol report, 16-year-old Zoe Coder was driving on I-90 when she lost control of her car and crossed the median. Her car hit a pickup truck head-on. The report says it was raining at the time, and...
