Want to know how to beautify your neighborhood and prepare it for wildfire season in a single day? Just call the Greenbriar Neighborhood Council. In September, residents of the Richmond neighborhood worked with volunteers to clear excess vegetation on sidewalk areas and yards. While neighbors cut branches on their properties, cleaned out their gutters and trimmed yard vegetation, volunteers trimmed weeds and overhanging brush from selected area sidewalks, according to the city.

RICHMOND, CA ・ 22 HOURS AGO