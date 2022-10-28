ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vallejo, CA

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
vallejosun.com

Vallejo sales tax measure campaign fundraising dwarfs opponents

VALLEJO – The campaign to support a proposed seven-eighths-cent sales tax increase has raised substantially more campaign funds than its opponents, as the Yes on Measure P Vallejo 2022 committee reported receiving $6,125 in cash contributions from a whos-who of elected, city employees, and well-known community members. That includes...
VALLEJO, CA
postnewsgroup.com

Schaaf Administration Proposes Rezoning Former Mills College Campus to Allow Condos, Retail Development

Buried in a draft plan for future housing in Oakland, submitted to City Council by Mayor Libby Schaaf’s Administration, is a map of zoning changes that would rezone the beautiful park-like 135-acre campus at what is now known as Mills College at Northeastern University to allow for private real estate development, including condominiums and retail, the Oakland Post has learned.
OAKLAND, CA
berkeleyside.org

City Council races test Berkeley’s new direction on housing

Once again, Berkeley’s housing debate is playing out on yard signs. When neighbors near the North Berkeley BART station began planting signs in front of their homes in support of efforts to build apartments at the site several years ago, their call for “paradise instead of a parking lot” looked like a symbol of the city’s changing attitudes toward housing.
BERKELEY, CA
beyondthecreek.com

Elia Opens in Downtown Walnut Creek

In September we learned that Pleasanton-based Elia would be coming to downtown Walnut Creek where Lokanta used to be, and they have now opened. Check out their Pleasanton menu here.
WALNUT CREEK, CA
californiaglobe.com

Ethics Violations Levied in Oakland Mayoral Race

The Oakland Public Ethics Commission opened an ethics violations investigation over the weekend on Oakland City Councilwoman and Mayoral candidate Sheng Thao, over allegations that she had her City Council staff work on her campaign while receiving their pay from the city. According to a verbal complaint to the Commission,...
OAKLAND, CA
The Richmond Standard

Richmond neighborhood bands together to clear excess vegetation

Want to know how to beautify your neighborhood and prepare it for wildfire season in a single day? Just call the Greenbriar Neighborhood Council. In September, residents of the Richmond neighborhood worked with volunteers to clear excess vegetation on sidewalk areas and yards. While neighbors cut branches on their properties, cleaned out their gutters and trimmed yard vegetation, volunteers trimmed weeds and overhanging brush from selected area sidewalks, according to the city.
RICHMOND, CA
marinmagazine.com

Restaurant Profiles 2022: The Top Places to Eat Out in Marin and the Restauranteurs Behind Them

Looking for the best places to eat out locally? Here are a few favorites. Located in downtown Point Reyes Station, this local institution is a West Marin classic celebrating 58 consecutive years of service for the community and Point Reyes National Seashore visitors alike. Enjoy classic cocktails, local seafood and the iconic popovers, beloved by generations of Marinites since 1964.
MARIN COUNTY, CA
marinlocalnews.com

Use of military-style weapons ok’d in Marin County

Marin County supervisors approved of the Marin Sheriff’s Department acquiring and using military style weapons. A new state law requires the county to approve military weapons. A smattering of activists – mostly from the Mill Valley Force for Racial Equity and Empowerment – testified against the use of military...
MARIN COUNTY, CA
eastcountytoday.net

An Open Letter to Antioch Mayor Lamar Thorpe

The following Open Letter is in response to Antioch Mayor Lamar Thorpe claiming EastCountyToday and another local publication are “creating a dangerous climate in Antioch”. Dear Antioch Mayor Lamar Thorpe:. The old saying goes that when you point fingers at other people, there are always three fingers pointing...
ANTIOCH, CA
marinlocalnews.com

Marin County taking black Sharpies to racist language

The use of racist restrictions in real estate documents that prohibit the purchase, lease, or occupation of property to people of color is a piece of local history that remains in many recorded housing documents today. While racially restrictive covenants are now illegal, many property owners throughout Marin live in homes that still have illegal covenants referenced in their properties’ title reports.
MARIN COUNTY, CA
KVCR NEWS

White Supremacy Contra Costa County

The term" white supremacy" in a planning report for a proposed Office Racial Equity and Social Justice in Contra Costa County sparked a heated debate at a Board of Supervisors meeting. From California Hub member station KLAW Mary Katherine O'Connor has more.
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy