FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New rooftop bar opens in San FranciscoJosue TorresSan Francisco, CA
Democrat Lawmaker denounces Marjorie Taylor Greene for making an attack on Nancy Pelosi's husband about herselfVictorSan Francisco, CA
Elon Musk was Criticized after Posting a Baseless Conspiracy theory about the assault of Paul Pelosi on TwitterShameel Shams
These Famous Writers Would be Homeless in Today's San FranciscoAmancay TapiaSan Francisco, CA
Paul Pelosi's attacker could face 50 years in prisonLashaun TurnerSan Francisco, CA
sfstandard.com
‘Nothing Is Off the Table’: City Leaders Mull What To Do With SF’s Empty Downtown
Downtown San Francisco needs a serious reboot, city leaders say. They had hoped that by this point, more than two years into the pandemic, Downtown SF would be back and bustling. Instead, SF’s core has lost around 300,000 visitors per day since 2019, said Wade Rose, president of Advance SF.
vallejosun.com
Vallejo sales tax measure campaign fundraising dwarfs opponents
VALLEJO – The campaign to support a proposed seven-eighths-cent sales tax increase has raised substantially more campaign funds than its opponents, as the Yes on Measure P Vallejo 2022 committee reported receiving $6,125 in cash contributions from a whos-who of elected, city employees, and well-known community members. That includes...
Bay Area city looks likely to ban construction of new gas stations
The city currently has 12 gas stations.
Butt out after 27 years of Richmond politics, so now voters must decide on next mayor
Richmond Mayor Tom Butt is the longest continuously serving member of the City Council in Richmond’s history. Term limits are about to end his 27 years in office — the last eight of which were as mayor. At first glance, Butt’s longtime colleague Nathanial Bates has the advantage...
postnewsgroup.com
Schaaf Administration Proposes Rezoning Former Mills College Campus to Allow Condos, Retail Development
Buried in a draft plan for future housing in Oakland, submitted to City Council by Mayor Libby Schaaf’s Administration, is a map of zoning changes that would rezone the beautiful park-like 135-acre campus at what is now known as Mills College at Northeastern University to allow for private real estate development, including condominiums and retail, the Oakland Post has learned.
berkeleyside.org
City Council races test Berkeley’s new direction on housing
Once again, Berkeley’s housing debate is playing out on yard signs. When neighbors near the North Berkeley BART station began planting signs in front of their homes in support of efforts to build apartments at the site several years ago, their call for “paradise instead of a parking lot” looked like a symbol of the city’s changing attitudes toward housing.
beyondthecreek.com
Elia Opens in Downtown Walnut Creek
In September we learned that Pleasanton-based Elia would be coming to downtown Walnut Creek where Lokanta used to be, and they have now opened. Check out their Pleasanton menu here.
californiaglobe.com
Ethics Violations Levied in Oakland Mayoral Race
The Oakland Public Ethics Commission opened an ethics violations investigation over the weekend on Oakland City Councilwoman and Mayoral candidate Sheng Thao, over allegations that she had her City Council staff work on her campaign while receiving their pay from the city. According to a verbal complaint to the Commission,...
Richmond neighborhood bands together to clear excess vegetation
Want to know how to beautify your neighborhood and prepare it for wildfire season in a single day? Just call the Greenbriar Neighborhood Council. In September, residents of the Richmond neighborhood worked with volunteers to clear excess vegetation on sidewalk areas and yards. While neighbors cut branches on their properties, cleaned out their gutters and trimmed yard vegetation, volunteers trimmed weeds and overhanging brush from selected area sidewalks, according to the city.
Decades-old Bay Area Cattlemens could be demolished, replaced with Chick-fil-A
The Cattlemens steakhouse has been part of the community for five decades.
48hills.org
Opinion: Closing JFK Drive and the Great Highway was a big mistake
Editor’s note: This site doesn’t take positions on candidates and ballot measures, but we do welcome opinions. We are publishing two different perspectives on the future of JFK Drive in Golden Gate Park and the Great Highway, and this is one. You can see the dissenting view here.
northbaybusinessjournal.com
This California vintner makes premium wine in a place you might not expect
Lisa Howard is no ordinary winery owner and winemaker. For starters, the winery she and husband, Cliff, own is in Solano County — a location often overlooked by the masses when it comes to growing grapes and producing wine. “When you visit Suisun Valley you are still bound to...
marinmagazine.com
Restaurant Profiles 2022: The Top Places to Eat Out in Marin and the Restauranteurs Behind Them
Looking for the best places to eat out locally? Here are a few favorites. Located in downtown Point Reyes Station, this local institution is a West Marin classic celebrating 58 consecutive years of service for the community and Point Reyes National Seashore visitors alike. Enjoy classic cocktails, local seafood and the iconic popovers, beloved by generations of Marinites since 1964.
marinlocalnews.com
Use of military-style weapons ok’d in Marin County
Marin County supervisors approved of the Marin Sheriff’s Department acquiring and using military style weapons. A new state law requires the county to approve military weapons. A smattering of activists – mostly from the Mill Valley Force for Racial Equity and Empowerment – testified against the use of military...
eastcountytoday.net
An Open Letter to Antioch Mayor Lamar Thorpe
The following Open Letter is in response to Antioch Mayor Lamar Thorpe claiming EastCountyToday and another local publication are “creating a dangerous climate in Antioch”. Dear Antioch Mayor Lamar Thorpe:. The old saying goes that when you point fingers at other people, there are always three fingers pointing...
marinlocalnews.com
Marin County taking black Sharpies to racist language
The use of racist restrictions in real estate documents that prohibit the purchase, lease, or occupation of property to people of color is a piece of local history that remains in many recorded housing documents today. While racially restrictive covenants are now illegal, many property owners throughout Marin live in homes that still have illegal covenants referenced in their properties’ title reports.
KTVU FOX 2
Oakland schools officials ask families for help as it sees 'disturbing increase' in threats to schools
OAKLAND, Calif. - The Oakland Unified School District (OUSD) asked its school community for help, as it faced what it called a "disturbing increase" of threats against schools or specific individuals through the use of social media. The district sent out letters to students’ families on Tuesday, saying several OUSD...
White Supremacy Contra Costa County
The term" white supremacy" in a planning report for a proposed Office Racial Equity and Social Justice in Contra Costa County sparked a heated debate at a Board of Supervisors meeting. From California Hub member station KLAW Mary Katherine O'Connor has more.
San Leandro Bayfair mall could become mixed-use retail, housing and office space
San Leandro’s Bayfair mall sold this past summer after retailers steadily closed up shop over the last two decades despite its central location and proximity to BART.
48hills.org
Nonprofit with $20 million in city money defies supes, won’t talk about labor issues
A social-service nonprofit that gets more than $20 million a year in public money from San Francisco is engaged in a union struggle—and has refused to discuss the situation with the Board of Supervisors. SEIU Local 1021 is trying to organize workers at The Felton Institute, which provides a...
