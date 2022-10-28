ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Consumer Reports.org

Can Using Gas With 15 Percent Ethanol Damage Your Car?

You might have noticed that some gas stations occasionally offer specials on unleaded 88 octane gas—also known as E15—which contains 15 percent ethanol. Ethanol is an alcohol that’s derived from corn. The advantages are it’s sustainable and burns cleaner than fuels that are purely petroleum-based. The disadvantages are you might get lower fuel economy and a recent study has shown that the land-use aspects of growing corn are carbon-intensive. Should you use this gas instead of regular 87 octane or does the potential to cause damage to your car’s system outweigh the savings at the pump?
Money

Here’s How High Gas Prices Could Go After OPEC Cut Oil Production

A big change in the international crude oil market could drive up gas prices for U.S. drivers — but probably only in some parts of the country. Earlier this week, the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) announced it would cut crude production by 2 million barrels per day in an effort to prop up oil prices, which have dropped to less than $95 per barrel today from more than $120 per barrel at the beginning of June. The wholesale price of crude oil is the biggest factor that determines the retail price of gasoline at the pump.
FLORIDA STATE
teslarati.com

Toyota electric vehicle plans now in turmoil

According to inside sources, Toyota is now reconsidering previous plans for electric vehicles. The story from Reuters, as it can so often be with Toyota, is cryptic and limited in details. Toyota has seemed so dedicated in recent months to hybrid engine technology, company executives even actively worked to defend their company’s position. But now Toyota’s slow EV introduction may change with a new plan revealed by company insiders.
AOL Corp

Diesel Reaches ‘Unacceptably Low’ Levels: How It Could Impact Winter Heating Costs

A dire shortage of diesel fuel in the U.S. could keep inflation high and make the cost of heating surge throughout the winter. National Economic Council Director Brian Deese told Bloomberg TV on Wednesday that new government data released that day shows diesel levels are “unacceptably low,” according to a Newsweek report. To put it in perspective, the country has only 25 days of diesel supply remaining, according to the Energy Information Administration.
torquenews.com

Should You Consider a Catalytic Converter Delete?

Catalytic converter deletes are sometimes recommended as a solution to more than one problem with a car. Is this really ok despite what some popular mechanics and many forum commenters have to say about it? Plus see how a cat delete is done and what it did for a Miata.
torquenews.com

Fake Oil Filter Caused Toyota Engine Damage

Here’s a warning to car and truck owners about counterfeit parts you need to be aware of with this example of a Toyota that wound up damaged because of a faked part common to all vehicles. Plus, find out where you really have to go to get Toyota parts.
ccjdigital.com

Diesel fuel supply 'vulnerably stable,' shortage unlikely

The Energy Information Administration (EIA) announced last week that distillate levels are at their lowest point since 2008, just as diesel prices crested back over $5 per gallon. A key difference between then and now is that the 2008 dip arrived heading into summer – after peak demand in spring...
TEXAS STATE

