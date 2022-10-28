Read full article on original website
Expert warns developing home heating oil shortage is around the corner as gas prices fall
GasBuddy head of petroleum analysis Patrick De Haan joined 'Varney & Co.' Monday to discuss gas and home heating oil prices going into the winter months.
How Much Does it Cost to Charge an Electric Car at a Cracker Barrel?
The cost to charge an electric car at a Cracker Barrel depends on the charger you need and whether you have an EVgo subscription. The post How Much Does it Cost to Charge an Electric Car at a Cracker Barrel? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Consumer Reports.org
Can Using Gas With 15 Percent Ethanol Damage Your Car?
You might have noticed that some gas stations occasionally offer specials on unleaded 88 octane gas—also known as E15—which contains 15 percent ethanol. Ethanol is an alcohol that’s derived from corn. The advantages are it’s sustainable and burns cleaner than fuels that are purely petroleum-based. The disadvantages are you might get lower fuel economy and a recent study has shown that the land-use aspects of growing corn are carbon-intensive. Should you use this gas instead of regular 87 octane or does the potential to cause damage to your car’s system outweigh the savings at the pump?
How Much Does It Cost to Replace a Battery in an Electric Vehicle (EV) That’s Not Under Warranty?
Many are hesitant to purchase an EV because they know the battery will eventually die. So, when it does how much does it cost to replace the battery without a warranty. The post How Much Does It Cost to Replace a Battery in an Electric Vehicle (EV) That’s Not Under Warranty? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Elon Musk says the public realizes it is 'foolish' to buy a gasoline car because its value will drop while the world turns to electric vehicles
Elon Musk said it is "foolish" to buy a gasoline car because its residual value is low. He said in Tesla's earnings call the people of Earth have chosen to move away from gasoline cars. Tesla is "going to pedal to the metal come rain or shine" amid a looming...
rsvplive.ie
You shouldn’t use washing machine or dryer during two specific hours to cut energy bills
As the weather continues to cool down, more people will be swapping out their t-shirt for jumpers and fans for heaters. However, with households reliant on their heating systems, they can expect their energy bills to increase. We’ve all heard that you should avoid the higher electricity tariffs by washing...
All Americans will see their natural gas bills shoot up this winter thanks to higher market prices and cold snap, the EIA says
Americans will see their natural gas bills soar this winter, according to the EIA. US households are expected to pay an average of $931 on heating, up 28% from a year ago. The forecast comes on higher retail natural gas prices and a colder-than-usual weather. Americans are in for an...
Here’s How High Gas Prices Could Go After OPEC Cut Oil Production
A big change in the international crude oil market could drive up gas prices for U.S. drivers — but probably only in some parts of the country. Earlier this week, the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) announced it would cut crude production by 2 million barrels per day in an effort to prop up oil prices, which have dropped to less than $95 per barrel today from more than $120 per barrel at the beginning of June. The wholesale price of crude oil is the biggest factor that determines the retail price of gasoline at the pump.
Two international car manufacturers will pay $2billion to cover costs of mass recalls
HYUNDAI and Kia have confirmed that their third-quarter earnings will suffer a massive $2billion hit. The multibillion dollar loss is linked to the manufacturer’s provisions relating to its 2015 and 2017 recalls of nearly 1.7million vehicles. Provisions are funds reserved by a business to pay for anticipated financial costs.
Some of America's favorite cars, like the Toyota RAV4 and Prius, are now vastly unaffordable thanks to flat wages and astronomical prices
The asking price for a three-year-old Toyota Prius is now $32,000, a $12,500 jump over 2019, according to a new study from iSeeCars.
I’m a motoring expert – here are eight ways to make your fuel last longer during the cost of living crisis
A MOTORING expert has revealed eight ways to make your fuel last longer during the cost of living crisis. Simple adjustments to the way motorists drive their cars can lead to better fuel efficiency. Before hitting the road, car owners should be seeking out the most reasonable fuel prices in...
teslarati.com
Toyota electric vehicle plans now in turmoil
According to inside sources, Toyota is now reconsidering previous plans for electric vehicles. The story from Reuters, as it can so often be with Toyota, is cryptic and limited in details. Toyota has seemed so dedicated in recent months to hybrid engine technology, company executives even actively worked to defend their company’s position. But now Toyota’s slow EV introduction may change with a new plan revealed by company insiders.
Rising Gas Prices: The True Cost of Going Electric
Here's a rundown of costs involved so you can make the best decision when buying an electric car.
AOL Corp
Diesel Reaches ‘Unacceptably Low’ Levels: How It Could Impact Winter Heating Costs
A dire shortage of diesel fuel in the U.S. could keep inflation high and make the cost of heating surge throughout the winter. National Economic Council Director Brian Deese told Bloomberg TV on Wednesday that new government data released that day shows diesel levels are “unacceptably low,” according to a Newsweek report. To put it in perspective, the country has only 25 days of diesel supply remaining, according to the Energy Information Administration.
torquenews.com
Should You Consider a Catalytic Converter Delete?
Catalytic converter deletes are sometimes recommended as a solution to more than one problem with a car. Is this really ok despite what some popular mechanics and many forum commenters have to say about it? Plus see how a cat delete is done and what it did for a Miata.
Diesel disaster: Truckers ‘working for peanuts’ amid surging fuel prices
A diesel supply crunch and surging prices has Las Vegas truck drivers worried about how to make ends meet and warn that small trucking businesses could fold.
TODAY.com
High oil prices to impact millions across the country this winter
Experts say whether you use oil, gas or electricity, it’s going to cost more to stay warm this coming winter with fuel supplies at their lowest levels in decades. NBC’s Tom Costello reports for TODAY.Oct. 27, 2022.
Why Electric Cars Are More Likely To Be Recalled Than Gas Cars
Electric vehicles are still a new thing when compared to their ICE counterparts, and that contributes to the frequency with which they've been recalled.
torquenews.com
Fake Oil Filter Caused Toyota Engine Damage
Here’s a warning to car and truck owners about counterfeit parts you need to be aware of with this example of a Toyota that wound up damaged because of a faked part common to all vehicles. Plus, find out where you really have to go to get Toyota parts.
ccjdigital.com
Diesel fuel supply 'vulnerably stable,' shortage unlikely
The Energy Information Administration (EIA) announced last week that distillate levels are at their lowest point since 2008, just as diesel prices crested back over $5 per gallon. A key difference between then and now is that the 2008 dip arrived heading into summer – after peak demand in spring...
