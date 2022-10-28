ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Is Russell Westbrook coming off the bench? Lakers' point guard status for NBA Friday game vs. Timberwolves

By Scott Rafferty
ng-sportingnews.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
ng-sportingnews.com

How Russell Westbrook propelled Lakers to first win with energy off the bench

The Los Angeles Lakers are officially in the win column!. After starting the season with a league-worst 0-5 record, the Lakers brought Russell Westbrook off the bench for the second consecutive game, and following tonight's 121-110 win over the Denver Nuggets, the new-look rotation had the Lakers offense matching the production of their defense.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ng-sportingnews.com

George Mikan, the NBA's first superstar center: How Lakers legend paved way for Wilt, Kareem and Shaq

George Mikan may hot have played his home games in the state of California, but he is, without a doubt, one of the most important figures in Lakers lore. Over the course of the Lakers' 75-year history, some of the game's greatest centers have donned the purple and gold, from Wilt Chamberlain to Kareem Abdul-Jabbar to Shaquille O'Neal and, yes, Dwight Howard. At the front of this long line of centers stands Mikan — not in a sense of being the best or most accomplished of the group, but in the sense that he is the first in line, paving the way for others to follow his path.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ng-sportingnews.com

Why did the Nets fire Steve Nash? Poor start to 2022-23 NBA season leads Brooklyn to part ways with head coach

The Nets are in the market for a new head coach. Following the team's win over Indiana on Monday, news broke that Brooklyn and Steve Nash have agreed to part ways. "A very heartfelt thanks to Joe and Clara Tsai along with Sean Marks for giving me the opportunity to coach the Brooklyn Nets," Nash wrote in a statement. "It was an amazing experience with many challenges that I'm incredibly grateful for."
BROOKLYN, NY
ng-sportingnews.com

How to watch Nets vs. Pacers: Start time, TV channel and live stream for 2022 Monday NBA game

In the midst of a rough start to the season, the Nets (1-5) will look to right the ship on Monday when they host the Pacers (3-4) for the second time in three days. When the two teams met on Saturday, Indiana rode the hot hand of rookie Bennedict Mathurin, who scored 32 points off the bench to lead the team to a nine-point win. The loss marked a new early-season low for Brooklyn, which held a players-only meeting with the aim of identifying the team's biggest issues, according to Nick Friedell.
BROOKLYN, NY
ng-sportingnews.com

Steve Nash, Doc Rivers top NBA coaching hot seats: Ranking 11 best available head coach candidates from Mike D'Antoni to Frank Vogel

Two weeks into the NBA season, things in Brooklyn and Philadelphia haven't exactly been ideal. The Sixers, who used the offseason to retool their roster, have not looked the part of a contender early on in the season. The Nets, who had a tumultuous offseason, have stumbled out of the gates with some poor play that required a players-only meeting just six games in. With all that is going wrong, the job security of head coaches Doc Rivers and Steve Nash has come into question.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
ng-sportingnews.com

Kyrie Irving and antisemitic movie, explained: Fact-checking 'Hebrews to Negroes', what 'Omnist' claim by Nets' star means

Nets guard Kyrie Irving has faced backlash since sharing an Amazon link to an antisemitic documentary via Twitter. In response to the content of Irving's tweet, various journalists have highlighted the problematic nature of the work that he shared, prompting responses from Nike, Nets owner Joe Tsai, the Nets organization as well as the NBA.
BROOKLYN, NY

