Is Russell Westbrook coming off the bench? Lakers' point guard status for NBA Friday game vs. Timberwolves

ng-sportingnews.com
How Russell Westbrook propelled Lakers to first win with energy off the bench
The Los Angeles Lakers are officially in the win column!. After starting the season with a league-worst 0-5 record, the Lakers brought Russell Westbrook off the bench for the second consecutive game, and following tonight's 121-110 win over the Denver Nuggets, the new-look rotation had the Lakers offense matching the production of their defense.
ng-sportingnews.com
Myles Turner thinks he would be perfect fit with Lakers: Pacers’ center discusses trade rumors, makes case for joining LeBron James and Anthony Davis
It's the NBA's worst-kept secret: the Lakers need to make a trade and Myles Turner is a potential target. On an appearance on the Woj Pod on Monday, Turner had an interesting answer to whether or not he thinks the Lakers should trade their two future drafts for...him. “If I’m...
ng-sportingnews.com
How long is Ben Simmons out? Knee injury timeline, return date, latest updates on Nets star
Ben Simmons is dealing with a knee injury early in the 2022-23 season. After appearing in the opening six games of the season for Brooklyn, Simmons has been ruled out for two straight games with left knee soreness. It's been a slow start for both Simmons and the Nets. Simmons...
ng-sportingnews.com
George Mikan, the NBA's first superstar center: How Lakers legend paved way for Wilt, Kareem and Shaq
George Mikan may hot have played his home games in the state of California, but he is, without a doubt, one of the most important figures in Lakers lore. Over the course of the Lakers' 75-year history, some of the game's greatest centers have donned the purple and gold, from Wilt Chamberlain to Kareem Abdul-Jabbar to Shaquille O'Neal and, yes, Dwight Howard. At the front of this long line of centers stands Mikan — not in a sense of being the best or most accomplished of the group, but in the sense that he is the first in line, paving the way for others to follow his path.
ng-sportingnews.com
Why did the Nets fire Steve Nash? Poor start to 2022-23 NBA season leads Brooklyn to part ways with head coach
The Nets are in the market for a new head coach. Following the team's win over Indiana on Monday, news broke that Brooklyn and Steve Nash have agreed to part ways. "A very heartfelt thanks to Joe and Clara Tsai along with Sean Marks for giving me the opportunity to coach the Brooklyn Nets," Nash wrote in a statement. "It was an amazing experience with many challenges that I'm incredibly grateful for."
ng-sportingnews.com
How to watch Nets vs. Pacers: Start time, TV channel and live stream for 2022 Monday NBA game
In the midst of a rough start to the season, the Nets (1-5) will look to right the ship on Monday when they host the Pacers (3-4) for the second time in three days. When the two teams met on Saturday, Indiana rode the hot hand of rookie Bennedict Mathurin, who scored 32 points off the bench to lead the team to a nine-point win. The loss marked a new early-season low for Brooklyn, which held a players-only meeting with the aim of identifying the team's biggest issues, according to Nick Friedell.
ng-sportingnews.com
When did the Lakers move to Los Angeles? Revisiting relocation from Minneapolis
The Los Angeles Lakers are tied with the Boston Celtics atop the all-time NBA championship list, but they wouldn't be there without a few titles from their Minneapolis years. Yes, the move from the "Land of 10,000 Lakes" to the "Sunshine State" is often forgotten when discussing the franchise's history.
ng-sportingnews.com
Fans sitting courtside at Nets game wear 'Fight Antisemitism' shirts amid Kyrie Irving backlash
A group of Jewish fans in attendance at the Nets-Pacers game in Brooklyn sat courtside wearing shirts that read "Fight Antisemitism" as Kyrie Irving continues to face backlash from his promotion of an antisemitic documentary, without context, on his Twitter account, which has 4.6 million followers. Irving listed a link...
ng-sportingnews.com
Steve Nash, Doc Rivers top NBA coaching hot seats: Ranking 11 best available head coach candidates from Mike D'Antoni to Frank Vogel
Two weeks into the NBA season, things in Brooklyn and Philadelphia haven't exactly been ideal. The Sixers, who used the offseason to retool their roster, have not looked the part of a contender early on in the season. The Nets, who had a tumultuous offseason, have stumbled out of the gates with some poor play that required a players-only meeting just six games in. With all that is going wrong, the job security of head coaches Doc Rivers and Steve Nash has come into question.
ng-sportingnews.com
Bears draft picks 2023: Why Chicago is set up for major retool around Justin Fields after Roquan Smith trade
The Bears are continuing to sell off some of their best pieces even despite a better-than-expected start to the 2022 NFL season. Ahead of Week 8, the Bears traded veteran pass rusher Robert Quinn to the Eagles in exchange for a fourth-round pick. Then, on Halloween, they sent away arguably their best defensive player.
ng-sportingnews.com
Kyrie Irving and antisemitic movie, explained: Fact-checking 'Hebrews to Negroes', what 'Omnist' claim by Nets' star means
Nets guard Kyrie Irving has faced backlash since sharing an Amazon link to an antisemitic documentary via Twitter. In response to the content of Irving's tweet, various journalists have highlighted the problematic nature of the work that he shared, prompting responses from Nike, Nets owner Joe Tsai, the Nets organization as well as the NBA.
ng-sportingnews.com
T.J. Hockenson trade details: Vikings send draft picks to Lions for TE before NFL trade deadline
The 2022 NFL trade deadline has delivered at least one major trade on the final day, and it was one that few expected. The Lions have traded their top tight end, T.J. Hockenson, to the Vikings in exchange for a couple of draft picks. Two draft picks will also head back to Minnesota as a part of the deal.
