Is Russell Westbrook coming off the bench? Lakers' point guard status for NBA Friday game vs. Timberwolves

George Mikan may hot have played his home games in the state of California, but he is, without a doubt, one of the most important figures in Lakers lore. Over the course of the Lakers' 75-year history, some of the game's greatest centers have donned the purple and gold, from Wilt Chamberlain to Kareem Abdul-Jabbar to Shaquille O'Neal and, yes, Dwight Howard. At the front of this long line of centers stands Mikan — not in a sense of being the best or most accomplished of the group, but in the sense that he is the first in line, paving the way for others to follow his path.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO