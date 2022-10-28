ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Daily Mail

LeBron James' son Bronny is rushed off court at his high school basketball game amid a gun scare in the crowd, which sent players, fans and coaches running for the exit in Washington DC

A highly anticipated high school basketball game featuring LeBron James' son was cut short after a horrifying gun scare prompted a panicked evacuation of the gym. Bronny James and his teammates from LA's Sierra Canyon School were playing DeMatha Catholic outside Washington DC on Saturday night in a major high school basketball showcase.
WASHINGTON, DC
Yardbarker

Kevin Love And Donovan Mitchell Make NBA History In Cavs Win

Cleveland being one of the best three-point shooting teams in the NBA without Darius Garland may have been a little more surprising. But that's exactly what's happening. Whatever it is, the three-ball continues to fall for the Cavs. Entering Sunday's game against the Knicks, the Cavs led the NBA in...
CLEVELAND, OH
brownsnation.com

Joe Haden Has A Special Message For Browns Fans

Former Cleveland Browns cornerback Joe Haden seems to be enjoying retirement. After a splendid career in both northeast Ohio and Pittsburgh, Haden still sticks around the game. It’s clear Haden enjoyed his time in Cleveland and still has love for fans in the area. On Saturday, he left a...
CLEVELAND, OH
brownsnation.com

3 Bold Predictions For Browns Vs. Bengals

The best Halloween celebration in Ohio kicks off tonight at FirstEnergy Stadium. And the Cleveland Browns will try to keep a few streaks to ensure the home crowd gets a real treat. Kevin Stefanski has never lost to the Bengals and Myles Garrett wants to keep a sack streak intact.
CINCINNATI, OH

