Louisiana State

MyArkLaMiss

3 arrested in possible fentanyl ring; girl dies of overdose

GALLIANO, La. (AP) — Three Louisiana men have been accused of distributing pills that killed a 15-year-old girl and hospitalized a 16-year-old boy, and more arrests are possible in what investigators believe is a fentanyl ring, a sheriff said Tuesday. Blayne Terrebonne, 18, of Larose, was arrested Thursday, the day deputies responded to a 4:30 a.m. report […]
GALLIANO, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Woman Killed in Crash on US 71 After Her Vehicle Overturned into a Bayou

Louisiana Woman Killed in Crash on US 71 After Her Vehicle Overturned into a Bayou. Louisiana – On October 31, 2022, Louisiana State Police reported that at around 7:30 a.m., LSP Troop E responded to a single-vehicle fatal crash on U.S. 71 at the Natchitoches Parish and Winn Parish line. Kelly Allen, 44, of Natchitoches, Louisiana, was killed in this crash.
NATCHITOCHES, LA
wbrz.com

WJTV 12

Louisiana man killed in crash on I-55

PIKE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) is investigating a crash that killed a Louisiana man. The crash happened on Saturday, October 29 just after 4:30 p.m. on Interstate 55 in Pike County. According to MHP, a 2018 Mercedes SUV, driven by Ledarius Weary, 29, of Baton Rouge, was traveling south on […]
PIKE COUNTY, MS
theadvocate.com

Charter school improperly charging fees despite state law, taxpayer funding, audit says

Outside auditors are recommending the immediate closure of a charter school in Plaquemine for, among other things, charging parents thousands of dollars “in tuition and fees” to educate their children at remote locations across the state — even though the school received between $14,000 to $16,000 a year in public education funding for each of those kids.
PLAQUEMINE, LA
WWL-AMFM

Northshore shooting near Covington

Cops are looking for clues after a shooting in the Tammany Hills area. “The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a shooting incident that occurred… near Covington,” Sergeant Suzanne Carboni said in a news release.
COVINGTON, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Arkansas search and rescue teams find missing hiker from Baton Rouge

NEWTON COUNTY, Ar. (BRPROUD) – Authorities in Arkansas announced Tuesday (November 1) afternoon that a hiker from Baton Rouge who’d been missing for several days has been found near Buffalo National River, in the vicinity of Horseshoe Bend. According to officials in Arkansas’s Newton County, 67-year-old Clinton Preston Smith of Baton Rouge “was found in […]
BATON ROUGE, LA
Highway 98.9

Highway 98.9

Louisiana Ballot Cheat Sheet for the 2022 Midterms

Campaigns are kicking into high gear as we are now less than a week away from election day 2022. Mid-term election on a national level, a possible new mayor for Shreveport, as well as council-members, school board members, constitutional amendments, as well as parish-wide propositions are all on the ballot for Tuesday.
SHREVEPORT, LA
Highway 98.9

Feud in Louisiana Over What Regions Are Really Cajun

Shreveport Bossier and all of north Louisiana are getting lots of disrespect from hundreds of folks in south Louisiana. It's a map called "Is It Cajun?" A group called "Developing Lafayette" posted this map and on this map, all of north Louisiana is listed as part of southern Arkansas. Shreveport is listed as a suburb of Dallas. The entire Baton Rouge and New Orleans region is listed as part of southern Mississippi. Lake Charles is listed as part of east Texas.
LOUISIANA STATE
TheDailyBeast

We’re Putting Kids in Maximum-Security Prisons. In America.

Louisiana has done it. They have moved young people into one of the most notorious adult prisons in the United States.In July, Gov. John Bel Edwards announced that two dozen young people from Bridge City Center for Youth—a juvenile corrections facility outside of New Orleans operated by the state’s Office of Juvenile Justice (OJJ)—would be relocated to the Louisiana State Penitentiary, known as Angola Prison.Importantly, juvenile delinquency in Louisiana is determined through civil, not criminal proceedings. Young people who are adjudicated as delinquent and sentenced to confinement are supposed to receive “rehabilitation and individual treatment.” Gov. Bel Edwards’ plan to...
LOUISIANA STATE

