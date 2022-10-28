Election day is fast approaching. Hard to believe after months of campaign commercials, forums, and debates, election day is this Tuesday. Caddo Parish Clerk of Court Mike Spence tells KEEL News early voting in the parish has been steady, but there have not been any lines. He says about 8,000 votes have been cast so far during early voting and that number is expected to top 10,000 before early voting closes on Tuesday, November 1.

CADDO PARISH, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO