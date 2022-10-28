Read full article on original website
3 arrested in possible fentanyl ring; girl dies of overdose
GALLIANO, La. (AP) — Three Louisiana men have been accused of distributing pills that killed a 15-year-old girl and hospitalized a 16-year-old boy, and more arrests are possible in what investigators believe is a fentanyl ring, a sheriff said Tuesday. Blayne Terrebonne, 18, of Larose, was arrested Thursday, the day deputies responded to a 4:30 a.m. report […]
Louisiana Woman Killed in Crash on US 71 After Her Vehicle Overturned into a Bayou
Louisiana Woman Killed in Crash on US 71 After Her Vehicle Overturned into a Bayou. Louisiana – On October 31, 2022, Louisiana State Police reported that at around 7:30 a.m., LSP Troop E responded to a single-vehicle fatal crash on U.S. 71 at the Natchitoches Parish and Winn Parish line. Kelly Allen, 44, of Natchitoches, Louisiana, was killed in this crash.
brproud.com
Louisiana man charged after breath test produces BAC over three times legal limit
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Louisiana State Police recently observed a vehicle traveling “at a high rate of speed” on Louisiana Highway 30. The vehicle was driven by Jared Rogers, 33, of St. Francisville. Rogers drove through a red traffic light and hit a vehicle that...
wbrz.com
Baton Rouge man killed in Mississippi crash
JACKSON, Miss. - A Baton Rouge man has died following a weekend wreck in Mississippi. State troopers there responded to a crash on I-55 in Pike County over the weekend. They said 29-year-old Ledarius Weary was headed south on the highway when his 2018 Mercedes-Benz SUV left the road and struck a tree.
Louisiana man found dead at base of tree stand at national park
A man from Scott, Louisiana was found dead at the base of his tree stand in the Kisatchie National Forest
wbrz.com
After fleeing to Baton Rouge, mom arrested in disturbing abuse case taken back to Texas to face charges
HOUSTON - An allegedly abusive mom who tried to evade Texas law enforcement by driving hundreds of miles to Baton Rouge was relocated to a Houston-area jail over the weekend. Records show Zaikiya Duncan, 40, was moved from the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on Saturday and booked into the Harris County Jail. She's being held there on a $1 million bond.
WJTV 12
Louisiana man killed in crash on I-55
PIKE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) is investigating a crash that killed a Louisiana man. The crash happened on Saturday, October 29 just after 4:30 p.m. on Interstate 55 in Pike County. According to MHP, a 2018 Mercedes SUV, driven by Ledarius Weary, 29, of Baton Rouge, was traveling south on […]
theadvocate.com
Charter school improperly charging fees despite state law, taxpayer funding, audit says
Outside auditors are recommending the immediate closure of a charter school in Plaquemine for, among other things, charging parents thousands of dollars “in tuition and fees” to educate their children at remote locations across the state — even though the school received between $14,000 to $16,000 a year in public education funding for each of those kids.
KATC News
St. Landry School Board member arrested for shooting neighbor
Deputies say Joshua Boudreaux was shooting at the neighbor's dog and shot the neighbor instead. It was a minor injury, deputies say.
Louisiana Felon Arrested for Multiple Hunting and Firearms Violations
Louisiana Felon Arrested for Multiple Hunting and Firearms Violations. The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries reported on October 27, 2022 that enforcement agents arrested an Erwinville, Louisiana man on October 26 in West Baton Rouge Parish for alleged hunting and weapon offenses. Hunter W. Varnado, 20, of Erwinville, Louisiana,...
MyArkLaMiss
Officials release more information on Monroe motorhome fire that claimed the life of Texas man
UPDATE (10/31/2022) (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday, October 31, 2022, the Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshal released more information about the fatal motorhome fire that took place on October 27, 2022, on Louisville Avenue in Monroe, La. On October 27, 2022, Monroe Fire was dispatched to a reported RV fire on a commercial property. Upon […]
Northshore shooting near Covington
Cops are looking for clues after a shooting in the Tammany Hills area. “The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a shooting incident that occurred… near Covington,” Sergeant Suzanne Carboni said in a news release.
MyArkLaMiss
Arkansas search and rescue teams find missing hiker from Baton Rouge
NEWTON COUNTY, Ar. (BRPROUD) – Authorities in Arkansas announced Tuesday (November 1) afternoon that a hiker from Baton Rouge who’d been missing for several days has been found near Buffalo National River, in the vicinity of Horseshoe Bend. According to officials in Arkansas’s Newton County, 67-year-old Clinton Preston Smith of Baton Rouge “was found in […]
theadvocate.com
Some stolen pieces from sunken Mississippi River ferry to be returned, others still missing
Ryan Seideman, assistant attorney general for the state of Louisiana, says there's good news/bad news when it comes to the theft and vandalism of the remains of the 1915 sunken Brookhill ferry, exposed by the shriveling Mississippi River. Two of the four pieces known to have been taken from the...
Louisiana man arrested on multiple rape charges, police say
A Monroe man has been arrested on multiple rape charges, according to Monroe Police Department (MPD).
What Do They Mean? A Cheat Sheet for Louisiana’s 2022 Amendments
Election day is fast approaching. Hard to believe after months of campaign commercials, forums, and debates, election day is this Tuesday. Caddo Parish Clerk of Court Mike Spence tells KEEL News early voting in the parish has been steady, but there have not been any lines. He says about 8,000 votes have been cast so far during early voting and that number is expected to top 10,000 before early voting closes on Tuesday, November 1.
Louisiana Ballot Cheat Sheet for the 2022 Midterms
Campaigns are kicking into high gear as we are now less than a week away from election day 2022. Mid-term election on a national level, a possible new mayor for Shreveport, as well as council-members, school board members, constitutional amendments, as well as parish-wide propositions are all on the ballot for Tuesday.
Feud in Louisiana Over What Regions Are Really Cajun
Shreveport Bossier and all of north Louisiana are getting lots of disrespect from hundreds of folks in south Louisiana. It's a map called "Is It Cajun?" A group called "Developing Lafayette" posted this map and on this map, all of north Louisiana is listed as part of southern Arkansas. Shreveport is listed as a suburb of Dallas. The entire Baton Rouge and New Orleans region is listed as part of southern Mississippi. Lake Charles is listed as part of east Texas.
WDSU
Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office seeking 2 suspects accused of burglarizing storage units
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, La. — The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office is seeking public assistance in locating two suspects accused of burglarizing storage units. Jamie Woodson, 28, and Steven Woodson, 33, both from Virginia, are being accused of storage burglaries in multiple parishes. The silver Nissan Altima that Jamie was driving...
We’re Putting Kids in Maximum-Security Prisons. In America.
Louisiana has done it. They have moved young people into one of the most notorious adult prisons in the United States.In July, Gov. John Bel Edwards announced that two dozen young people from Bridge City Center for Youth—a juvenile corrections facility outside of New Orleans operated by the state’s Office of Juvenile Justice (OJJ)—would be relocated to the Louisiana State Penitentiary, known as Angola Prison.Importantly, juvenile delinquency in Louisiana is determined through civil, not criminal proceedings. Young people who are adjudicated as delinquent and sentenced to confinement are supposed to receive “rehabilitation and individual treatment.” Gov. Bel Edwards’ plan to...
