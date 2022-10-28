Read full article on original website
Why Is the Internet Shifting Towards Web3?
Web 3 is the next stage in the development of the World Wide Web. It will be powered by blockchain technology, which will allow for new applications and services that are not possible with the current web. However, it is still in its early stages of development, and there are...
thenewscrypto.com
Shiba Inu Enters Top 5 Crypto Gainers List on Robinhood
A new whale purchased 3.37 trillion SHIB tokens for $37.46 million. According to the Shibburn website, Shiba Inu burn rates have gone up by 443%. Shiba Inu’s enormous price spike over the previous week has propelled it into Robinhood’s top five most profitable cryptocurrencies this week. Since the beginning of the week, Shiba Inu has increased in value by 18%, making it the fourth most profitable cryptocurrency on Robinhood. Among other cryptocurrencies in the list cryptocurrencies, SHIB was following Avalanche (AVAX), Ethereum (ETH), and Dogecoin (DOGE).
thenewscrypto.com
Dogecoin Witnesses $33.11M Liquidation Amid Musk Fiasco
The Elon Musk Twitter acquisition, worth $44 billion, helped propel the price. During its recent upswing, Dogecoin jumped into the top 10 cryptocurrency rankings. The price of Dogecoin (DOGE), the biggest meme cryptocurrency, surged by over 110%, surpassing the $0.135 barrier that had previously served as a formidable barrier. The Elon Musk Twitter acquisition, worth $44 billion, helped propel the price in an unprecedented direction.
alternativeswatch.com
Former BlackRock HF CIO joins crypto shop
Matthew McBrady has joined digital assets specialist Strix Leviathan to oversee the firm’s growth and to advise on the trading and investment strategies . . . Unlock this article instantly, along with the rest of our premium content and daily, weekly and monthly newsletters. We offer pay-as-you-go monthly subscriptions and discounted annual subscriptions with additional benefits: access to Alternatives Watch Research articles and our Annual Investor Compendium.
thenewscrypto.com
The Hype of Halloween Themed Tokens Seized the Crypto Market on Twitter￼
The scariest festival or theme celebrated across the world is Halloween Day. In fact even the crypto market celebrates this day, with the emergence of new halloween themed digital currencies in the space. Likewise, the effect of Halloween this year created a huge impact on the entire crypto ecosystem on Twitter.
thenewscrypto.com
Elon Musk Rejected FTX CEO’s Investment Offer of $8B-$15B
Sam Bankman-Fried, expressed early interest in making an investment. Musk and FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried had a short text conversation in April. An agreement for Elon Musk, the wealthiest man in the world, to purchase Twitter was finalized on Friday, October 28. Since then, a lot has taken place, with Musk unveiling content filtering measures and much more.
thenewscrypto.com
Dogecoin Replaced Cardano to Rank as the Sixth-Largest Cryptocurrency
DOGE has replaced Cardano’s native Token ADA as the sixth-largest cryptocurrency in the world. Hoskinson extended an invitation to Dogecoin to join Cardano as a sidechain. With the surge to six-month highs, DOGE has replaced Cardano’s native Token ADA as the sixth-largest cryptocurrency in the world. Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla, who has long been a supporter of DOGE, appears to be bolstering DOGE after completing his acquisition of Twitter. Musk has previously advocated for DOGE as a way to tax users for their tweets and stop spam and bots on Twitter.
thenewscrypto.com
Polymath (POLY) Price Prediction 2022 – Will POLY Hit $0.5 Soon?
Bullish POLY price prediction for 2022 is $0.2918 to $0.6937. The POLY price will also reach $0.5 soon. Bearish POLY price prediction for 2022 is $0.1515. In Polymath (POLY) price prediction 2022, we use statistics, price patterns, RSI, RVOL, and other information about POLY to analyze the future movement of the cryptocurrency.
CoinTelegraph
5,000 miles apart: Thailand and Hungary to jointly explore blockchain tech
The financial technology associations for Thailand and Hungary have signed a bilateral Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to support the introduction of blockchain technology to their respective financial sectors. The MOU, signed by the Thai Fintech Association (TFA) and the Hungarian Blockchain Coalition on Oct. 25, will see the two associations...
thenewscrypto.com
Trading Volume of Crypto.com Plummets 91% Amid Bear Market
Crypto.com’s Matt Damon advertisement was tepid at best. The exchange paid $700 million for naming rights in November of Staples Center. Crypto.com’s exchange volume isn’t looking particularly good at the moment. As reported by CoinGecko, since last year, Crypto.com has seen its normalized exchange volume plummet by 91%, from $4 billion to $380 million per day using a 7-day average. The company’s attempt to boost growth by using a famous face didn’t appear to work, yet it doesn’t mean the ad was to blame for the decline.
financemagnates.com
Capital Wallet Wins Best Crypto Payment Solutions Provider Award at Forex Expo Dubai
Leading provider of cryptocurrency payment solutions for merchants, traders and transactions, Capital Wallet, was recognised as the “Best Crypto Payment Solutions Provider” at the Forex Expo, held on October 19-20, 2022, at the World Trade Centre, Dubai. This is a huge win for the company, since the awards are based on votes by industry peers.
dailyhodl.com
Polkdadot Brings the Future of Web 3.0 to Web Summit 2022
This year, Web Summit 2022 presents a separate crypto track for blockchain enthusiasts to discuss trends and challenges in Web 3.0. Polkadot, along with major tech startups, influential web agencies and enterprises, will be there to dedicate their expertise and passion for facilitating the transition from Web 2.0 to Web 3.0.
crowdfundinsider.com
InComm Payments Acquires The Card Network, a Gift Card Provider in Australia
InComm Payments, a global payments technology company, announced it has acquired The Card Network (TCN), an Australian-based gift card provider “known for its suite of creatively themed, multi-brand gift cards.”. The acquisition “enhances InComm Payments’ ability to create personable gift card products that consumers seek, while supporting business growth...
thecoinrise.com
Filecoin introduces content delivery network Saturn to provide content bandwidth for dApps
In order to assist the network in providing content bandwidth for decentralized apps and make it less expensive to run its native node, the developers of the decentralized storage project Filecoin have introduced a content delivery network named Saturn. This content delivery network is made up of a number of...
dailycoin.com
New Flare Blockchain Will Onboard Open-Source DEX
New Layer-1 Blockchain Flare to Onboard Open-Source Decentralized Exchange (DEX) BlazeSwap. The Flare Network is currently in observation mode, and BlazeSwap DEX is expected to go live once it exits. With its move to the Flare blockchain, BlazeSwap will be the only DEX on the Flare network offering users Flare’s...
Government Adoption of Decentralized Technology
Over the past few years, we’ve seen active government initiatives looking into adopting decentralized technology, leading to active discussions on whether or not such initiatives are worth the time and money required. Regardless of which side of the argument you stand on, we’re now seeing a prevalent push for implementing this technology in the governmental sector.
dailycoin.com
Chain ReOrg Explained: An Introduction to Chain Reorganisation in Blockchain Technology
Blockchain technology is a combination of complex processes that guarantee the safety and reliability of data distribution in a decentralized manner. It can also be described as a system of recording information in such a way that it becomes difficult or impossible to change, hack, or cheat the system. Sadly,...
technode.global
DBS introduces programmable money live pilot for government vouchers
Singaporean bank DBS on Monday announced a partnership with Open Government Products (OGP) to launch a live pilot where purpose-bound money-based vouchers (PBM vouchers) are issued using tokenised SGD to facilitate “real-world” live transactions with selected merchants. This forms part of Project Orchid, an industry effort led by...
Octopus Network: An Interoperable Substrate Hub Built with NEAR Smart Contracts
Octopus Network developed a novel method of connecting Substrate-based blockchains to NEAR Protocol smart contracts. Though cross-chain bridging solutions have become more of a necessity, most bridges only offer a two-way peg solution. Two protocols are a unique exception in this regard: Interchain’s Cosmos and Parity's Polkadot. Cosmos and...
