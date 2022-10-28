There has been an uptick in the notion of allowing cross-border crypto. The liberal New People group proposed mining measure, but it was shot down. Russia’s legislators are going to look at a new bill that would make cryptocurrency mining legal. This sector has been expanding rapidly over the last several years. The bill’s introduction was announced on Sputnik radio by Anatoly Aksakov, chair of the parliamentary Financial Market Committee, who noted that the law would legalize the use of cryptocurrencies as a form of payment in countries outside of Russia as cross-border payment.

