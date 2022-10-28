Read full article on original website
Related
Yardbarker
Kareem Hunt Comments About Possibly Being Traded
A somewhat subdued Kareem Hunt was asked on Saturday about his feelings regarding a potential trade by the Cleveland Browns. It is all over the headlines that Hunt is a possible trade candidate after the Browns’ Week 8 game against the Bengals on Monday night. Hunt asked for a...
Yardbarker
Asking Price For Steelers Promising 3rd-Year WR Chase Claypool Revealed
The trade deadline is near, and Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver, Chase Claypool continues to be at the forefront of rumors. As the team sits at 2-5 heading into their Week 8 matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles, Claypool could be looking at his last game in the black and gold. The deadline is Monday to be exact, so it’s possible he could even be traded before the game on Sunday.
7 takeaways from Rams' deflating loss to 49ers
Well, the Rams are back below .500 for the second time this season – and just the second time in Sean McVay’s career. They were blown out by the 49ers, 31-14, getting crushed again by their division rivals. This time, the loss came at home, making matters even worse.
Los Angeles Rams fall for San Francisco 49ers' banana in the tailpipe TD pass... again
It didn’t take long for new 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey to show his value to his new team after the October 20 trade that offloaded a few high-to-medium draft picks to the Carolina Panthers in return for the yards from scrimmage monster. With 12:10 left in the first...
Rams’ Cooper Kupp Evaluated By Medical Staff Late in Loss to 49ers
The reigning Offensive Player of the Year appeared to be in pain after hauling in a six-yard reception late in Sunday’s matchup.
49ers fire up offense in 2nd half, wallop Rams 31-14
INGLEWOOD -- Christian McCaffrey caught the backward screen pass from Jimmy Garoppolo, took a few steps and lofted a beautiful throw over Los Angeles' baffled defense into the arms of Brandon Aiyuk.And McCaffrey was just getting started in showing the Rams what they missed out on when they lost him to the grateful San Francisco 49ers.McCaffrey became the 11th player in NFL history with a rushing touchdown, a passing touchdown and a receiving touchdown in one game, and the 49ers extended their regular-season mastery over the Rams to four full years with a 31-14 victory over Los Angeles on Sunday.McCaffrey...
49ers beat Rams 31-14 at SoFi Stadium
The 49ers extended their regular-season mastery over the Rams to four full years with a 31-14 victory over Los Angeles on Sunday.
Yardbarker
Rams TE Tyler Higbee Suffers Neck Injury vs. 49ers, Returns From Locker Room
The Los Angeles Rams were looking like they'd be without starting tight end Tyler Higbee for the rest of an all-important matchup with the San Francisco 49ers at SoFi Stadium. During LA's impressive and tiring 17-play, 88-yard touchdown drive, Higbee went down on the field in pain after picking up a first down on a 10-yard catch-and-run.
49ers players react to Christian McCaffrey’s dominant performance vs. Rams
The San Francisco 49ers amassed 368 total yards against the Los Angeles Rams in Sunday's 31-14 victory at SoFi Stadium. Running back Christian McCaffrey proved he could do everything on the way to his 183 all-purpose-yard performance, which accounted for nearly half of the 49ers' total yards. McCaffrey became one...
LeBron James Denounces Dallas Cowboys Fandom Over Kneeling Views
LeBron James was a loud and proud Dallas Cowboys fan for years, but he’s changed his tune due to the organization’s stance on players kneeling for the national anthem. During an Instagram Live with his friend and business partner Maverick Carter, the four-time NBA champion was asked if he was still a Cowboys fan. More from VIBE.comElon Musk Responds To LeBron James Calling Out Surge In Racial Slurs On TwitterLebron James Brings 'The Shop' To 'Thursday Night Football'Earn Your Leisure On Taking InvestFest Global, Partnering With Steve Harvey, And Merging Financial Literacy With Hip-Hop “It was just a lot of things...
49ers @ Rams Week 8 Live Blog
Can the shorthanded 49ers find a way to win a game they need?
Yardbarker
NFL world reacts to Tua Tagovailoa’s performance vs the Lions
In his second game back from injury, Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa put together a massive game against the Lions on Sunday. After trailing 14-0 early, Tagovailoa and the offense stormed back to secure the 31-27 win and securing the team’s fifth win of the year. Tagovailoa finished the day...
Yardbarker
Commanders Trade Ideas on Daron Payne: His Final Game in Washington?
It is an NFL open secret now: The Washington Commanders front office does not know exactly what to do about its "good problem to have'' in Daron Payne. Sign him to an extension? Much of that available money has been eaten up elsewhere. Lose him via free agency this offseason and take the compensatory pick? Maybe, but it'd be nice to get something more than that for such a talent.
FOX Sports
NFL Week 8 top plays: Packers-Bills, 49ers-Rams, Giants-Seahawks, more
Week 8 of the NFL season has featured some incredible football, and there's more on the way Sunday!. Rookie quarterback Malik Willis made his first NFL start in the Tennessee Titans' win over the Houston Texans, the new-look San Francisco 49ers stomped the Los Angeles Rams, and the division-leading Seattle Seahawks handed the New York Giants their second loss of the season.
Yardbarker
Stephen A. Smith Warns The League About Bengals
ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith had a warning he gave to everyone about the Cincinnati Bengals. This warning puts everyone on notice about the defending AFC champions. With the Bengals at 4-3, they are behind the Baltimore Ravens for first place. While they fight for their division, what is it...
Photos from Rams' Week 8 loss to 49ers
Week 8 didn’t go the way the Rams planned, losing again to the 49ers, 31-14. They’ve now dropped to 3-4 after losing both of their regular-season games to San Francisco, seeking to get back on track in Week 9 when they visit the struggling Buccaneers. It was a...
Yardbarker
Broncos owner Greg Penner disappointed by $4.65 billion purchase
Penner, the chairman of Walmart and member of the Walton-Penner family, purchased the Broncos for $4.65 billion in August. According to NBC Sports, the purchase was the most expensive in the history of North American sports. The Broncos have failed to live up to their price tag. They're last in...
FOX Sports
49ers will be without Deebo Samuel for game vs. Rams
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — San Francisco 49ers playmaker Deebo Samuel will miss Sunday's key NFC West showdown against the rival Los Angeles Rams with an injured hamstring. Samuel hurt his hamstring during last weekend's loss to Kansas City. He has been unable to practice with the 49ers (3-4) all week ahead of their game against the Rams (3-3).
Yardbarker
LeBron James Facing Backlash For Browns Decision
Former Cleveland Cavaliers star player, and Ohio’s very own, LeBron James is facing backlash. The backlash comes from him deciding to switch from being a Cowboys fan to backing the Cleveland Browns. While the backlash might seem odd, the story behind everything reveals the reasoning behind this backlash. So...
Comments / 0