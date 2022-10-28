Read full article on original website
Legendary Rock Drummer Dead at 63News Breaking LIVELos Angeles, CA
Here are 17 Things to do in November in Los AngelesCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
Witness says giant triangle-shaped UFO moved over highly populated CA neighborhoodRoger MarshLos Angeles, CA
In-N-Out Delivers Greatest Anniversary Message To Customers On InstagramLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Taylor Swift Is Kicking Off Her Spring Tour in Arizona - Tickets Out on Nov. 18, But Fans Can Cut in LineMark HakeGlendale, AZ
Yardbarker
Steelers Crippled In Week 8 By Clueless Coaching At Halftime Because Mike Tomlin Thinks “We’re Going To Be Fine”
The Pittsburgh Steelers are patient with how they treat members of the organization. They do not give up easily or early on players, coaches and for all we know, the janitorial staff. Chuck Noll had a terrible run in the mid to late ’80’s and Bill Cowher’s seat got awfully warm in the late ’90’s before righting the ship. Mike Tomlin’s seat should be on fire after Sunday’s performance.
Yardbarker
Did officials rob Panthers of win with costly mistake?
Carolina Panthers wide receiver DJ Moore made a boneheaded mistake after he came up with a huge play on Sunday, but one former NFL official says it should not have drawn a flag. The Panthers were trailing the Atlanta Falcons 34-28 with eight seconds left in regulation when Moore caught...
Yardbarker
REPORT – Potential Steelers Trade Target Could Be Released Following The Nov 1 Trade Deadline
The Pittsburgh Steelers are in desperate help for a cornerback. Levi Wallace hasn’t exactly fulfilled expectations from the two-year, $8 million deal that he signed in the off-season. Ahkello Witherspoon has regressed a ton after signing an extension in the off-season as well. Pro Football Focus has him with a 45.4 grade so far this season, certainly not what you want.
Yardbarker
Giants unwilling to meet price for Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy?
The New York Giants may not be willing to part ways with the draft assets needed to acquire Denver Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy before Tuesday's trade deadline. "Everyone naturally points to receiver," ESPN's Jordan Raanan said about Big Blue's needs coming off Sunday's 27-13 loss at the Seattle Seahawks that dropped the Giants to 6-2 on the season heading into their bye week. "It's certainly a need, but the Giants are just as likely to add to their defensive line considering their struggles stopping the run this season. They lacked depth and lost veteran Nick Williams (biceps) on Sunday.
Yardbarker
Bill Cowher Has Some Words Of Advice For Steelers
It is weird to see the Pittsburgh Steelers playing without Ben Roethlisberger. This is their first season since 2004, where Roethlisberger is not under center. Many people knew this could be a tough year for the Steelers as they transition to a rookie QB. Sitting with a record of 2-6,...
Yardbarker
Make No Mistake Steelers Receiver Diontae Johnson Calls Out Matt Canada As What’s Wrong After Week 8 Loss
The team’s supposed No. 1 wideout, Diontae Johnson signed a pricey contract extension before the season. So far in 2022, he has yet to live up to that $18+ million per year deal. Some of the issues haven’t been on him, as the quarterbacks have struggled and he’s dealing with an inept offensive coordinator in Matt Canada. With that being said, Johnson hasn’t performed to the best of his abilities.
Yardbarker
Several Steelers Defenders Including Minkah Fitzpatrick, Cam Heyward Own Their Critical Mistakes After Big Week 8 Loss
There could be a lot of changes coming out of the Week 9 bye week for the Steelers. They could potentially be moving on from offensive coordinator, Matt Canada, and promoting QB coach Mike Sullivan. They could be making significant depth chart changes, among several other things. Regardless of whether or not any of the changes actually happen, one thing the team does need to be focused on is sticking together and not dividing the locker room or the organization.
Yardbarker
Broncos are losers in the Bradley Chubb trade?
Despite getting a hearty portion of players and draft picks, the Broncos still received the small potatoes in the Bradley Chubb deal. Denver traded Chubb to Miami for a 2023 first-round pick, a 2024 fourth-round draft pick, running back Chase Edmonds and defensive end Jalean Phillips. That sounds like a haul, but these assets won't push them back into AFC West contention.
Yardbarker
Darnell Mooney’s Latest Quote On Justin Fields is incredibly true
Darnell Mooney spoke for the Bears’ fan base when he expressed concern about Justin Fields taking hits. Following their road victory against the New England Patriots, the Chicago Bears entered Week 8 on a high note. However, Sunday’s game against the Dallas Cowboys brought Justin Fields and his group crashing back to earth.
Yardbarker
Eagles WR AJ Brown calls out NFL over timing of drug test
AJ Brown had his best game as a member of the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, and the star wide receiver thinks those who are in charge of the NFL’s drug testing program took note. Brown torched the Pittsburgh Steelers defense for six catches, 156 yards, and three touchdowns in...
Yardbarker
Packers president hints trade for WR could be coming
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers clearly isn’t happy with the supporting cast he’s been given this year, and Packers president Mark Murphy may just be inclined to remedy the situation. Prior to Green Bay’s 27-17 loss to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, a fan asked Murphy, who...
Yardbarker
Pete Carroll rips those that doubted decision to start Geno Smith
Many laughed at Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll when he named Geno Smith the team’s starting quarterback. But eight games into the season, and with Smith ranking in the top 10 of most major passing categories, Carroll has kept the receipts and he’s not afraid to let everyone know he was right all along.
Yardbarker
Steelers trade WR Chase Claypool to Bears for second-round pick
After selling off two key members of their defense, the Chicago Bears added a piece to the offense. The Bears completed a trade with the Pittsburgh Steelers for wide receiver Chase Claypool before Tuesday's NFL trade deadline, per ESPN's Field Yates. The Bears are sending a second-round pick to Pittsburgh...
Yardbarker
Hall of Famer says Buccaneers should strip captain of rank
"I want you to watch the effort of the captain right here, No. 45," Sapp said in the video. "How do you show up with your defense on Monday morning with this type of effort? I'd ask for your C off your chest." Sapp also included a #HopeMayBeGoneInTampa hashtag on...
Yardbarker
T.J. Hockenson trade likely signals end of Irv Smith Jr.’s Vikings tenure
When the Minnesota Vikings selected Irv Smith Jr. in the second round of the 2019 draft, the expectation was he would become the team’s No. 1 tight end. But following Tuesday’s trade with the Detroit Lions that brought in Pro Bowl tight end T.J. Hockenson as well as draft-pick trades, Smith Jr.’s time in Minnesota is likely coming to an end.
Yardbarker
A Frustrated Kenny Pickett Takes Subtle Shot At Steelers OC Matt Canada After Week 8 Loss
Another week, another frustrating offensive output for the Pittsburgh Steelers . Falling 13-35 to the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, Mike Tomlin ‘s team has now dropped to 2-6 entering their much needed bye week. You could see the frustrating body language from several players in black and gold on the sidelines at Lincoln Financial Field throughout the day, as the Steelers failed again to put up multiple touchdowns in one game. Rookie quarterback, Kenny Pickett went 25/38 for 191 yards passing, with 1 interception late in the second half.
Bears open as underdogs vs. Dolphins in Week 9
The Chicago Bears (3-5) will battle the Miami Dolphins (5-3) on Sunday, where Chicago will look to build off their impressive offensive showing in Week 8. With the Bears coming off a 49-29 loss to the Dallas Cowboys (and the subsequent losses of Roquan Smith and Robert Quinn), oddsmakers don’t feel confident about their chances at home against the Dolphins.
Yardbarker
Second tunnel video shows Michigan State player swing helmet at Michigan player
A second video has emerged that shows a Michigan Wolverines player being beat up in the tunnel by Michigan State players after Saturday’s game. This video was shared by Maize n Brew’s Trevor Woods, who says the mother of a recruit from Bloomfield Hills took the video. The video is over two minutes long, but the assault is seen at the very beginning.
Yardbarker
Dolphins could be sneaky threat in AFC
While everyone is rightly fixated on the Buffalo Bills in the AFC, one of their division rivals shouldn't be counted out. The Miami Dolphins have emerged as one of the NFL's true shocks this season, with quarterback Tua Tagovailoa leading one of the league's most dangerous passing attacks. Head coach...
Yardbarker
Calvin Ridley celebrates being traded to Jaguars
The Jacksonville Jaguars pulled off a surprising trade on Tuesday when they acquired Calvin Ridley from the Atlanta Falcons, and the wide receiver seems quite pleased with the move. Ridley, who is currently serving an indefinite suspension for gambling on NFL games, sent a simple tweet after he was traded...
