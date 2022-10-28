ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
People's Defender

One match makes a difference

People's Defender
People's Defender
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ezrMY_0iqjM4ot00

“When Jesus spoke again to the people, he said, “I am the light of the world. Whoever follows me will never walk in darkness, but will have the light of life.” John 8:12

Striking a match seems to be a thing of the past. Now days we use lighters or plug in scent diffusers, so the need for matches is nearly obsolete. Think back to a time of striking a match and watching the flame flicker and glow. The flame in a lighted room is bright, but the light of a single match in a dark room is magnetic nearly captivating. One single match makes a difference in a dark, dark room.

You know those people who love Jesus and they love life and they love people? Those people make me smile because they smile. They make me feel good because they know God is good. They inspire me because they have hope.

You’ve known those people. You’ve been drawn to them too. There is a zest, a spark, a light about them that fills you with warmness as they bid you good morning.

These people stand out in any circle, but they especially stand out against the darkness of the world that we’ve become so accustomed to. The world almost doesn’t know how to handle their joy, their gratitude, the kindness, and their empathy.

The world tries to snuff out their light. The would delight in seeing them go up in smoke, because the emotions and the way they process life is completely foreign to them. Disappointments aren’t permanent. Hardships aren’t the end all. Failure is another chance to try. Hurt leaves room for forgiveness and restoration. That doesn’t make sense to someone who doesn’t know grace and mercy firsthand.

These lights, or glowing matches, are symbolic of Jesus-followers. They do life differently because Jesus’ love has changed them. The Holy Spirit creates a way for Jesus-followers to live and process life that is heavenly and very different than the way the world does things.

How beautiful must this picture of burning matches be from God’s perspective. He sees the dark and the light. He sees the battle that rages between good and evil. God sees His children living apart from the world.

How bright is your match burning? Can people tell there is something different about you or are you burning so dimly the world counts you as its own? Are you letting your light shine for Jesus? The light of a match is short-lived indeed. Jesus Himself said we only have a little time to work for His kingdom. Jesus essentially said make each day count, shine brightly.

“You are the light of the world. A town built on a hill cannot be hidden. Neither do people light a lamp and put it under a bowl. Instead they put it on its stand, and it gives light to everyone in the house. In the same way, let your light shine before others…” Matthew 5:14-16

Comments / 0

Related
Rabih Hammoud

Are Angels "Real"?

Unless we’ve been living in a cave for most of our lives, which is unlikely if we’re reading this now, we have heard of “angels.”. Angels, with their wings and trumpets, are often symbolized as “guardians” or “guides” each one of us has somewhere around our shoulders. While the symbolism is nice, how can we make the matter practical so that it actually serves us in our daily lives?
Chris Freyler

There Are Only 4 Reasons People Change; Which Reason is Yours?

So many talks about change, but very few take action to do it. There could be various things you are trying to change in your life. Most people give up and lose hope when the change doesn’t come quickly enough. Very few have the drive, determination, and awareness to get the ball of “change” in motion.
Well+Good

Why Being Nice Is Problematic in Relationships and How To Choose Kindness Instead

When I ask my clients why they don’t share what they really think and feel with their colleagues, family members, partners, and friends, most people say some version of “because I don’t want to be mean” or “I don’t want to hurt them.” Somewhere along the way many of us started to buy into the cultural norm that we should avoid tough conversations in the name of being nice. But in my practice, I worth with people to differente between niceness vs. kindness in relationships because niceness (being pleasing and agreeable) actually harms us and our connections, while kindness (the quality of caring about other people, even if caring doesn’t generate positive feelings) supports us in living freely in ourselves and connecting authentically to others. The distinction may seem subtle, but it is significant.
Rabih Hammoud

Is Marriage a Necessity?

Programming. Propaganda. Pressure. Man in Black Long-sleeved Shirt and Woman in Black DressPhoto by Jasmine Carter. Around a certain time in our lives, most of us experience an urge from within and without ourselves, the urge to find a mate, and eventually start a family.
psychologytoday.com

Am I a Fool to Keep Loving You?

People can get stuck in dysfunctional relationship dynamics despite the high cost to their self-esteem and independence. Understanding the source of the dysfunction and gaining a new perspective can help them make positive changes. It helps to avoid these common obstacles that can prevent some people from moving on, even...
Daily Mississippian

An Explanation For Our Separation

It is easier to attack a person’s character when you have no idea who they truly are. Whether it’s because of race, political party affiliation or a preferred football team, we quickly categorize people based on the most minor, irrelevant details about them. But the truth is that we see what people allow us to see with little to no transparency.
psychologytoday.com

Intimacy: Can It Be Blind? Can Love?

There is a reality show on Netflix called “Love Is Blind”. In it a dozen or so attractive men and women in their 20s to 50s stay in separate quarters and go on blind dates. Each room is comfortably furnished with couch, table, a drink of choice, and an opaque glass wall between his and hers. They can hear each other perfectly but see not even a shadow of the other.
psychologytoday.com

Making Lifestyle Changes From a Body-Positive Perspective

Body shame is a huge block to making lifestyle changes. Self-hatred is not a good motivator for positive change. It's important to believe in yourself and in your ability to make choices about your lifestyle that will make you feel fabulous. Are you worried that being kind and forgiving towards...
Rosie

Opinion: Take Relationship One Step At A Time

I’m pretty excited because I’m going to be talking to my fellow ladies, about the 5 things you shouldn’t do if you like a guy.They are a huge turn-off!. Have you ever found yourself in a situation, where you’re wondering why a guy you think like you, at some point stopped liking you? Or stopped showing it?Maybe you’ve found yourself in a situation-ship where the guy you like doesn’t like you back, and you’re asking yourself, “why isn’t he liking me back as I do?”
psychologytoday.com

Are You in a Relationship or a Situationship? 5 Ways to Tell

Be honest about your feelings and ask for what you want. Communicate openly, not passively. Do you find yourself confused about the relationship you share with someone you’ve been seeing or hooking up with for a while? Do you keep in touch but only sporadically? Do you feel enveloped in uncertainty about your future together? If yes, you are most likely in a "situationship."
Rabih Hammoud

No Matter What Happens, Keep A Strong Connection With The Divine

A Side View of a Woman MeditatingPhoto by Los Muertos Crew. With all the demands and responsibilities that are put on us, it’s easy to miss the forest for the trees. As much as the world demands from us, the society we built cannot hide the beauty that surrounds us. There is magic in a flower, mystery in Nature, life in a smile.
People's Defender

People's Defender

1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
98K+
Views
ABOUT

People's Defender

 https://www.peoplesdefender.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy