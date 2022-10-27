ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chautauqua County, NY

RSV Vaccine Is A Game Changer Coming to New York State?

RSV is no joke. What does RSV mean? Respiratory Syncytial Virus the virus has been affecting kids at a record rate this season. In fact, hospitals have been overwhelmed in New York State with kids coming with RSV. Now, the CDC says that every kid will get RSV by the...
Shapiro Kicks Off Campaign Bus Tour in Erie

Pennsylvania Attorney General and Democratic nominee for Governor, Josh Shapiro is scheduled to bring his campaign to Erie on Tuesday. Shapiro is taking on Republican State Senator Doug Mastriano, with most polls showing a sizeable lead for Shapiro. The Democrat is launching a campaign bus tour. The Shapiro campaign said...
Bill introduced to ban Phil Murphy from forcing COVID-19 vaccines for school children

Trenton Republicans are banding together against Governor Phil Murphy in an attempt to preemptively stop the governor from mandating COVID-19 shots to children as young as six months old in New Jersey. Lawmakers are anticipating a Murphy mandate after the CDC issued a guideline suggesting shots for infants and school-aged children. “Parents across the state share my concerns about the Administration’s intentions,” said Corrado (R-40). “This bill makes it clear that we don’t want Trenton bureaucrats bullying New Jersey families with more medical demands.” Corrado’s bill (S-3267) specifically states: “In no case shall the Commissioner of Health or any other The post Bill introduced to ban Phil Murphy from forcing COVID-19 vaccines for school children appeared first on Shore News Network.
CEO of the Erie County Redevelopment Authority Appointed to the Pennsylvania State Transportation Advisory Committee

Governor Tom Wolf has appointed Tina Mengine, CEO of the Erie County Redevelopment Authority (ECRDA), to the Pennsylvania State Transportation Advisory Committee (TAC) Board. Mengine has more than 20 years of experience in public service, and as CEO of ECRDA she is at the intersection of transportation and economic development.
Jamestown IT Department Eyes New Upgrades

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Cybersecurity is among top concerns when it comes to Jamestown Mayor Eddie Sundquist’s 2023 Executive Budget, as well as the possible threat that old servers, and miscommunications, could cause within city hall. Information Technology Director Mark Dean is looking for new equipment,...
Mississippi governor extends Jackson water crisis state of emergency

Mississippi's state of emergency order for the city of Jackson's water crisis has been extended to November 22, according to a release from Gov. Tate Reeves office on Friday. Reeves first issued the order on August 30 after major operational failures at Jackson's O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Plant caused widespread problems with the city's water system, including lack of pressure and brown water spewing from faucets and in toilets. Jackson had been under boil water notice for more than 40 days, but even since then some residents have told CNN they were still afraid to drink or cook with the water.
Hochul: NY has spent 91% of federal funds for Sandy recovery

NEW YORK -- Gov. Kathy Hochul was in Far Rockaway, Queens, on Friday to mark the 10th anniversary of Superstorm Sandy and reveal the state's progress.Hochul says the governor's Office of Storm Recovery has spent 91 percent of the $4.5 billion it received from the federal government.The funds helped support more than 1,000 small businesses and complete more than 11,000 housing repair and flood mitigation projects."It's all about long-term resiliency. You can deal with the aftermath immediately, but then what does long-term resiliency look like? It says you're doing things smart and you are getting ready for the next one," Hochul said.Hochul says the state is creating an Office of Resilient Homes and Communities to manage the long-term recovery from Sandy.
NYS To Stop Prosecuting Kids Under 12 In 2023

In 2023, Children under age 12 will no longer face arrest and prosecution for nearly all crimes, except homicide. Under the new law, signed by Gov. Kathy Hochul earlier this year, local social services departments will set up what’s known as a differential response program with the child. State...
Dead Heat in NY Governor's Race? 2 New GOP Polls Suggest It May Be Close

Once taken as a foregone conclusion, New York's gubernatorial race appears to be closer than most anyone expected possible with just a week until Election Day. Two new GOP-leaning polls put Rep. Lee Zeldin either slightly ahead of or slightly behind Gov. Kathy Hochul, suggesting a down-to-the-wire race. (That said, most polls still show a larger lead for Hochul, albeit smaller than it was a few weeks ago.)
