Read full article on original website
Related
RSV Vaccine Is A Game Changer Coming to New York State?
RSV is no joke. What does RSV mean? Respiratory Syncytial Virus the virus has been affecting kids at a record rate this season. In fact, hospitals have been overwhelmed in New York State with kids coming with RSV. Now, the CDC says that every kid will get RSV by the...
Editorial endorsement: Kathy Hochul for New York governor
The editorial board endorses Gov. Kathy Hochul, a Democrat from Western New York, for a full, four-year term in the job thrust upon her by the resignation of her predecessor. Hochul deserves a shot at putting her stamp on the office and achieving her goals of a more transparent, effective and ethical state government.
erienewsnow.com
Shapiro Kicks Off Campaign Bus Tour in Erie
Pennsylvania Attorney General and Democratic nominee for Governor, Josh Shapiro is scheduled to bring his campaign to Erie on Tuesday. Shapiro is taking on Republican State Senator Doug Mastriano, with most polls showing a sizeable lead for Shapiro. The Democrat is launching a campaign bus tour. The Shapiro campaign said...
erienewsnow.com
“Chautauqua County Voter Integrity” Volunteers Under Investigation
MAYVILLE, NY (WNY News Now) – Over the weekend, a group in Chautauqua County went door-to-door claiming to verify voter information. Now, New York State’s Attorney General is looking into the matter. Chautauqua County’s Board of Election Commissioners tell WNY News Now that the group, branded as “Chautauqua...
Bill introduced to ban Phil Murphy from forcing COVID-19 vaccines for school children
Trenton Republicans are banding together against Governor Phil Murphy in an attempt to preemptively stop the governor from mandating COVID-19 shots to children as young as six months old in New Jersey. Lawmakers are anticipating a Murphy mandate after the CDC issued a guideline suggesting shots for infants and school-aged children. “Parents across the state share my concerns about the Administration’s intentions,” said Corrado (R-40). “This bill makes it clear that we don’t want Trenton bureaucrats bullying New Jersey families with more medical demands.” Corrado’s bill (S-3267) specifically states: “In no case shall the Commissioner of Health or any other The post Bill introduced to ban Phil Murphy from forcing COVID-19 vaccines for school children appeared first on Shore News Network.
New York State Shares Shocking Gun Numbers After Expanding Red Flag Law
New York State made it harder for residents to obtain guns following the mass shooting in Buffalo. Officials say these new "actions are working." New York Gov. Kathy Hochul believes the Red Flag Law is working in New York. Red Flag Law Strengthen In New York After Buffalo Mass Shooting.
erienewsnow.com
CEO of the Erie County Redevelopment Authority Appointed to the Pennsylvania State Transportation Advisory Committee
Governor Tom Wolf has appointed Tina Mengine, CEO of the Erie County Redevelopment Authority (ECRDA), to the Pennsylvania State Transportation Advisory Committee (TAC) Board. Mengine has more than 20 years of experience in public service, and as CEO of ECRDA she is at the intersection of transportation and economic development.
erienewsnow.com
Jamestown IT Department Eyes New Upgrades
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Cybersecurity is among top concerns when it comes to Jamestown Mayor Eddie Sundquist’s 2023 Executive Budget, as well as the possible threat that old servers, and miscommunications, could cause within city hall. Information Technology Director Mark Dean is looking for new equipment,...
New York’s Gov. Kathy Hochul & 20 Others Extending Emergency SNAP Allotment Through November 2022
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced on Oct. 21 that the state will extend the emergency allotment of Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits into November 2022 and beyond in an...
What Is HEAP? How to Apply for This Benefit in New York State
This could be the year that you are unable to pay your bill. The cost of absolutely everything has increased. Yes, gasoline, groceries and clothing are just the tip of the iceberg. There is one thing that we are about to find out has really increased, what is that?. The...
Lake Shore High School bathroom rules have a parent & student concerned
ANGOLA, N.Y. — Concerns about vaping have forced Lake Shore High School to restrict when students can use the restroom. A parent and student contacted 2 On Your Side upset about the bathroom rules. "They're only open for four minutes, and there's only three stalls, and there's, like, a...
Gotham Gazette
Arguments For and Against Question 1 on the 2022 New York Ballot, The $4.2 Billion Environmental Bond Act
On the back of every New Yorker's ballot this fall is a question: whether or not to allow the state to borrow $4.2 billion to pay for major clean environment and climate change mitigation infrastructure. The provision, known as the "Clean Water, Clean Air, and Green Jobs Environmental Bond Act,"...
erienewsnow.com
Mississippi governor extends Jackson water crisis state of emergency
Mississippi's state of emergency order for the city of Jackson's water crisis has been extended to November 22, according to a release from Gov. Tate Reeves office on Friday. Reeves first issued the order on August 30 after major operational failures at Jackson's O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Plant caused widespread problems with the city's water system, including lack of pressure and brown water spewing from faucets and in toilets. Jackson had been under boil water notice for more than 40 days, but even since then some residents have told CNN they were still afraid to drink or cook with the water.
Is New York State A Dangerous Place To Live? Here’s Where It Ranks
How safe is New York State as a place to live? I'm sure there will be tons of opinions coming from New Yorkers and non-New Yorkers, alike. But when it comes down to facts and statistics, WalletHub actually conducted a study to determine the safest and most dangerous states in America.
Hochul: NY has spent 91% of federal funds for Sandy recovery
NEW YORK -- Gov. Kathy Hochul was in Far Rockaway, Queens, on Friday to mark the 10th anniversary of Superstorm Sandy and reveal the state's progress.Hochul says the governor's Office of Storm Recovery has spent 91 percent of the $4.5 billion it received from the federal government.The funds helped support more than 1,000 small businesses and complete more than 11,000 housing repair and flood mitigation projects."It's all about long-term resiliency. You can deal with the aftermath immediately, but then what does long-term resiliency look like? It says you're doing things smart and you are getting ready for the next one," Hochul said.Hochul says the state is creating an Office of Resilient Homes and Communities to manage the long-term recovery from Sandy.
wdkx.com
NYS To Stop Prosecuting Kids Under 12 In 2023
In 2023, Children under age 12 will no longer face arrest and prosecution for nearly all crimes, except homicide. Under the new law, signed by Gov. Kathy Hochul earlier this year, local social services departments will set up what’s known as a differential response program with the child. State...
New York State Offering Positions to Retired Officers
For my whole life I've been told that the "plan" for life is supposed to be, go to school, get a degree, get a job, settle down, have some kids, provide for your family and eventually when your old and all grey, you retire and pick-up some hobby like golf or shuffleboard.
NBC New York
Dead Heat in NY Governor's Race? 2 New GOP Polls Suggest It May Be Close
Once taken as a foregone conclusion, New York's gubernatorial race appears to be closer than most anyone expected possible with just a week until Election Day. Two new GOP-leaning polls put Rep. Lee Zeldin either slightly ahead of or slightly behind Gov. Kathy Hochul, suggesting a down-to-the-wire race. (That said, most polls still show a larger lead for Hochul, albeit smaller than it was a few weeks ago.)
Health Warning: Triple Threat To New York State Residents This Winter
The New York State Health Department and Governor Kathy Hochul are warning New Yorkers to protect themselves against a triple threat to their health this winter. Cases of influenza, COVID-19, and respiratory syncytial virus are increasing around the state and we haven't even gotten into the weeds of winter yet.
New Yorkers can apply for help with winter heating bills starting Tuesday
Applications for the Home Energy Assistance Program, also known as HEAP, open in New York on Tuesday Nov. 1, Gov. Kathy Hochul’s office announced today. The federally funded program can provide up $976 to help low- and middle-income households pay for heat. Funding is provided on a first-come, first-served basis, so if you’re planning to apply, don’t wait.
Comments / 9