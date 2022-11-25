These Are the Best Black Friday Deals on Tech, Fashion, Beauty, Toys and More (Updating)

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
 5 days ago
Black Friday is in now full swing at online and brick-and-mortar retailers, including at Amazon , Best Buy , Target and Walmart .

Unlike frenzied shopping holidays of years past, some stores encouraged customers to enjoy the Thanksgiving holiday by closing their doors Thursday. Bed Bath & Beyond, Best Buy, Costco, Kohl’s, Lowe’s, Macy’s, Nordstrom, Petco, REI, Ulta and Walmart are among the retail chains that closed in 2021, though they were all already offering early bird discounts well before Halloween.

Below, keep reading for everything you need to know about when to shop Black Friday 2022 and this year’s best deals on tech, fashion , beauty , gifts, home appliances and more.

When does Black Friday 2022 start?

Black Friday officially begins Nov. 25 and Cyber Monday starts on Nov. 28, but many retailers have already kicked off their sales early.

Are there Black Friday price match guarantees?

Target’s Holiday Price Match Guarantee is in effect from Oct. 6 to Dec. 24 and the company will match the price on select products if the price goes lower at Target during that period. Members of Best Buy’s Totaltech and My Best Buy programs will get refunded the difference on any purchases on “Black Friday Price Guarantee” products if the price is reduced on or before Nov. 25. We suggest checking with each individual retailer for their online and in-store price matching policies.

What are the extended return policies for Black Friday 2022?

Many retailers are offering extended return policies to accommodate the busy holiday shopping season. Amazon will accept returns on most items purchased from Oct. 11 to Dec. 25, 2022 until Jan. 31, 2023. Best Buy will accept returns on select items until Jan. 14, 2023 for purchases made between Oct. 24 to Dec. 31, 2022. Target’s refund period starts Dec. 26 for select electronics and entertainment items (excluding Apple products) purchased Oct. 6 to Dec. 25, and returns must be made by Jan. 24, 2023; see more details here . Other retailers will also offer extended return windows; check with each of them to confirm the dates.

What are the best Black Friday 2022 deals?

Ahead, check we’ve rounded up some of the best Black Friday sales to shop online now, and we suggest bookmarking this page as we’ll be adding more events to the list as they’re announced in the coming weeks.

From major markdowns on electronics and toys to steals on home furnishings and holiday decor, plus savings on stationery and photo books (perfect for holiday gifting ), see our top picks below. We’ve organized everything by category, so keep scrolling if you don’t see what you’re looking for right away.

The Best Black Friday 2022 Sales at Major Retailers

AMAZON

Amazon’s Black Friday deals include up to 70% off its smart speakers, tablets, Fire TVs and streaming sticks, security cameras and other devices as well as deep discounts on fashion, electronics, beauty, toys, home appliances, cookware, accessories and more.

Shop Today's Deals at Amazon Buy now

BED BATH & BEYOND

Through Nov. 27, Bed Bath & Beyond’s Black Friday sale promises up to 60% off on select appliances, decor, bedding, beauty tools and more, including on brands like Instant Pot, Ninja and others, so expect similar deals this year. Plus, save 25% off your entire purchase (exclusions apply).

Shop at Bed Bath and Beyond Buy now

BELK

Through Nov. 26, Belk’s Black Friday sale promises up to 75% off doorbusters including on clothing, luggage, toys, tech, smart home appliances and more. Save up to 65% off clothing and game day gear; up to 60% off Skechers shoes; gifts with purchase on Estee Lauder and Clinique beauty; and more.

Shop at Belk Buy now

BEST BUY

Now through December, enjoy Black Friday savings on thousands of laptops, computers, TVs, tablets, headphones, gaming accessories, electronics, video games and more tech. There’ll be even more limited-time deals on Nov. 25 on Apple, Samsung and LG products (to name a few brands), and Cyber Monday deals run from Nov. 27 to 28. Best Buy’s 20 Days of Deals will take place from Nov. 29 to Dec. 18 and will feature daily finds on gifts, electronics and more.

Shop at Best Buy Buy now

JC PENNEY

JC Penney ‘s Black Friday deals include outerwear starting at $15, $20 on select boots, $10 on select sweaters, 50% off family pajamas 40% off select toys, up to 60% off bedding and furniture, up to 75% off select jewelry and more. Plus, get a $10 Bonus Reward for every spend through Nov. 30.

Shop The Home Sale at JC Penney Buy now

KOHL’S

The Kohl’s Black Friday sale takes place Nov. 25 and promises deals under $20 and $10, up to 40% off Lego sets and up to 50% off toys. Shoppers get an extra 15% off in stores and online with code ENJOY15; an extra 10% off kitchen, floor care and furniture with code HOME10; and free shipping with purchases of $25. Plus, $15 Kohl’s Cash to spend between Nov. 25 to Dec. 7 for every $50 you spend on Black Friday.

Shop at Kohl's Buy now

HOME DEPOT

Through Nov. 30, Home Depot ‘s pre-Black Friday sale promises up to 60% off furniture, decor and mattresses. Save up to 50% off select tools, outdoor power equipment and tool storage; up to 30% off select appliances; up to 45% off select tools; up to 20% off artificial Christmas trees; up to 40% off furniture, decor and kitchen essentials; up to 40% off select smart home electronics and more.

Shop at Home Depot Buy now

LOWE’S

The home improvement retailer’s Black Friday sale promises up to 45% off select tools and accessories, up to 25% off holiday decor, up to $750 off select major appliances and up to 24 months of special financing, and one-day Cyber Steals, to name a few.

Shop at Lowe's Buy now

MACY’S

The Macy’s Black Friday sale is underway and the department retailer will unveil new deals through Nov. 26, when shoppers can enjoy markdowns on designer bags, family pajamas, outerwear, jewelry, cookware, gifts and more.

Shop at Macy's Buy now

MR. PORT ER

For a limited time, save 30% off select designer menswear.

Shop at Mr. Porter Buy now

NEIMAN MARCUS

For a limited time, Neiman Marcus’ Luxe Brands sale promises up to 50% off womenswear, menswear, jewelry, bags and accessories from A.L.C., Off-White, MCM, Marc Jacobs, Theory and more. Through Nov. 26 at 8 p.m. PT, save $50 off regular-priced orders of $200+, $100 off $400+, $250 off $1,000+ and $500 off $2,000+ with code THANKFUL; Nov. 26 at 8 p.m. PT to Nov. 28 at 8 pm. PT, get up to a $1,250 gift card with orders of $200+ on regular-priced items (including beauty and fragrance) with code GC4YOU.

Shop at Neiman Marcus Buy now

NET-A-PORTER

For a limited time, save up to 50% off select luxury designers, including Khaite, Mansur Gavriel, Missoni, Chloe, Christopher John Rogers, By Far, Re/Done and more.

Shop at Net-A-Porter Buy now

NORDSTROM

Through Nov. 29, the department retailer’s holiday deals section promises up to 60% off womenswear, menswear, beauty, fragrances, accessories, jewelry, footwear, home goods and more.

Shop at Nordstrom Buy now

NORDSTROM RACK

Nov. 24 to 29, save up to 70% off Nike, Eileen Fisher, Levi’s, Bobbi Brown, Ted Baker London, Steve Madden and more brands across clothing, accessories and shoes.

Shop at Nordstrom Rack Buy now

OVERSTOCK

Save up to 70% off over 1000s of items across every category, including furniture, rugs, decor, bedding, kitchen, outdoor, lighting and more.

Shop at Overstock Buy now

PETCO

Through Nov. 27, the pet retailer’s Black Friday sale promises $30 off $100 on dog and cat food and litter, BOGO discounts and more discounts on pet food, toys, accessories and more.

Shop at Petco Buy now

PETSMART

Nov. 25, Petsmart’s Black Friday sale promises 40% off pet toys, up to 30% off crates, 25% off select Nate + Jeremiah furniture and more.

Shop at Petsmart Buy now

REI

Enjoy holiday deals of up to 50% off on North Face, Columbia, Obermeyer, Salomon and more.

Shop at REI Buy now

SAKS FIFTH AVENUE

Through Nov. 25, get a $75 gift card when you spend $150 with code BFGCSF; plus, save 15% off select beauty and up to 80% off select designer items.

Shop at Saks Fifth Avenue Buy now

SEPHORA

Through Nov. 27, save 50% off select skincare, makeup, haircare and more from Hourglass, Fenty Beauty, Gisou, KVD Beauty, Urban Decay, Sephora Collection and more.

Shop at Sephora Buy now

SUR LA TABLE

Sur La Table’s Black Friday sale includes up to 60% off select cookware from All-Clad, Demeyere, Le Creuset, Staub, Viking, Zwilling and other brands.

Shop at Sur La Table Buy now

TARGET

Following its Deal Days (a three-day sale to rival Amazon’s fall Prime Day), Target’s Black Friday Deals event runs through Nov. 26 and which promises daily deals across every category. Expect up to 55% off select Christmas trees; up to 50 percent off tech, toys, floor care and kitchen items; up to 60% off video games, up to 40% off clothing, shoes, baby gear and furniture; 25% off holiday beauty gift sets; buy two, get one free on movies, books an music; up to 35% off scooters, bikes and hoverboards and more. Other deals include 50% off an annual Shipt membership (which delivers your Target order in as little as two hours).

Shop Black Friday Deals at Target Buy now

ULTA

Through Nov. 26 in stores and online, save up to 50% off on Anastasia Beverly Hills, ColourPop, It Cosmetics, Nudestix, Yves Saint Laurent fragrances and more brands.

Shop at Ulta Buy now

WALMART

Walmart’s Black Friday Deals for Days is already underway in stores and online, shoppers can save up to 30% off tech, self-care and fitness gear; 35% off home goods and kitchenware; 40% off toys and 50% off fashion and more.

Shop Deals at Walmart Buy now

WAYFAIR

Through Dec. 7, save up to 80% off on seating, area rugs, bedroom furnishings, kitchen and dining tables, bathroom hardware bedding, tabletop and cookware and more.

Shop Black Friday at Wayfair Buy now

WILLIAMS-SONOMA

Williams-Sonoma’s Black Friday sale promises up to 50% off cookware, electrics and cutlery, including Breville smart ovens, Greenpan ovenware, Le Creuset and Staub enamelware, Ooni Koda pizza ovens, All-Clad stainless steel cookware and set, KitchenAid stand mixers and much more.

Shop at Williams-Sonoma Buy now

The Best Black Friday Tech and Wireless Deals

Amazon Save up to 70% off Amazon devices, up to 40% off Samsung QLED and OLED TVs, up. to51% off Sony earbuds and headphones, up to 35% off Google Pixel devices, up to 30% off LG TVs, up to 40% off Beats earbuds, up to 50% off Shark robots and more.

Casetify Save 15% when you buy 1 item, 25% off when you buy 2 items or 30% off when you buy 3 items with code BF2022.

Meta Save $50 off the Quest 2 with 125GB or $70 off the 256GB model when you buy the Resident Evil 4 game and headset bundle on Meta.com , Amazon , Best Buy and other retailers.

Monoprice Through Nov. 30, Save up to 85% off on headphones, home theater gear, chargers and more.

Oura Through Nov. 28, save $50 off select smart styles.

Pelacase All November, save 20% off sitewide on the brand’s eco-friendly compostable phone cases, sunglasses and more accessories.

Samsung Save $350 off the Galaxy Z Fold4, $150 off the Galaxy Z Filp4, $225 off the Galaxy S22 Ultra, up to $1,000 off the Frame QLED 4K TV, up to $2,000 of Neo QLED 8K TVs, up to $220 select dishwashers and more deals.

Satechi For a limited time, save 25% off with code BFCM25 or 30% off orders of $150+ with code BFCM30.

Visible Now through Nov. 29, new and existing customers can save up to $200 on select phones and get $100 to $200 in gift cards; from Nov. 16 to 29, new customers can get $15 off their first three months of the Visible+ wireless plan and get a $300 gift card.

The Best Black Friday Deals on Smart Vacuums and Cleaning Gadgets

Dreametech Through Nov. 28, save up to 30% off select robot vacuums and cordless vacuum cleaners, including the DreameBot D9, DreameBot L10 Pro, T20 cordless stick vacuum and more.

Ecovacs Nov. 24 to 28, save $200 to $550 off the brand’s lineup of robot and stick vacuums, wet/dry vacuums and more including the T10 Plus, the X1 Omni, the X1Plus and more at Ecovacs.com , Amazon and Best Buy .

Dyson Now through the end of the year, save up to $220 off select vacuums, air purifiers and more.

Proscenic Through Nov. 30, save on select air fryers, cordless vacuum cleaners, robot vacuums and smart wet/dry mops.

Shark Through Nov. 27, save up to $280 off select vacuums and more.

Yeedi Ending Nov. 30, save $50 off the Vac X, $110 off the Vac Max, $120 off the Vac, $150 off the Vac 2 Pro or the Vac Station and $240 off the Mop Station Pro.

The Best Black Friday Home & Furniture Deals

Aarke Through 28, save 25% off carbonators, water purifiers, flavor drops, glass accessories and more.

Anthropologie For a limited time, take 30% off furniture, decor and more.

Benchmade Modern Through Nov. 29, take 20% off sitewide with code BFCM20.

Chasing Paper Through Nov. 28, take 20% off sitewide.

FlexiSpot Through Nov. 30, save $100 off ergonomic chairs, $160 off standing desks and $200 off adjustable bed bases.

Leeway Home While stock lasts, save 40% off blue and white Full Way 44-piece dinnerware sets and 25% off sitewide on orders of $100+.

Homebody Through Nov. 28, take 25% off sitewide with code HOME25.

Lettuce Grow Through Nov. 29, take 20% off sitewide.

Lovesac Save up to 35% off select sactionals, sacs and more.

Lulu and Georgia Through Nov. 27, save up to 25% off select items.

Neighbor Through Nov. 30, save 15% off sitewide.

The Novogratz Through Nov. 28, save up to 50% off sitewide.

P.F. Candle Co. Nov. 25 to 30, save up to 40% off candles and home fragrances.

Rifle Paper Co. Through Nov. 29, save 30% off sitewide with code MERRY30; Nov. 30 to Dec. 6, take an extra 40% off sale items with code SALE40.

Society6 Through Dec. 4, save up to 50% off wall art and up to 30% off everything else.

SunVilla Home Through Nov. 28, save 40% off all outdoor furniture.

Sunday Through Nov. 29, save 20% off 2023 lawn plans with code BLACKFRIDAY.

Tushy Through Nov. 29 3 a.m. ET, take up to 30% off all bidets and accessories with code BROWNFRIDAY.

Villa Through Nov. 28, save 40% off sitewide with code FRIDAY.

Vitruvi Through Nov. 28, save up to 40% off sitewide.

Yardzen Through Nov. 30, save 20% off landscape design packages with code YARDZEN20.

The Best Black Friday Mattress & Bedding Deals

Amerisleep Through Dec. 6, save $450 off any mattress and bedroom accessories bundle, 30% off adjustable bed bundles and 40% off upholstered bed frames with mattress purchase.

Beautyrest Through Dec. 6, save up to $800 off 2022 Beautyrest Black and Black Hybrid mattresses, up to $600 off Harmony Lux and Harmony Lux Hybrid mattresses and up to $200 off Adjustable Bases.

Brooklinen Through Nov. 28, save 20% off sitewide with code BLACKFRIDAY.

Buffy Ending Nov. 30, take 20% off sitewide, 25% off the Breeze comforter and up to 35% off Cloud pillows.

Casper Through Nov. 28, save up to 30% off sitewide and up to $800 on mattresses.

Cozy Earth For a limited time, save up to 35% off sitewide during the brand’s early access Black Friday sale.

Crane & Canopy Through Nov. 29, take 20% off sitewide with code YAY22.

My Sheets Rock Through Nov. 29, take 20% off temperature-regulating sheets with code EPIC22.

Parachute Through Nov. 28, take 20% off sitewide, including on furniture.

Eight Sleep Through Nov. 28, take $500 off the Pod Pro mattress, $200 off the Pod Pro cover and 20% off accessories with a Pod mattress or cover purchase.

Serta Through Dec. 6, save up to $800 off Serta Arctic and iComfort mattresses, up to $100 off Perfect Sleeper mattresses and up to 10% off the Serta Perfect Sleeper mattress-in-a-box.

Tuft & Needle Through Dec. 2, save up to $750 off mattresses, up to 30% off clearance items and up to 20% off accessories.

Vaya Through Dec. 6, save $300 off any mattress and get two free pillows.

Zoma Through Dec. 6, save $200 off mattress sets, take $150 off any mattress and get two free pillows, and save 30% off adjustable beds.

The Best Black Friday Cookware Deals

Caraway Home Through Nov. 30, take 20% off sitewide with code CYBER.

Hexclad Save up to 40% off the Gordon Ramsay-approved brand’s pots, pants, knives and more.

Made In Through Dec. 24, take up to 30% off cookware, bakeware, tableware and knives.

Nutribullet Through Nov. 29, take 25% off sitewide with code GIVETHANKS, plus enjoy daily deals and save more when you spend more.

Our Place Through Nov. 28, save up to 30% off cookware and up to 25% off tableware during the brand’s Black Friday sale ; see the best deals to shop here .

Sur La Table Save up to 50% off select cookware from All-Clad, Demeyere, Le Creuset, Staub, Viking, Zwilling and other brands.

Williams-Sonoma Save up to 50% off cookware, electrics and cutlery, including Breville smart ovens, Greenpan ovenware, Le Creuset and Staub enamelware, Ooni Koda pizza ovens, All-Clad stainless steel cookware and set, KitchenAid stand mixers and much more.

The Best Black Friday Fashion & Jewelry Deals

See more of the best Black Friday deals on fashion here .

24S For a limited time, save 25% off full-priced designer items with code BLACKFRIDAY25 and an extra 20% off sale items with code BLACKFRIDAY20.

Alice + Olivia Through Nov. 25, take 25% off almost everything.

Asos For a limited time, save up to 80% off almost everything.

BaubleBar Save 30% off sitewide with code BB30, plus enjoy $10 deals on Disney jewelry.

DL Eyewear Through Nov. 28, save 25% off sitewide on actor Dan Levy’s stylish eyewear brand.

Everlane For a limited time, save 50% off select clothing and accessories.

Faherty Through Nov. 27, save 25% off almost everything when you spend $250 or more; Nov. 28, save 25% off all purchases (some exclusions apply).

Farfetch For a limited time, save up to 50% off select designer womenswear and menswear.

Favorite Daughter Through Nov. 28, take 25% off with code Holiday25.

FWRD For a limited time, save on select items from Ganni, Balenciaga, Valentino, Gianvito Rossi, Alexander McQueen, Chloe, Golden Goose and more.

Girlfriend Collective Through Nov. 28, save 40% off sitewide.

H&M Nov. 25, take 30% off everything online and in store; Nov. 26 and 27, save up to 70% off online and in store; Nov. 28, take 30% off online only.

Hudson Through Nov. 28, take 40% off sitewide.

Jenni Kayne Through Nov. 28, save 25% off sitewide.

Koral Through Nov. 25, take 45% off select leggings.

Levi’s Through Nov. 26, save 20% off or an extra 40% off on sale items and get free shipping and returns.

LNA Nov. 25, take 40% off sitewide; Nov. 25 to 28, take 30% off sitewide.

L*Space Nov. 25 to 28, save 40% off on select styles.

Lilysilk For a limited time, save up to 60% off sale items and buy 1, get 1 for 20% off on select items.

Madewell Nov. 25, save 50% off your purchase.

Mansur Gavriel Through Nov. 28, take 50% off select bags and accessories; Nov. 27 and 28, take an additional 15% off sale items.

Marrow Fine Through Nov. 28, take 20% off select necklaces.

Matches Fashion Through the end of the year, save up to 50% off select womenswear and menswear; Nov 25 to 29, save an extra 10% off sale items when you spend $250 and up with code EXTRA10.

MeUndies Nov. 25 and 26, save up to 60% off packs; Nov. 27 to 30, non-members save 40% off sitewide and members save 50% off sitewide.

Naked Cashmere Through Dec. 2, save on select items from the brand’s Black Friday collection ($75 to $405).

Neiman Marcus For a limited time, the luxury retailer’s Luxe Brands sale promises up to 50% off womenswear, menswear, jewelry, bags and accessories.

Net-A-Porter For a limited time, save up to 50% off select luxury designers, including Khaite, Mansur Gavriel, Missoni, Chloe, Christopher John Rogers, By Far, Re/Done and more.

Nike Through Nov. 26 at 8:30 p.m. PT, save up to 60% off select styles with code BLACKFRIDAY.

Nordstrom Through Nov. 29, save up to 60% off womenswear, menswear, beauty, fragrances, accessories, jewelry, footwear, home goods and more.

Rebag Through Nov. 28, take 20% off luxury labels including Chanel, Hermès, Rolex, Cartier and more during the designer consignment retailer’s Black Friday sale in stores and online.

Rellery Starting Nov. 3, the Addison Rae-loved jewelry brand is offering 10% off with the code BF10, 15% off orders of $250 and up with code BF15 or 20% off orders of $450 or more with code BF20.

Reformation Through Nov. 28, save 25% off sitewide.

Revolve Through Nov. 26, save up to 65% off select designer items; Dec. 4 starting at 8 p.m. PT to Dec. 5 ending at 11:59 p.m. PT, save 15% off select full-priced items with code REVOLVEHOLIDAY15.

Saks Fifth Avenue For a limited time, save 50% off select styles.

Savage X Fenty Through Nov. 30, VIPs save 50% off sitewide.

Shopbop Save up to 50% off select designers including Staud, Tory Burch, Mother, Agolde, Sea, Nili Lotan and more.

What Goes Around Comes Around Nov. 22 to 27, save up to 40% off select designer items; Nov. 28 and 29, save an extra 10% off full-priced and Black Friday sale items.

Wolf & Badger Nov. 17 to 29, take up to 50% off select designers.

Zappos Nov. 18 starting at 9 a.m. PT through Nov. 29 ending at 7 a.m. PT, save up to 40% off select brands, including Crocs, Asics, Sam Edelman, Steve Madden, The North Face, Columbia, Free People, Coach and more.

The Best Black Friday Beauty Deals

See more Black Friday beauty deals here other retailers .

Beekman 1802 Nov. 25, take 25 to 30% off select skincare and body care; Nov. 28, save 20% off when you spend $50+, 25% off when you spend $100+ or 30% off when you spend $150+.

Benefit Cosmetics From Nov. 27 to 29, save 30% off sitewide and get free shipping.

Bluemercury From Nov. 23 to Dec. 4, save 10% off when you spend $100 or more, $15% off on orders of $175 and up or 20% off orders of $250 and up, plus enjoy gifts with purchase; Loyalty members get early access starting Nov. 22 at 9 p.m. ET. Exclusions apply.

Bobbi Brown Nov. 26 and Nov. 28, take 30% off sitewide and get gifts with purchase.

Charlotte Tilbury Through Nov. 28, save up to 40% off best-selling beauty kits and more.

Current Body Through Nov. 29, save 25 to 70% off select smart beauty devices from Clarisonic, Smoothskin, Nuface and more.

Dermaflash Through Nov. 29, take 30% off sitewide.

Fenty Beauty and Fenty Skin Through Nov. 28, save 25% off sitewide and up to 60% off select items.

Foreo Save 50% off facial cleansing devices an extra 10% off with code ADD10.

FoxyBae Ending Nov. 30, save up to 75% off hair straighteners, curlers and more styling tools with code HOLIBAE.

Fresh Through Nov. 28, enjoy daily deals of 20 to 30% off select full-sized products; Nov. 29 to Dec. 6, get a free five-piece gift with purchase when you spend $100 or more.

Glamnetic Through Nov. 30, take 35% off sitewide (excludes bundles) with code BF35 and get a gift with purchase from Nov. 28 to 30.

Jamie Makeup Through Nov. 28, take 33% off sitewide.

JINsoon Through Nov. 28, take 20% off sitewide.

Kora Organics Through Nov. 28, save 25% off sitewide.

Madison Reed Save 20% off when you spend $60 on full-sized products with code blackfriday22.

Nordstrom Through Nov. 29, save up to 50% off select makeup, skincare, beauty tools, haircare, fragrance and more from Nuface, Too Faced, Anastasia Beverly Hills, YSL, MAC Cosmetics, Aguustinus Bader, Clinique, Kosas and more.

NuFace Through Nov. 28, save 25% off select items.

The Ouai Through Nov. 28, take 20% off sitewide and get gifts with purchase on Nov. 25 and 28 (Ouai Chill Pills or candle).

The Outset Through Nov. 28, take 50% off the Daily Essentials Starter Set on The Outset.com (the deal happens at Sephora Nov. 25 to 28).

Sephora Through Nov. 29, save up to 50% off select skincare, makeup, haircare and more from Hourglass, Fenty Beauty, Gisou, KVD Beauty, Urban Decay, Sephora Collection and more.

Solawave Through Nov. 29, buy one, get one free on everything while supplies last with code GetOne.

The Best Black Friday Travel and Outdoor Gear Deals

See more of the best Black Friday deals on luggage and more here .

Amazon Save up to 71% off select luggage sets, toiletry bags, dopp kits, backpacks, portable scales and other travel accessories.

Away Through Nov. 28, save $50 off any two suitcases or $100 off any three suitcases in stores and online.

Cadence Through Nov. 28, take 20% off any purchase or 25% off orders of $165 and up.

Dagne Dover Through Nov. 30, save 25% off sitewide.

eBags Save up to 30% off select luggage, bags, accessories and more with code THANKFUL.

Herschel Supply Co. Through Nov. 28, save 30% off sitewide.

July Through Nov. 29, buy two or more items and save $30 when you spend $300, save $100 when you spend $600 or save $200 when you spend $1,000.

Monos Through Nov. 27, save up to 50% off sitewide with code BLACKFRIDAY2022; Nov. 28 to Dec. 4, save up to 30% off sitewide with code CYBERWEEK2022.

Paravel Through Nov. 28, save 30% off sitewide.

Samsonite Save 30% off sitewide.

Travelpro Through Nov. 29, save up to 73% off select luggage and save $30 to $80 when you spend $200 to $400 and up.

Tumi Nov. 25, take 40% off online exclusives; Nov. 28, take 40% off the Alpha Carryall tote.

The Best Black Friday Fitness and Outdoor Gear Deals

Alo Moves Through Nov. 28, lock in 50% off an annual membership for life.

Centr Starting Nov. 22, get three free months of Chris Hemsworth’s fitness membership program with the purchase of the fitness essentials kit; through Dec. 4, save 25% off all one-year memberships.

FightCamp Get free gifts valued at up to $177 with the purchase of any Fight Camp home boxing package ($99 to $499).

Hyperice Through Dec. 3, save $30 to $100 off select massage guns, recovery wearables and more.

Lagree Fitness Through Nov. 28, save 40% off Microformer machines (reg. $900 to $2,290).

Lit Nov. 25, save over $1,000 and get free pair of shoes when you purchase the Puma or Pro Pack of Lit’s strength machines.

Sixthreezero Through Nov. 30, save 30% or more on cruisers and e-bikes.

SoulCycle At-Home Bike Through Dec. 14, get the Hollywood-loved stationary exercise bike (reg. $2,500) for $1,900 when you take $600 off.

Therabody For a limited time, save up to $150 Theragun massage devices, up to $300 of RecoveryAir compression boots, up to $75 off PowerDot muscle stimulators and more.

The Best Black Friday Deals on Wellness

Dame Through Nov. 30, enjoy limited time deals including 20% off sets, free gifts with purchase and more.

Everlywell Through Nov. 29, save 35% off sitewide or 40% off purchases of $179 and up.

Ritual Through Nov. 30, save 40% off any item with you also by the new Synbiotic+.

The Best Black Friday Deals on Stationery, Photo Books and More

Artifact Uprising Through Nov. 30, take 10% off everything, 15% off purchases of 100+ or 20% off purchases of $250+ with code GIFTJOY.

Rifle Paper Co. Through Nov. 29, save 30% off sitewide with code MERRY30; Nov. 30 to Dec. 6, take an extra 40% off sale items with code SALE40.

Vista For a limited time, save up to 50% off holiday cards and up to 25% off gifting essentials.

