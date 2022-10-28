ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Comments / 1

Related
The Center Square

Report: South Dakota has $2.2 billion surplus

(The Center Square) - South Dakota is sitting on a surplus of about $2.2 billion, according to a new report. Financial watchdog Truth in Accounting analyzed the annual comprehensive financial reports of all 50 states covering fiscal year 2021 and ranked states based on their financial health in its Financial State of the States 2022 report.
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
The Center Square

Florida receives ‘B’ in latest Truth in Accounting fiscal report

(The Center Square) – Florida is improving financially, but still placed in the middle of the pack in a new report on state finances across the U.S. Truth in Accounting this week released its annual Financial State of the States report, which ranks all 50 U.S. states on their financial performance. Florida checks in at the upper-end of the middle of the pack at No. 18.
FLORIDA STATE
The Center Square

Stevens County candidate faces residency questions

(The Center Square) – Geoff Kristianson is denying the findings of an investigative firm that he resides in Spokane, Washington, instead of Stevens County, where he is running to replace outgoing Prosecutor Tim Rasmussen. He said the report by G/T Investigations of Spokane contains “groundless last-minute allegations intended merely...
STEVENS COUNTY, WA
The Center Square

Illinois ranks 36th in new tax climate report

(The Center Square) – Illinois received poor rankings in the Tax Foundation 2023 Tax Climate Report. Illinois finished 36th overall in the report, which looks at the state's corporate taxes, individual income taxes, sales taxes, property taxes, and unemployment insurance. Jannelle Fritts of the Tax Foundation worked on the...
ILLINOIS STATE
The Center Square

Report: Oklahoma's fiscal health improves

(The Center Square) - Oklahoma went from a budget deficit of $2.4 billion to a surplus of over $5 billion in one year, a new report shows. The improvement in the state's financial health was primarily a result of federal COVID stimulus money and pension plan investment returns, which means the state's future financial stability will depend on sound financial decisions from the legislature, the report said.
OKLAHOMA STATE
The Center Square

The Center Square

Chicago, IL
22K+
Followers
16K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

The Center Square reports on state- and local-level government and economic news. A taxpayer sensibility distinguishes our work from other coverage of state and local issues.

 https://www.thecentersquare.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy