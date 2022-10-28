Read full article on original website
Dollar General and Kroger Close in Nearby Areas: Customers Concerned Over Lack of OptionsJoel EisenbergIndianapolis, IN
3 Great Seafood Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Indianapolis Cop Indicted Grand Jury After Bodycam Footage Showed Him Stamp Black Man’s Face: REPORTSShameel ShamsIndianapolis, IN
Student from Lebanon arrested after making 'joke' threat against Western Boone SchoolsShamsBoone County, IN
North Idaho College to mull plans for Military Drive homes
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — North Idaho College may soon explore long-term plans for what to do with the residential properties it owns along Military Drive, as reported by our news partners, the Coeur d'Alene Press. The college has long endeavored to buy properties that are contiguous or within the...
Major wind storm in store for the Inland Northwest this Friday
SPOKANE, Wash. — A multi-faceted and powerful storm system will hit the Pacific Northwest by this Friday. With a variety of possible impacts, the most important for Spokane and the Inland Northwest appears to be the high winds. The weather setup leading into this Friday is driven by a...
Shoshone News Press
Grand opening at Grocery Outlet
SMELTERVILLE — The energy was electric as members of the community, Silver Valley Chamber, fellow business owners, and curious customers gathered to shop at the grand opening of the Grocery Outlet: Bargain Market in Smelterville on Thursday morning. The doors opened at 8 a.m., with the first customers receiving...
Collision at US 2 NB near Magnesium Road now cleared
SPOKANE, Wash. — A crash that was blocking US 2 Northbound near Magnesium Road is now cleared. Spokane Area Traffic said to use other routes and expect long delays in the area. The right lane was closed as crews replaced a power pole in the area. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED,...
Visit Idaho’s Most Haunted Restaurant… If You Dare
Idaho is full of incredible history and historic buildings. One is an old saloon. In fact it is Idaho's first saloon and the oldest still in operation. Due to the over 110 year history, this saloon has some wild stories and some spirits that are still hanging out and causing a ruckus.
Spokane County sheriff undeterred by lawsuit, still disbanding homeless camp
(The Center Square) – Three residents of a Spokane, Washington, homeless camp and two service providers have asked a federal court to stop local leaders from disbanding the site near Interstate 90 in November. Spokane County Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich told The Center Square on Monday that he is proceeding...
KHQ Right Now
Spokane to get colorful crosswalks and street art
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane City Council has approved a $973,000 contract with Spokane Arts to implement community crosswalks and residential street murals. The first crosswalk will be a rainbow, representing LGBTQ pride. The crosswalk will be put in one of four locations: Northwest Boulevard and Monroe Street, Spokane Falls Boulevard and Howard Street, South Perry Street and 10th Avenue or Post Street and Garland Avenue.
WIBC.com
Four Arrested for Trafficking Drugs from California to Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS — Four men are going to federal prison for trying to traffic drugs from California to Indiana. Thursday, one man from Indianapolis, 45-year-old Charles Kirby, received 10 years in prison for trafficking and intent to deal fentanyl-laced heroin. Before three of those men could bring the drugs to...
Twin Lakes Channel to get sediment removed
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Sediment is being removed from the channel between Upper and Lower Twin Lakes to improve water quality for wildlife, boaters and the overall community, reports our partners from the Coeur d'Alene Press. The Twin Lakes Improvement Association, a nonprofit formed in 1956 to improve and...
KREM
Coeur d'Alene School District looking to approve two levies in March
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — The Coeur d'Alene School District will ask voters to approve not one, but two levies in March, as reported by our news partners, the Coeur d'Alene Press. During a special meeting Friday morning, members of the Coeur d'Alene School District board of trustees unanimously voted...
Crashes on I-90 in Post Falls now clear
POST FALLS, Idaho — Multiple crashes that occurred on westbound I-90 in Post Falls have been cleared. Idaho State Police were at the scene near Spokane Street earlier on Tuesday. ISP reminded drivers to slow down and use caution as the winter weather approaches. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR...
Jane's Addiction cancels five shows on tour with Smashing Pumpkins, Spokane show unaffected
SPOKANE, Wash. — Two weeks before their show with the Smashing Pumpkins at the Spokane Arena, alternative rock giants Jane's Addiction had to pull out of several shows after lead singer Perry Farrell suffered an injury that prevented him from performing. Known for their high-energy set with memorable hits...
11-year-old found safe and returned to family
SPOKANE, Wash. — 11-year-old Jaiden L. Bourquin is safe and reunited with his family. He was last seen leaving his school, Frances Scott Elementary, at around 3 p.m. on Monday. Bourquin was seen wearing a black hoodie, black jeans with zipper pockets, black shoes, and a black backpack. He is about 4’9″ and weighs 120 lbs. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY....
Search warrant: Man found dead in Peaceful Valley was bound and gagged
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane police applied for a search warrant to further investigate the death of a man found dead in the Peaceful Valley area on Oct. 23. In a search warrant application filed on Oct. 28, a man looking for his friends at a nearby transient camp found the body. According to the warrant, the man said the body was in the middle of a trail on a steep hillside. The search warrant said that the deceased man was bound at the hands and gagged.
Three sisters dressed as ‘Sanderson Sisters’ paddle board on the Spokane River for Halloween
SPOKANE, Wash — Take a look at this spooky sight. A bunch of witches took to the Spokane River for some stand-up paddle board action this afternoon! “We just wanted to get out on our paddle boards and have a little witchy magic on Halloween this year,” Hannah, one of the paddle boarders, said. “We’re three sisters.” They are sisters...
How much do you really need to live in Spokane?
Of course it depends on your living expenses, children (if any), and other monthly bills related to entertainment, health insurance, or transportation. What is a livable salary in Spokane?
What is your favorite movie based in Spokane?
From teen movies to horror, Spokane has been the location for some amazing films over the years. It's a wonderful feeling to see your familiar landscapes and architectures on the big screen. What's your favorite movie based in Spokane?
Historical sculpture in downtown Spokane vandalized overnight
SPOKANE, Wash. — One of Harold Balazs’ sculptures in downtown Spokane was vandalized Thursday night. Melissa Huggins, executive director of Spokane Arts, says they are now in the process of moving the sculpture and repairing it. Balazs’ copper sculpture is located on Main and Howard, right in front of the Chase Bank. It appears as if someone tore it down....
Chronicle
Woman Charged With Manslaughter, DUI, in Golf Cart Crash That Left Washington Police Officer Dead
A 57-year-old woman was charged with manslaughter and driving under the influence last week in a July golf cart crash that left a Spokane police officer dead. Julie Nikkola was charged with vehicular manslaughter and four counts of aggravated driving under the influence on Wednesday, according to court documents. Nikkola,...
