Indianapolis, IN

KREM2

North Idaho College to mull plans for Military Drive homes

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — North Idaho College may soon explore long-term plans for what to do with the residential properties it owns along Military Drive, as reported by our news partners, the Coeur d'Alene Press. The college has long endeavored to buy properties that are contiguous or within the...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
KREM2

Major wind storm in store for the Inland Northwest this Friday

SPOKANE, Wash. — A multi-faceted and powerful storm system will hit the Pacific Northwest by this Friday. With a variety of possible impacts, the most important for Spokane and the Inland Northwest appears to be the high winds. The weather setup leading into this Friday is driven by a...
SPOKANE, WA
Shoshone News Press

Grand opening at Grocery Outlet

SMELTERVILLE — The energy was electric as members of the community, Silver Valley Chamber, fellow business owners, and curious customers gathered to shop at the grand opening of the Grocery Outlet: Bargain Market in Smelterville on Thursday morning. The doors opened at 8 a.m., with the first customers receiving...
SMELTERVILLE, ID
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Collision at US 2 NB near Magnesium Road now cleared

SPOKANE, Wash. — A crash that was blocking US 2 Northbound near Magnesium Road is now cleared. Spokane Area Traffic said to use other routes and expect long delays in the area. The right lane was closed as crews replaced a power pole in the area.
SPOKANE, WA
KHQ Right Now

Spokane to get colorful crosswalks and street art

SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane City Council has approved a $973,000 contract with Spokane Arts to implement community crosswalks and residential street murals. The first crosswalk will be a rainbow, representing LGBTQ pride. The crosswalk will be put in one of four locations: Northwest Boulevard and Monroe Street, Spokane Falls Boulevard and Howard Street, South Perry Street and 10th Avenue or Post Street and Garland Avenue.
SPOKANE, WA
WIBC.com

Four Arrested for Trafficking Drugs from California to Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — Four men are going to federal prison for trying to traffic drugs from California to Indiana. Thursday, one man from Indianapolis, 45-year-old Charles Kirby, received 10 years in prison for trafficking and intent to deal fentanyl-laced heroin. Before three of those men could bring the drugs to...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
KREM2

Twin Lakes Channel to get sediment removed

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Sediment is being removed from the channel between Upper and Lower Twin Lakes to improve water quality for wildlife, boaters and the overall community, reports our partners from the Coeur d'Alene Press. The Twin Lakes Improvement Association, a nonprofit formed in 1956 to improve and...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Crashes on I-90 in Post Falls now clear

POST FALLS, Idaho — Multiple crashes that occurred on westbound I-90 in Post Falls have been cleared. Idaho State Police were at the scene near Spokane Street earlier on Tuesday. ISP reminded drivers to slow down and use caution as the winter weather approaches.
POST FALLS, ID
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

11-year-old found safe and returned to family

SPOKANE, Wash. — 11-year-old Jaiden L. Bourquin is safe and reunited with his family. He was last seen leaving his school, Frances Scott Elementary, at around 3 p.m. on Monday. Bourquin was seen wearing a black hoodie, black jeans with zipper pockets, black shoes, and a black backpack. He is about 4'9″ and weighs 120 lbs.
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

Search warrant: Man found dead in Peaceful Valley was bound and gagged

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane police applied for a search warrant to further investigate the death of a man found dead in the Peaceful Valley area on Oct. 23. In a search warrant application filed on Oct. 28, a man looking for his friends at a nearby transient camp found the body. According to the warrant, the man said the body was in the middle of a trail on a steep hillside. The search warrant said that the deceased man was bound at the hands and gagged.
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Three sisters dressed as ‘Sanderson Sisters’ paddle board on the Spokane River for Halloween

SPOKANE, Wash — Take a look at this spooky sight. A bunch of witches took to the Spokane River for some stand-up paddle board action this afternoon! “We just wanted to get out on our paddle boards and have a little witchy magic on Halloween this year,” Hannah, one of the paddle boarders, said. “We’re three sisters.” They are sisters...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Historical sculpture in downtown Spokane vandalized overnight

SPOKANE, Wash. — One of Harold Balazs’ sculptures in downtown Spokane was vandalized Thursday night. Melissa Huggins, executive director of Spokane Arts, says they are now in the process of moving the sculpture and repairing it. Balazs’ copper sculpture is located on Main and Howard, right in front of the Chase Bank. It appears as if someone tore it down....
SPOKANE, WA

