KDRV
No. 8 Ducks overcome slow start to beat Cal, 42-24
BERKELEY, Cali--- The No. 8 Oregon Ducks overcame a slow offensive start on Saturday in Berkeley. Oregon pulled away from the 2nd quarter on, earning a 42-24 win over the Cal Golden Bears. Once again, Oregon quarterback Bo Nix was the story of the game. Nix finished 27-35 for 412...
KDRV
Scientists worry for climate emergency happening worldwide, a report by OSU shows
CORVALLIS, Ore.- Scientists from across the world say the Earth is 'unequivocally' in the midst of a climate emergency, according to a report out of Oregon State University. A group of international researchers said in the report, published Wednesday, that the Earth’s vital signs have worsened to the point that “humanity is unequivocally facing a climate emergency.”
KDRV
Program that provided temporary shelter to vulnerable people in Eugene during pandemic to end
EUGENE, Ore. -- A St. Vincent de Paul program that has helped hundreds of people during the past few years is ending. Their motel program gave medically fragile people in Eugene a place to stay while they looked for permanent housing. "These were individuals who were potentially medically fragile or...
KDRV
Sutherlin man arrested for possessing and delivery number of drugs including fentanyl
SUTHERLIN, Ore.-- A Sutherlin man is facing multiple charges after detectives found him with a number of different drugs in his car, according to the Douglas Interagency Narcotics Team. 39-year-old Caleb Plueard is accused of being involved in illegal drug activity, including contributing to recent fentanyl overdoses. Plueard was arrested...
