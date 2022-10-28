ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
No. 8 Ducks overcome slow start to beat Cal, 42-24

BERKELEY, Cali--- The No. 8 Oregon Ducks overcame a slow offensive start on Saturday in Berkeley. Oregon pulled away from the 2nd quarter on, earning a 42-24 win over the Cal Golden Bears. Once again, Oregon quarterback Bo Nix was the story of the game. Nix finished 27-35 for 412...
Scientists worry for climate emergency happening worldwide, a report by OSU shows

CORVALLIS, Ore.- Scientists from across the world say the Earth is 'unequivocally' in the midst of a climate emergency, according to a report out of Oregon State University. A group of international researchers said in the report, published Wednesday, that the Earth’s vital signs have worsened to the point that “humanity is unequivocally facing a climate emergency.”
