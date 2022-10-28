Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Greater Baton Rouge State Fair is back in a new locationTina HowellGonzales, LA
3 Great Burger Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Mississippi River ShipwreckM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
11 students injured at Louisiana university partykandelBaton Rouge, LA
Pastor admits to stealing nearly $900,000 from church and congregantsMargaret MinnicksBaton Rouge, LA
LSUSports.net
Michaela Rose Named to Freshman All-SEC Team
BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU runner Michaela Rose was named on Tuesday to the Women’s Cross Country Freshman All-SEC team by the league office. Rose, a product of Suffolk, Va., placed 22nd in last week’s SEC Championships with a 6K time of 20:32.25, helping to lead LSU to a seventh-place finish in the team standings.
LSUSports.net
Exhibition Game vs. McNeese Highlights This Week in Fall Baseball
BATON ROUGE, La. – This week’s LSU fall baseball activities are highlighted by an exhibition game versus McNeese at 12 p.m. CT on Sunday in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field. The Tigers are also scheduled to hold intra-squad scrimmages this week at 5 p.m. CT Thursday and...
LSUSports.net
Vishwase Victorious in Singles at UNF Hidden Duals
Jacksonville, Fla. – LSU women’s tennis freshman Nikita Vishwase ended the weekend with singles win on the final day of the UNF Hidden Duals on Sunday at the UNF Tennis Complex. Doubles Results. The final day opened with a round of doubles where two Tiger duos participated. Safiya...
LSUSports.net
Tigers Drop Five-Set Match Versus Mississippi State
BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU split the weekend series against Mississippi State as they fell in five sets 24-26, 25-16, 25-16, 21-25, 14-16 Sunday afternoon at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center. LSU (13-9, 7-5 SEC) has played in 10 five-set matches this season, including nine in SEC mathes where...
LSUSports.net
Tiger Duo of Latinovic and Watson Set to Compete in the 2022 ITA National Fall Championships
BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU men’s tennis duo Nick Watson and Stefan Latinovic are set to compete in the ITA National Fall Championships beginning Nov. 2 in San Diego, Calif. at the Barnes Tennis Center. “I’m really excited for Stefan and Nick to compete and test themselves this...
LSUSports.net
Tiger Duo of Ambrosio and Cubitt Secure Cajun Classic Doubles Championship
LAFAYETTE, La. – LSU men’s tennis duo Benjamin Ambrosio and Will Cubitt secured the flight No. 3 Doubles Championship on day three of the Cajun Classic at the City Club at River Ranch . Doubles Championships. Two Tiger pairs competed in their respective flight’s Doubles Championship. In flight...
LSUSports.net
Brian Kelly Press Conference - Alabama
Voice of the Tigers Chris Blair opens the weekly press conference show, setting the stage for the upcoming opponent and looking back at the previous week’s news and notes. LSU Football Head Coach Brian Kelly takes the podium approximately 12 p.m. CT to address the media.
