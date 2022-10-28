ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
LSUSports.net

Michaela Rose Named to Freshman All-SEC Team

BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU runner Michaela Rose was named on Tuesday to the Women’s Cross Country Freshman All-SEC team by the league office. Rose, a product of Suffolk, Va., placed 22nd in last week’s SEC Championships with a 6K time of 20:32.25, helping to lead LSU to a seventh-place finish in the team standings.
BATON ROUGE, LA
LSUSports.net

Exhibition Game vs. McNeese Highlights This Week in Fall Baseball

BATON ROUGE, La. – This week’s LSU fall baseball activities are highlighted by an exhibition game versus McNeese at 12 p.m. CT on Sunday in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field. The Tigers are also scheduled to hold intra-squad scrimmages this week at 5 p.m. CT Thursday and...
BATON ROUGE, LA
LSUSports.net

Vishwase Victorious in Singles at UNF Hidden Duals

Jacksonville, Fla. – LSU women’s tennis freshman Nikita Vishwase ended the weekend with singles win on the final day of the UNF Hidden Duals on Sunday at the UNF Tennis Complex. Doubles Results. The final day opened with a round of doubles where two Tiger duos participated. Safiya...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
LSUSports.net

Tigers Drop Five-Set Match Versus Mississippi State

BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU split the weekend series against Mississippi State as they fell in five sets 24-26, 25-16, 25-16, 21-25, 14-16 Sunday afternoon at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center. LSU (13-9, 7-5 SEC) has played in 10 five-set matches this season, including nine in SEC mathes where...
BATON ROUGE, LA
LSUSports.net

Brian Kelly Press Conference - Alabama

Voice of the Tigers Chris Blair opens the weekly press conference show, setting the stage for the upcoming opponent and looking back at the previous week’s news and notes. LSU Football Head Coach Brian Kelly takes the podium approximately 12 p.m. CT to address the media.
BATON ROUGE, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy