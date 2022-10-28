BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU runner Michaela Rose was named on Tuesday to the Women’s Cross Country Freshman All-SEC team by the league office. Rose, a product of Suffolk, Va., placed 22nd in last week’s SEC Championships with a 6K time of 20:32.25, helping to lead LSU to a seventh-place finish in the team standings.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 17 HOURS AGO