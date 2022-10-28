Prior to their match this Saturday at the WWE Crown Jewel 2022 pay-per-view event, Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley were involved in a massive brawl. Originally, there were plans for a sit-down interview between the two men. As Lashley was awaiting Lesnar, the latter came to the ring and said he had no time for a sit-down interview and wanted a fight instead. That’s when Lashley came out and the two men brawled.

1 DAY AGO