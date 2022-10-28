Read full article on original website
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE Monday Night RAW Results For October 31, 2022
Welcome to EWrestlingNews’ WWE Monday Night RAW results for October 31, 2022!. Belair hits the KOD for the win. Damage CTRL attacked Belair after the match, but both Alexa Bliss and Asuka come out for the save. Backstage Bianca Belair, Alexa Bliss and Asuka are interviewed. Belair hypes up...
Rank the Masked Wrestlers of 2022 in AEW & WWE
Happy Halloween! One of the biggest parts of this holiday is the concept of masks, which got me thinking about the current masked wrestlers in WWE and AEW. There used to be a wider range of luchadores like Lucha House Party and spooky characters like Kane who wore masks, but in 2022, we’ve been limited to just 8: Axiom, Evil Uno, Fuego Del Sol, Luchasaurus, Penta El Zero Miedo, Preston “10” Vance, Rey Fenix and Rey Mysterio.
Buff Bagwell Comments On DDP Helping Him With His Addiction Recovery
As many of you know by now, Buff Bagwell has been working closely with DDP as he tries to beat his demons stemming from addiction. During a recent appearance on the “Insight with Chris Van Vliet” podcast, “Buff The Stuff” commented on the latest stage of his recovery process and continuing to work with Diamond Dallas Page to stay clean.
Championship Match Announced For WWE Crown Jewel
WWE has announced that Women’s Tag Team Champions Alexa Bliss & Asuka vs. Dakota Kai & IYO SKY will take place at the Crown Jewel pay-per-view event. You can check out the official announcement below:. “The rematch is set! The newly-crowned WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Alexa Bliss &...
Karrion Kross Comments On The Possibility Of Facing Logan Paul
During a recent interview with The Sun, WWE Superstar Karrion Kross commented Logan Paul’s match with Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel, possibly facing Logan Paul in the future, and more. You can check out some highlights from the interview below:. On Logan Paul and the match with Roman Reigns...
Gabe Sapolsky Scouts Talent For WWE At Indie Event, Imperium Note, Big E, More
Gabe Sapolsky was in attendance at a Defy Wrestling show in Seattle, Washington over the weekend to scout talent for WWE. WWE posted the following video of Imperium’s Giovanni Vinci and Ludwig Kaiser commenting on their return to Germany for the ongoing tour:. WWE has announced that Big E...
Brock Lesnar & Bobby Lashley Brawl On RAW, Riddle Takes Out Otis, O’Neil
Prior to their match this Saturday at the WWE Crown Jewel 2022 pay-per-view event, Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley were involved in a massive brawl. Originally, there were plans for a sit-down interview between the two men. As Lashley was awaiting Lesnar, the latter came to the ring and said he had no time for a sit-down interview and wanted a fight instead. That’s when Lashley came out and the two men brawled.
Impact Wrestling News: Tommy Dreamer, Young vs. Callihan, & More
Impact Wrestling fans have tons to look forward to this week. This Thursday’s episode of ‘Before the Impact’ will feature an X-Division Championship match between P.J. Black and Yuya Uemura. Additionally, Eric Young and Sami Callihan will collide in a singles match on AXS TV. Those keeping...
Samoa Joe Set To Defend ROH TV Title On AEW Dynamite
Samoa Joe has been announced for an ROH TV Title defense on this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. AEW President Tony Khan made the announcement on Twitter, revealing that Joe will put his title up for grabs against Brian Cage on this week’s show. You can check out...
Brutus Beefcake Recalls Getting Call For His WWE Hall Of Fame Induction
Speaking recently to Good Karma Wrestling, Brutus “The Barber” Beefcake spoke about getting the phone call for his WWE Hall of Fame induction. He also discussed the current scissoring phenomenon that’s sweeping the wrestling community, made popular by AEW’s The Acclaimed. Highlights of his appearance can be read below:
Various News & Notes – NWA Powerrr Lineup, Bryan Danielson, Kane, Madusa
The following matches will be taking place on tonight’s episode of NWA Powerrr:. * Hawx Aerie vs. Dirty Sexy Boys for a shot at the NWA Tag Team Championship. * Judais vs. Mims vs. Gustavo to determine the top contender to the NWA TV Championship. * The Spectaculars (Brady...
WWE Crown Jewel 2022 Preview: Full Card, Match Predictions & More
WWE Crown Jewel 2022 is coming up this Saturday afternoon before the event takes place, let’s run down everything you need to know about the upcoming pay-per-view. Who is scheduled for the card? How interesting does the show seem? What’s going to happen with all the matches?. Here...
Odyssey Jones Comments On A Potential Match Against NXT Champion Bron Breakker
Odyssey Jones is set to make his in-ring return on tonight’s episode of WWE NXT. It will be his first match back since sustaining an injury in January during a match for 205 Live. Jones recently chatted with the Wrestling Rap Game podcast about his return from injury, taking on the current champion, and more.
Orange Cassidy Reveals What’s Changed Since He’s Become Champion
AEW All-Atlantic Champion Orange Cassidy recently spoke with WBAL TV 11 to hype tomorrow night’s AEW Dynamite TV tapings in Baltimore, Maryland. Of course, Cassidy will be defending his title tomorrow in a Triple Threat Match against Luchasaurus and Rey Fenix. You can check out some highlights from the...
Watch: New WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions React To Title Win
The new WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Asuka and Alexa Bliss have reacted to winning the titles during this week’s episode of RAW. Defeating Damage CTRL’s IYO SKY and Dakota Kai, this marks the third title win for both Bliss and Asuka, albeit with different partners. Cathy...
Darby Allin Expresses His Desire To Go To Outer Space, Talks Jeff Hardy
During a recent appearance on “The Sessions” podcast, AEW wrestler Darby Allin expressed his desire to go to outer space at some point. Additionally, he commented on what it was like working with Jeff Hardy in All Elite Wrestling. You can check out some highlights from the podcast...
Shinsuke Nakamura Details Negotiations Between WWE & Pro Wrestling NOAH For Great Muta Match
Shinsuke Nakamura will wrestle The Great Muta at Pro Wrestling NOAH’s The New Year 2023 event on January 1 at Budokan Hall. An article in Tokyo Sports recently revealed how Nakamura received permission from WWE to work the bout. “After a disagreement at first, he persisted in negotiating with...
WWE SmackDown Ratings For 10/28/22
Last week’s episode of WWE SmackDown drew 835,000 viewers on FS1. This is down from the 2,231,000 viewers they did a week ago on FOX. WWE SmackDown pulled in a 0.23 rating in the key 18-49 demographic, which is down from the 0.52 rating one week ago. The show aired on FOX Sports 1 due to FOX’s coverage of the MLB World Series. It ranked #5 on cable.
Impact Wrestling News: Opening Bout For This Week, Tasha Steelz On Impact In 60
The opening contest for this week’s episode of IMPACT! on AXS TV has been set. The match to open the show will see Kenny King challenging “Speedball” Mike Bailey. Impact Wrestling airs at 8:00 PM EST on Thursdays on AXS TV. The report goes on to state...
AEW Wrestler Is Interested In Facing Rapper Bow Wow
During Sunday’s episode of Hey! (EW) with RJ City, AEW wrestler Swerve Strickland revealed that he’s interested in facing rapper Bow Wow, who has been appearing lately for Jonathan Gresham & Baron Black’s TERMINUS promotion. He said,. “You know, since he’s been talking about doing some stuff...
