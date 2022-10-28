Read full article on original website
Odyssey Jones To Make His In-Ring Return On This Week’s Episode Of WWE NXT
Odyssey Jones will make his return to the ring on this week’s episode of WWE NXT. Jones reappeared on television during last week’s show in a brief segment. The talented big man had been out of action since sustaining a knee injury back in January while performing on 205 Live.
Breaking: Five Superstars Released From WWE NXT
WWE has parted ways with five Superstars from their NXT brand, Pwinsider reports. It’s reported that Bodhi Hayward, Sloane Jacobs, Erica Yan, Ru Feng and Damaris Griffin have all been released by the company. Hayward had been seen most recently in Andre Chase University and was recently written off...
XFL Reveal Team Names & Logos
The XFL, led by Dany Garcia, Dwayne Johnson, and Gerry Cardinale’s RedBird Capital Partners, is planning to kick off a return season on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023 with 40 regular-season matchups, two semifinal playoff games, and the championship. XFL games will be featured on a combination of ABC, ESPN...
WWE Monday Night RAW Results For October 31, 2022
Welcome to EWrestlingNews’ WWE Monday Night RAW results for October 31, 2022!. Belair hits the KOD for the win. Damage CTRL attacked Belair after the match, but both Alexa Bliss and Asuka come out for the save. Backstage Bianca Belair, Alexa Bliss and Asuka are interviewed. Belair hypes up...
The Updated NWA Hard Times 3 Card
Following Tuesday night’s episode of NWA Powerrr, we have the updated lineup for the upcoming NWA Hard Times 3 pay-per-view event, which takes place on November 13. NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship Match: Trevor Murdoch vs. Matt Cardona vs. Tyrus. NWA World Women’s Championship Match: Kamille vs. KiLynn King vs....
Rank the Masked Wrestlers of 2022 in AEW & WWE
Happy Halloween! One of the biggest parts of this holiday is the concept of masks, which got me thinking about the current masked wrestlers in WWE and AEW. There used to be a wider range of luchadores like Lucha House Party and spooky characters like Kane who wore masks, but in 2022, we’ve been limited to just 8: Axiom, Evil Uno, Fuego Del Sol, Luchasaurus, Penta El Zero Miedo, Preston “10” Vance, Rey Fenix and Rey Mysterio.
WWE To Report Third Quarter 2022 Earnings This Wednesday
WWE will be reporting their Q3 2022 earnings this Wednesday at 5:00 PM ET, just after the stock market closes for the day. Originally, the earnings call was scheduled for Thursday but it was moved up a day due to the Crown Jewel 2022 pay-per-view event in Saudi Arabia on Saturday.
Championship Match Announced For WWE Crown Jewel
WWE has announced that Women’s Tag Team Champions Alexa Bliss & Asuka vs. Dakota Kai & IYO SKY will take place at the Crown Jewel pay-per-view event. You can check out the official announcement below:. “The rematch is set! The newly-crowned WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Alexa Bliss &...
Madison Square Garden Announces Talent List For WWE House Show
The Madison Square Garden website is advertising the following talent for the upcoming WWE house show scheduled for the venue on December 26. WWE runs the famous arena on this date every year, and it is considered the biggest live event the company holds all year. * Drew McIntyre. *...
NJPW Cancels NEVER Openweight Title Bout For Battle Autumn
The saga of Karl Anderson’s NEVER Openweight title fight has another new wrinkle: NJPW has canceled the match. NJPW issued an official announcement regarding the NEVER Openweight title match that was supposed to take place at Battle Autumn between champion Karl Anderson and his challenger, Hikuleo. Battle Autumn is set to take place on November 5th. On that same date, WWE is holding their Crown Jewel event. Anderson will be teaming with Luke Gallows and AJ Styles to take on The Judgment Day at that show.
Report: People Close To CM Punk Think He’s Finished Wrestling
CM Punk’s days in the ring are seemingly over, at least according to those close to the former World Champion. Punk hasn’t competed since being suspended from AEW following his actions after the All Out 2022 pay-per-view event. It has been reported that AEW are seeking to buy...
Impact Wrestling News: Opening Bout For This Week, Tasha Steelz On Impact In 60
The opening contest for this week’s episode of IMPACT! on AXS TV has been set. The match to open the show will see Kenny King challenging “Speedball” Mike Bailey. Impact Wrestling airs at 8:00 PM EST on Thursdays on AXS TV. The report goes on to state...
Karrion Kross Comments On The Possibility Of Facing Logan Paul
During a recent interview with The Sun, WWE Superstar Karrion Kross commented Logan Paul’s match with Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel, possibly facing Logan Paul in the future, and more. You can check out some highlights from the interview below:. On Logan Paul and the match with Roman Reigns...
WWE Star Gets Name Change Ahead Of NXT Return
Pwinsider reported today that T-BAR is now listed internally as “Donovan Dijak.”. He used this name in NXT and when he wrestled for Ring Of Honor and the independents. WWE showed a video during Halloween Havoc of the T-BAR mask being burned to signify that the character is dead. The T-BAR character was created for the RETRIBUTION stable.
WWE NXT News – Ava Raine Reveals Why She Joined Schism, New SCRYPTS Vignette Airs
Last week on WWE NXT, Ava Raine revealed herself as the newest member of The Schism faction. Speaking during a backstage segment on this week’s episode of NXT, Raine explained her decision to join the group. During an interview with Vic Joseph, Raine explained that Joe Gacy was the only one who really got to know her in NXT, and The Schism checked up on her when she was out with an injury.
Lineup For Tonight’s Episode Of AEW Dark: Elevation (10/31/22)
The latest episode of AEW’s weekly show, Dark: Elevation, is slated to air tonight at 7:00 PM ET via the official AEW YouTube channel. You can check out the updated lineup for the show below:. Frankie Kazarian vs. Rhett Titus. Athena vs. Janai Kai. Diamante vs. Madison Rayne. Kiera...
Darby Allin Expresses His Desire To Go To Outer Space, Talks Jeff Hardy
During a recent appearance on “The Sessions” podcast, AEW wrestler Darby Allin expressed his desire to go to outer space at some point. Additionally, he commented on what it was like working with Jeff Hardy in All Elite Wrestling. You can check out some highlights from the podcast...
Who is NXT Scrypts? Go-Home for Crown Jewel & Monday Morning Q&A
Welcome back to another Monday Morning Q&A where I toss out some questions to get a feel of how you guys and gals are feeling about certain topics. So here are 5 questions I’d like to toss out for this week. I’ll give my answers, too, but the key here is that I want to know what YOU think! So make sure you chime in!
Orange Cassidy Reveals What’s Changed Since He’s Become Champion
AEW All-Atlantic Champion Orange Cassidy recently spoke with WBAL TV 11 to hype tomorrow night’s AEW Dynamite TV tapings in Baltimore, Maryland. Of course, Cassidy will be defending his title tomorrow in a Triple Threat Match against Luchasaurus and Rey Fenix. You can check out some highlights from the...
Ava Raine Calls Out BT Sport For Bringing Up Her Dad The Rock
WWE NXT Superstar Ava Raine isn’t interested in riding the coattails of her legendary father – The Rock. Raine made her NXT TV debut on last week’s episode, being introduced as the fourth member of The Schism. WWE’s first fourth-generation Superstar appeared in a segment on this...
