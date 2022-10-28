The saga of Karl Anderson’s NEVER Openweight title fight has another new wrinkle: NJPW has canceled the match. NJPW issued an official announcement regarding the NEVER Openweight title match that was supposed to take place at Battle Autumn between champion Karl Anderson and his challenger, Hikuleo. Battle Autumn is set to take place on November 5th. On that same date, WWE is holding their Crown Jewel event. Anderson will be teaming with Luke Gallows and AJ Styles to take on The Judgment Day at that show.

1 DAY AGO